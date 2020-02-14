For the second game in a week, Ian Reis scored the Vintage High boys soccer team’s only goal in a 1-0 win over a county rival – this time at American Canyon on Thursday night.
The junior headed in a pass from sophomore Landon Leal Ruiz in about the 25th minute for the Vine Valley Athletic League champions (16-3, 11-1 VVAL), and goalkeeper Tanner Griffin and the defense made the halftime lead stand at Wolf Den Stadium.
Reis had scored in stoppage time in a 1-0 Big Game win over Napa High a week before.
The Crushers, who also won last year’s VVAL title before going 2-1 in the North Coast Section Division I playoffs, will find out this weekend who they will open the 2020 NCS playoffs against and where next week.
American Canyon (3-11-7, 3-6-2 VVAL) finished fifth in the VVAL standings.
Petaluma 4, Justin-Siena 1
The Braves (4-12-1, 1-10-1 VVAL), whose only VVAL win was by forfeit over Petaluma last month due to the Trojans’ use of a suspended player, looked to have a chance against the same team Thursday night in Petaluma.
The teams were tied 1-1 at halftime after Jacob Smith scored off a Kevin Sosa assist for Justin-Siena. But the Trojans exploded for three second-half goals.
Justin-Siena head coach Belinda Halloran said the Braves have applied for a NCS playoff berth because they were the only Division IV school in the VVAL and managed a tie and a pair of two-goal losses.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Petaluma 49, Napa 48
Liam Gotschall drained a 3-pointer in the final seconds to left the visiting Trojans in Napa’s Senior Night game Wednesday.
The Grizzlies (7-19, 3-9 VVAL) had come back from a double-digit deficit to take the lead in the final minute, led by seniors Danny Ruiz (14 points) and Logan Van Zandt (10). Also scoring for Napa were Brayden Greenlee (9), Jack Hunter (8) and Spencer Gorman (3).