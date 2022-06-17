Napa Valley Prep Report: O'Hara leads Vintage Leadership past Napa in Big Game Mini-Golf

The 17th annual Big Game Mini-Golf Tournament was held June 1 at Scandia Family Center in Fairfield.

On hiatus since 2019 because of the pandemic, the battle royale returned to see the Vintage High Leadership — in festive Hawaiian attire — defeat the Napa High Leadership, 6½ to 3½ points.

Ten putters from each high school competed in a one-on-one competition over 18 holes. The low total score in each match was worth 1 point, and ties were worth a half-point each.

Vintage's Peyton O’Hara captured the Best Putter trophy with a 47, 8 strokes better than the next best finisher. Napa Leadership, which won in 2019, now leads the all-time series just 9-8.

Trophies went to the winning team and treats from Go Bananas Napa, a catering business, were shared by all. The tournament director is Roger Bubel.

Prep Softball

Jackson, Gamsby lead valley’s All-VVAL picks

Raegan Jackson, who signed with NCAA Division I Cal State Northridge in December and just graduated from American Canyon High after four varsity seasons, has been named the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.

Rutgers-bound 2022 Vintage graduate Raimy Gamsby is the Pitcher of the Year.

Napa Valley players who joined them on the All-VVAL First Team are Vintage senior Shelby Morse and freshmen Angie Rubalcava and Audrey Manley, American Canyon juniors Angelia Rodriguez and Kylee Sandino, Napa High senior Dalila Tapia and sophomore Ella Johnson, and Justin-Siena sophomore Shelby Padgett.

Making the Second Team were Vintage junior Emily Vanderbilt and sophomore Taylor Lauritsen, American Canyon senior Alexis Abalos — who signed in December with Division II Dominican University of California in San Rafael and junior Leila Jackson, and Napa High freshman Brooklyn Miller.

Prep Baseball

Justin’s Andrews is VVAL Co-MVP

Last year’s All-Napa County Player of the Year, 2022 Justin-Siena graduate Nick Andrews, is the Co-Most Valuable Player of the Vine Valley Athletic League with Petaluma High junior Aaron Davainis. Davainis is also the Pitcher of the Year, and Petaluma senior Joe Brown is the Offensive Player of the Year.

Also on the All-VVAL First Team for Justin-Siena are senior Matt Chadsey and junior Dalen Tinsley. Representing Napa High are 2022 graduate Connor Ross and junior Cameron Taylor. Vintage’s First Team picks are sophomore Ian Fernandez and freshman Dario Freschi.

Napa Valley players on the Second Team are Justin-Siena seniors Timmy Walsh and Madden Edwards, Napa High senior Elliott Zuidema, and Vintage senior Erik Kvidahl.

American Canyon did not have any all-league players selected.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.