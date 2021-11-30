Napa Valley Prep Report: Novice tournament gets VVAL wrestling under way

Wrestling in the Napa Valley got under way Saturday with the Vine Valley Athletic League Novice Meet at Napa High, where the Grizzlies came away with five champions on their home floor.

American Canyon had four champions, Vintage two and Justin-Siena one.

For Napa High, Eunice Cruz and Jessye Wood took first place for the girls and Chris Gaxiola, Josiah Orozco and Mohammed Steyteyieh finished for the boys.

“We had an amazing day and had 10 out of 19 wrestlers in the top three,” said Nacho Franco, who is in his 25th season as Napa High’s head coach.

American Canyon had three girls champions — freshman Jaslynn Aken at 128 pounds, freshman Laura Totty at 171s and sophomore Madeline Fonseca. Placing second for the AmCan girls were freshmen Abigayle Sapida at 128s and Justine Jose at 215s, while Ciarra Manibusan was third at 103s and freshman Alexis Ocampo fourth at 106s.

The Wolves’ boys champion was freshman Kainoa Ruiz at 137s, while junior Zymher Vecina (142) and freshmen Joseph Salazar (106), Dominick Andrade (140) and Frank Daniels (187) each placed second.

Placing third for the Wolves were junior Joseph Patocchi (135) and freshmen Dominic Zepeda (100), Michael Yamaguchi (111), Alexander Alejandrino (142) and Calix Mintalar (158). Placing fifth were senior Ronnel Argana (147), junior Gedric Leyva (140) and freshman Issak Morais (119).

Vintage’s champions were junior Victor Avila, who went 3-0, and sophomore Carson DeGarmo, who was 2-0 on the day. Going 2-1 were sophomore Jack Maurer and freshmen Elysiana Medina and Lily Miller, while freshmen Jacob Slay, Pedro Ramirez, Jaden Ellis and Hannah Johnson were each 1-2. Going 1-1 were sophomore Gianna Ficele and freshman Gustavo Mosqueda.

Also competing for the Crushers were juniors Miguel Arreola, Grant Menzel and Kyle Link, sophomores Nate Luna, Parker McClintick and Gianna Giorsetto, and freshmen Soren DeYoung and Diego Acosta.

For Justin-Siena, freshman Brynna Cohee led four girls by going 3-0 with three pins for first place. Sophia Conley and Jack Carey each placed second with two pins, and Regina Cheng-Ramirez placed third.

“The kids were very physical and stayed in for most of the matches,” Braves co-coach Jesse Ward said. “There were a few mistakes on the mat, but those are learning opportunities. Most have only wrestled for three weeks. They all support each other on and off the mat. Seniors came to help coach and mentor. Looking forward to teaching these kids more technique and mental aspect of the sport.”

Varsity Boys Basketball

Justin-Siena 49, Rodriguez 42

In a hard-fought, intense game, the Braves (3-0) prevailed over the visiting Mustangs (2-1).

Justin-Siena lead by two at the break, but the lead changed hands a number of times in the second half as each team had its moments and struggles in a defensive battle.

The junior trio of Vince Jackson (18 points, 10 rebounds), Travis Hightower (16 points. 13 rebounds) and Ma'el Blunt (9 points) was pivotal in the Braves’ victory.

Varsity Football

Pair lead Saints’ all-league picks

St. Helena has seven players on the All-North Central League I First Team, with senior Ivan Robledo being named the league’s Defensive Most Valuable Player and senior Harrison Ronayne getting the nod for Offensive Most Valuable Player.

Also on the First Team are seniors Spencer Printz, Vincent Altemus, Henry Dixon, Orlando Segura, Jorge Gonzalez, Alexzander Svenningsen and Cal Lehman.

Earning Honorable Mention was junior Charlie Knight.

Varsity Cross Country

Grizzlies' Aguilar leads area at NCS meet

Four Napa Valley runners placed in the 40s to lead their teams at the North Coast Section Championships on Nov. 20 at Hayward High.

The highest finish was by Napa High senior Eric Aguilar, who placed 41st out of 139 runners in the Division 2 boys race with a time of 16:51.7 on the three-mile course. He was a minute and a half behind winner Daegan Cutter of Redwood.

Granada won with a 37, while Vintage was 14th and Napa 15th out of 21 teams.

Also running for Napa High were Logan Walsh (86th in 17:58.0), Noah Massey (96th in 18:37.3), Aidan Smith (18:43.6), Finn McGrath (19:00.5), Uriel Ortiz (19:05.0) and Martin Salinas (19:24.2).

Vintage was led by Liam Alexander (62nd in 17:24.7), Drew Holloran (84th in 17:56.5), Collin Durfee (87th in 18:02.4) and Aiden Rutherford (88th in 18:02.9). The Crushers also had Nicholas Dominici (18:52.8), Troy McDonald-Doxsee (19:29.4) and Valentin Arango (19:44.2),

There was a similar outcome in the Division 5 boys race, where sophomore Charles Wenzel led Justin-Siena to a 16th-place finish out of 26 teams with a 42nd-place time out of 191 runners in 17:32.1. Winner Alex Mader (15:14.3) and his Lick-Wilmerding squad won the team title with a 31, while St. Helena was 15th behind junior Cleo McClain (44th in 17:35.5).

Rounding out Justin-Siena’s finishers were Wyatt Paulson (19:42.4), Devon de los Santos (19:43.1), Giorgio Baldini (20:05.4), Jack Carey (20:14.5), Owen Fortner (20:23.4) and Jack Duffy (21:00.7).

St. Helena’s other finishers were Diego Sanchez (70th in 18:16.4), Justice Penterman (89th in 18:53.3), Andrew Hileman (20:52.5), Hugo Sanchez (22:12.9) and Weston Staid (23:44.4). None of the Saints are seniors.

In the Division 5 girls race, freshman Hailey Schuemann placed 42nd out of 134 runners in 21:14.3 to lead Justin-Siena, which was also represented by freshmen Ella Webb (94th in 23:49.9), Lily Dominguez (96th in 24:03.5), Ayshalyn Celaya (25:02.7), Eponine Celaya (25:10.2) and Paige Helms (25:35.4) and junior Quinn Edie (27:29.5). Lick-Wilmerding and winner Amelie Maltz (18:07.7) won with a 41 and the Braves were 16th out of 19 schools.

The Napa High girls were 16th out of 18 teams in Division 2, as Granada won with a 32 behind winner Jana Barron (17:53.1). Leading Napa High in the 125-runner race was Sonya Mitchell (88th in 22:55.8) and Alondra Palafox-Garcia (96th in 23:22.5), while Jemma Ceja Delgado (23:41.0), Anna Scudero (25:03.4), Jazmin Damian (25:05.7) and Melina Sanchez-Bernal (26:38.5) also competed.

Vintage had an incomplete team of three runners — Sophia Notaro (59th in 21:05.1), Lilla Kasper (23:43.6) and Eliza Chapin (23:44.9).

The American Canyon boys placed 17th out of 20 teams in the Division 3 race, which was won by Campolindo with a 49 and individually by Caden Carney of Tamalpais (15:01.0).

The Wolves were led in the 140-runner race by Yahir Madrigal (89th in 18:25.7) and Emanuel Barajas (98th in 18:45.2), and rounded out by Andres Cardenas (19:15.0), Elvin Fuerte (19:18.6), Alfons McCoy (19:41.6), Austin Graeber (20:40.8) and Zak Raymond (22:07.3).

American Canyon had an incomplete team of Julia Ramirez (24:43.2), Sadia Diouf (25:55.1), Ellaine Fuerte (26:06.4) and Briana Hernandez (27:31.6) in the 130-runner Division 3 girls race.

