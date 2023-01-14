Napa Valley Prep Report: Prolific Prep ups record to 19-0; Vintage girls go to 3-1 in VVAL

The Prolific Prep of Napa Christian boys basketball team, an elite high school program that plays national schedule, improved to 19-0 with two wins last weekend at the Grind Session Gotham City Showcase in New York.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Senior center Michael Nwoko, who was injured in the first game of the John Wall Holiday Invitational on Dec. 28 but played through it, played sparingly the first night but not at all the second day. He is day to day.

Prolific Prep defeated Our Saviour Lutheran of New York, 75-67, on Jan. 7 behind senior Aden Holloway’s 23 points (3 for 8 from the 3-point line), 10 rebounds and two assists. Yves Missi added 18 points, 14 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 blocks, and Trey Green 15 points (4 for 10 from 3).

In last Sunday’s 82-72 win over Central Pointe Christian of Florida, Holloway dropped 25 points (4 for 9 from three, 9 for 10 on free throws), 3 assists and 4 rebounds. Green poured in 21 points, going 7 for 11 from the floor (4 for 8 from 3), Tyran Stokes had 13 points, going 5 for 8 from the floor, and 4 rebounds, and Missi had 12 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Varsity Girls Basketball

Vintage 33, Sonoma Valley 29

The Crushers picked up a tough victory on the road Thursday night, improving to 11-7 overall and 3-1 in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Leading Vintage were Cienna Alvarez (11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals), Grace Geitner (9 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals) and Lizzie Qui (7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists).

Kayla Cleveland and Julia Gerenser played valuable minutes defensively off the bench for the Crushers.

The Crushers won their league opener Tuesday against visiting Petaluma, 49-46.

Playing solid games for Vintage were Geitner (11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals), Rachel Galvin (9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals), Qui (7 points, 8 assists) and Ella Pridmore (8 points, 4 steals).

Vintage next hosts Napa in a Big Game at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Varsity Girls Soccer

Justin-Siena improves to 2-1 in VVAL

The Braves bounced back from their loss to Vintage with a 4-1 home win over Napa last Saturday before beginning six-game road swing with a 2-0 win at Sonoma Valley on Thursday night.

Bella Fernandez scored an unassisted goal and Thais Thomson-Rangel had a goal off an assist from Lela Hamilton.

The Justin-Siena JV lost 1-0 to Sonoma Valley.

Last Saturday at home, the Braves’ varsity team beat Napa 4-1 behind two goals from Fernandez, one from Thomson-Rangel on a free kick, and one headed in by Hamilton off a corner assist by Thomson-Rangel. Trina Talivaa added an assist.

Fernandez’s first goal gave Justin-Siena only a 1-0 halftime lead. Napa scored in the second half on a nice free kick by Ella Turjanis.

“Great way to come back after the tough game against Vintage,” Braves head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said.

Varsity Wrestling

American Canyon 48, Napa 34

The Wolves picked up a big VVAL win over the visiting Grizzlies on Thursday.

“The team wrestled tough tonight,” American Canyon head coach Rick Manibusan said. “They worked hard in practice to prepare for Napa.”

The Grizzlies had some empty spots, as the Wolves got forfeit wins from Jacob Phillips (120 pounds), Eric Ferrer (126) and Ryan Landaverde (195). They got pins from James Aken (220), Jesse Lopez (285), Dominick Andrade (145), Brandon Viernes (170) and Josiah Salazar (113).

The American Canyon girls won 24-0 over Napa, getting pins from Ciarra Manibusan (110), Jaslynn Aken (145), Ianna Lobao (150) and Aiyanna Beanne.

Napa won the JV match, 18-6. Alejandro Arellano won by pin at 170 pounds for the Wolves.

JV Girls Soccer

Justin-Siena 3, Napa 1

Blake Wilsey scored a hat trick for the Braves in their home win last Saturday.

Justin-Siena went on to fall 1-0 at Sonoma Valley on Thursday night.

Today in sports history: Jan. 15 Video 1965: San Francisco Warriors deal Wilt Chamberlain to Philadelphia 76ers 1967: Green Bay Packers open Super Bowl series by defeating Kansas City Chiefs 1978: Dallas Cowboys take advantage of 8 Denver turnovers en route to Super Bowl victory 1994: Ricky Watters scores NFL postseason-record 5 TDs as 49ers beat Giants 1995: Defensive stand preserves Chargers' win over Steelers in AFC title game 2000: Jacksonville Jaguars steamroll their way into the history books 2005: Michelle Kwan wins her ninth title at U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2011: Sixth-seeded Green Bay routs the Falcons 48-21 in Atlanta 2012: Eli Manning, New York Giants shock Green Bay Packers in NFC divisional playoff game 2017: Justin Thomas wins Sony Open with lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history 2017: Green Bay Packers rally past Dallas to reach NFC title game