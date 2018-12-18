The Prolific Prep boys basketball team went 3-0 in the National Monument Hoop showcase this past weekend in Washington D.C.
In a 63-53 win over tournament host Woodrow Wilson on Thursday, the Crew outscored the hosts 27-13 in the fourth quarter after trailing 26-23 at halftime and 40-36 after three.
Zach Harvey had 22 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists, Malik Tidwell 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists, Coleman Hawkins 11 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks, Nimari Burnett 10 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, and Kuany Kuany four points.
In Saturday’s 71-51 win over Hoosac of New York, the Crew led 19-15, 35-26 and 59-37 between quarters.
Burnett had 21 points, three rebounds and four steals, Harvey 18 points, three rebounds and six steals, Mawot Mag 10 points and seven rebounds, Mitchell Dance seven points and five rebounds, Hawkins five points, five rebounds, two assists and three blocks, Tidwell four points, four rebounds and four assists, and Alimamy Koroma two points and three rebounds. Patrick Sanders and Kuany each added two points.
Prolific Prep defeated Minnesota Prep 82-73 on Sunday, leading 23-13, 41-27 and 52-45 between quarters.
Tidwell had three points and three assists, Harvey 22 points and five assists, Mag four points, Kuany nine points and four rebounds, Koroma six points, six rebounds and three blocks, Dance 10 points and six rebounds, Burnett 22 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Hawkins six points and seven rebounds.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Vintage starts season 7-1-1
Editor’s note: This is the corrected version of an item that ran in Tuesday’s edition.
The Crushers were to begin pursuit of their third straight league title against visiting Casa Grande at 6 p.m. Tuesday in their first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League contest at Memorial Stadium.
Vintage (7-1-1) went in ranked No. 5 in the CIF North Coast Section by MaxPreps.com.
The Crushers opened their season Nov. 26 with a 2-0 win over Vallejo, getting second-half goals from Jesus Gonzalez, on an Edgar Correa assist, and Oscar Loyola, on a pass from Juan Carlos Zepeda.
In a 2-1 win at College Park-Pleasant Hill the next day, the teams were tied at halftime after Vintage’s Christian Ceja scored on a Zepeda assist in the first half, but Jorge Galvan scored the winning goal.
On Nov. 30, Newark Memorial scored in the second half to nip the visiting Crushers 1-0.
But Vintage bounced back with a pair of 1-0 wins – Dec. 3 over visiting Monte Vista, on a second-half goal by Loyola that was assisted by Gerardo Perez, and Dec. 4 at Santa Rosa High, on another Loyola goal.
Loyola scored both goals in a 2-1 home win over Rancho Cotate on Dec. 6, a game that was tied at halftime after he scored on a Diego Cortez assist.
The Crushers were home again on Dec. 10 when they settled for a 1-1 tie with Montgomery — currently ranked No. 1 in the NCS by Maxpreps.com — after Zepeda scored to give them a 1-0 halftime edge.
In a 2-0 win at San Rafael High on Dec. 12, Loyola scored in the first half on a Ceja assist and assisted Cole Geschwender on a second-half insurance goal.
The Crushers closed their preseason Saturday night with a 7-2 rout at Pittsburg High, grabbing a 5-0 halftime advantage. First-half goals came from Loyola on a Ceja assist, Gonzalez on a Zepeda assist, Galvan on a Ceja assist, Correa on a Loyola assist, and Loyola on a Galvan assist. Perez assisted on second-half goals by Zepeda and Ceja.