Napa Valley Prep Report: Prolific Prep wins national title

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian is the Grind Session National Champion after defeating Our Savior Lutheran, 95-80, in the final Thursday night at Marshall County High in Benton, Kentucky.

Nimari Burnett was named Most Valuable Player of the game after scoring 37 points, going 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and adding 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Jalen Green added 23 points for the Crew, which finished 31-3 overall.

Varsity Baseball

Clayton Valley Charter 9, Vintage 4: Head coach Rich Anderson didn’t tell his Crushers before Thursday’s game that it would be their last for at least two weeks because of the COVID-19 sports stoppage, but they must have wondered why he started emptying his bullpen while down 8-0 after four innings.

“We changed our plan a bit as the game went in because we knew our pitching was going to be shut down,” Anderson said, “so we gave innings to guys that would have been pitching this weekend.”

Vintage (5-1) started to make a game of it with a three-spot in the bottom of the seventh before its first loss of the season was official.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}