Prolific Prep of Napa Christian defeated West Virginia’s Huntington Prep, 84-78, Friday night at a sold-out James Trent Arena at the “Flyin to the Hoop” tournament at Kettering Fairmont High in Kettering, Ohio.
The Crew (19-2) were paced by senior guard Jalen Green, who had 21 points on 7 of 13 shooting from the floor – 4 of 7 from the 3-point arc – and senior power forward Coleman Hawkins, an Illinois signee who had 19 points on 7 of 12 shooting from the floor.
Senior guard Nimari Burnett had 15 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists and a key steal in the final minute for Prolific Prep.
It was the second meeting between the teams in a month, Prolific Prep having downed Huntington Prep in the third-place game of the Chick-Fil-A Classic. The 6-foot-10 Hawkins had sat out that game due to a shoulder injury. The Crew also welcomed back senior small forward Mawot Mag. The 6-foot-7 Rutgers signee, out since Nov. 22 because of facial and mouth fractures, chipped in 7 points and 4 rebounds along with his usual physical defense.
Huntington Prep was led by senior small forward Isiah Cottrell, a West Virginia signee who had 15 points – all in the first half – and 11 rebounds, Duke signee Jaemyn Brakefield (20 points, 8 rebounds), junior guard Brayon Freeman (18 points) and senior guard and Michigan State signee AJ Hoggard (15 points).
Prolific Prep plays La Lumiere on Sunday at the Hoop Hall East tournament in Springfield, Mass. Next weekend, Jan. 24-26, the Crew will host their 26-team Crush in the Valley tournament at Solano Community College. They will play at 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Petaluma 59, American Canyon 52
The Wolves (6-8, 2-2 VVAL) would have pulled into a first-place tie with Petaluma (12-5, 4-0 VVAL) with a home win Friday night. But the Trojans rode a scorching hot first quarter, in which they hit four 3-pointers, to take 23-9 lead into the second quarter and cruise to victory.
Oliver Aandahl scored a game-high 22 points and Noah Simmons had 10 to lead American Canyon.
“All the credit in the world goes to Petaluma. They’re a hell of a team,” Wolves head coach Scott Hayburn said. “They hit contested shots all night long and played tough defense. They’re one of the most complete teams we’ve faced all season. We look forward to our next meeting in their gym.”
Varsity Girls Soccer
Petaluma 6, American Canyon 0
The visiting Trojans led 2-0 at halftime and added two more goals midway through the second half and again near the end Friday night.
Christin Locke came close to scoring for American Canyon, which was missing starters Aminah Hilliard and Saleena Bains due to injury or illness.
“We made at least four great shots from distance,” Wolves head coach Travis Behn said. “Those are ones that are tough to fade. You’ve got to be on the line and jump at the right time. It was a good effort. I don’t think it should have been 6-0, but it is what it is. We started running out of chances. We had chances in the first half and then we ran out of gas.
“I still haven’t had a game with my full starting squad this season.”
American Canyon’s JV squad lost 2-0.
Varsity Wrestling
Petaluma 45, Napa 24
The Trojans came to Napa High’s small gym Wednesday and won three matches by pin and three by forfeit for 36 of their points.
Winning for the Grizzlies were Axel Briseno (134 pounds) by third-period pin, Rudy Hernandez (172) with a second-period pin, Cole Lex (287) by first-period pin, Justin Barnes (154) with a 10-6 decision, and Gunnar Reger (184) with a 6-0 shutout.
Robert Gomez (147) lost just 10-7 and Nathan Schwarze (162) dropped a 4-2 nailbiter. Thomas Hatton (197) and Emilio Deianni (222) were pinned in the second period, as was Benito Saldivar (128) in the third period.
JV Wrestling
Napa 46, Petaluma 18
Jack Lucier (122), Graham Gongora (134) and Omar Gonzalez (172) won with first-period pins, Francisco Perez (140) and David Lopez (287) won via third-period pins, Adam Castillo (154 pounds) won 10-2, and Miguel Bustos (147) and Cameron Taylor (162) won via forfeit in the Grizzlies’ home win Wednesday. loss.