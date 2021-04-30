Napa Valley Prep Report: Parmigiani scores 25 as Wolves rout Napa

Max Parmigiani, a junior who had 30 points all of last season, exploded for a career-high 25 points with eight 3-pointers to lead the American Canyon High boys basketball team past visiting Napa High on Thursday night, 83-37.

Gabriel Patrick scored 17 points and Mikey Pierce added 12 as the Wolves improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

American Canyon started hot behind the 3-point arc and stayed hot, connecting on a season-high 17 shots from downtown. The Wolves also had a near-perfect defensive effort, giving up single digit points in three of the four quarters.

"You visualize having games like this; you wonder what it would look like if it all clicks on the same night. Tonight was that game,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said. “We had a lot that needed correcting after our poor defensive effort on Tuesday at Casa Grande and that was our priority. The offensive output was just icing.