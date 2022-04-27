Napa Valley Prep Report: Rivals set for boys lacrosse final

The Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team defeated visiting Rancho Cotate, 19-5, in the first round of the four-team Vine Valley Athletic League playoffs Tuesday night.

The Braves will host rival Vintage, a 14-13 winner at Casa Grande, for the title at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Justin-Siena (15-1) was led defensively by seniors Jack Ryan, Eli Derr, Trevor Hummer, Ellison Levy and goalie Jack Duffy. Junior defensive midfielders Roman Williams and Evan Smith, sophomore long pole Sean Ryan, and freshman Austin Dragoo gave the Cougars fits in their efforts to mount any rally.

The face-off tandem of freshmen Luke Ficeli and Jack Shea continued to dominate and strong wing play allowed the Braves to control possession.

Junior midfielder Dante Leonardi scored a season-high 5 goals and had 3 assists, while senior Tommy Crist also found the back of the net 5 times. Fellow senior Will Fischer netted 3. Kane Williams posted 2 goals, Ficeli had 2 goals and 5 assists, and Grayson Cushing and Colt Maloney each scored once.

"The team played well tonight,” Justin-Siena head coach John Murray said. “Our defense really stepped up and limited their best players. Offensively, we really slowed things down and were able to get better looks. The team is really looking forward to the big game on Thursday.”

Track and Field

Justin-Siena teams go 6-0 in VVAL

The Braves finished the regular season undefeated for the second year in a row at their Senior Day meet against visiting Napa High on April 13.

Justin celebrated 17 seniors, many of them multi-event athletes who have been on the team for four years. On a cold, windy day, the boys won 79 -56 and the girls won 100-35.

Justin-Siena swept the throws. Asher Cleary won the discus with a personal-record heave of 108 feet, 1 inch. Zach Zurowski was second (102-6) and Giancarlo Guerrero third (95 feet). Guerrero also won the shot put (38-1), with Miles Martin second (37-8) and Zurowski third (35-9).

Hunter Bledsoe won the 100 meters (11.98) and led a Brave sweep in the long jump (19-9), with Caden Parlett (19-6) and Xavier Maddalone (18-7) placing second and third. Bledsoe also teamed with Ma’el Blunt, Nico LaMonica and Martin to win the 4x100 relay. Martin won the 200 meters (24.70) against a strong headwind, with Napa’s Adrian Navarro (24.91) second and LaMonica third (25.46).

Cleary lead a sweep of the 300 meter hurdles into the wind in 47.53, with Jacob Wood (53.93) second and Colin Esperanza third (54.76).

Liam Wallace Harper dominated the 110 hurdles (16.72), won the pole vault (12 feet) and took second in the 100 meters (12.25).

Napa High senior Eric Aguilar won the 1600 meters (5:04.02) and 400 meters (54.05), while Justin-Siena’s Henry Boeschen won the triple jump (34-11½) and Orlando Martinez was first across the line in the 800 meters (2:17.22).

The Napa 4x400 relay team of Aidan Piggott, Uriel Ortiz, Adrian Navarro and Aguilar won in 3:50.08.

The Justin-Siena girls won all sprint, hurdle and relay races.

Sydney Thweatt finished the regular season undefeated in league meets, winning the 300 hurdles (48.93) and 200 meters (27.64). Lili Hobaugh won the 100 meters (13.73) despite a swirling wind, claimed the long jump (16 feet) and was second in the 200 meters (27.64). Katie Heffernan continued her great season with a wins in the triple jump (32-1) and 100 hurdles (19.41) while taking second in the 300 hurdles (52.87).

Napa High’s league-leading thrower, senior Sophia Tinnon, continued her great season by winning the discus (113-7) and shot put (31-6). Justin-Siena’s Hana Duhig won the 3200 meters with a PR (13:59.14). Napa’s Ava Dominguez was first across the line in the 1600 meters (5:58.99), second in the 3200 meters and third in the triple jump.

Justin’s Hailey Schuemann was second in both the 1600 meters (6:00.17) and 800 meters (PR 2:48.88). Blake Wilsey of Justin won the 400 meters with a solid time (1:05.42) despite the wind, and teammate Tatum Newell was second (1:06.97). Emery Messenger of Justin took second in the triple jump (31-4) and third in the shot put (26-10).

“Our seniors have really set the tone this year by always competing hard at every meet,” said Justin-Siena assistant coach Tino Pachote. “It was great to be able to celebrate them.”

Hobaugh and Thweatt went on to break school records at recent weekend meets. Thweatt added the 200-meter record to her other four school records by clocking 25.68 at the Sacramento Meet Of Champions on April 23, and Hobaugh added the 100-meter record to her long jump record with a 12.80 at the Viking Classic in Santa Rosa the same day.

JV Baseball

Vintage 12, Justin-Siena 3

The Braves hosted their Trower Avenue rivals on Monday in a rainout makeup from April 14 and the teams went toe to toe for six innings, before Vintage broke open a 3-3 game in the top of the seventh with 9 runs.

James Burgess led off the top of the seventh with a bunt and reached safely on an error. After stealing second, Noah Piersig doubled to put the Crushers up 4-3. Miles Tenscher also reached on an error and John Bullock followed with a double over the right fielder’s head to score Piersig and move Tenscher to third. Johnnie Alcayaga and Jeffrey Page added RBI singles and pinch hitter Noah Lustig was safe via the Braves’ third error of the inning. Charlie Alcayaga followed with another RBI single. A passed ball, balk, walks to Kai Gulliksen and Burgess, a groundout and an RBI single from Tenscher capped the rally.

The Braves (10-10, 3-5 VVAL) went quietly in the bottom of the seventh as winning pitcher Joel Rojas (3 innings, 2 hits, earned run, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks, hit batter) retired the side for the win in relief of starter Joseph Willis (4 innings, 2 hits, 1 of 2 runs earned, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks).

Pitching for the Braves were starter Jason Gray (4 innings, 6 hits, 1 of 3 runs earned, 2 strikeouts), Moses Holland-Neves (2 innings, 5 hits, 2 of 7 runs earned, 3 strikeouts), Sumner Eakins (1/3 inning, 1 hit, 2 runs, 2 walks) and Kevin Montes (2/3 inning, hit) finishing up. Holland-Neves took the loss.

Vintage (13-6, 6-2 VVAL) had gone up 2-0 in the second with two unearned runs on a two-run single from Charlie Alcayaga and added a third run in the third on a Page RBI single. Justin-Siena came back with a run in the fourth on a bases-loaded, no-out balk and tied it in the fifth when Eakins was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Aidan Hermann had an RBI groundout.

Justin-Siena managed only four hits, from Holland-Neves, Lucas Stephenson, Hermann and Zeke Bichara, with Gray walking three times.

Leading the Crushers’ bats were Page (3 for 4, 3 RBIs, stolen base, 2 runs scored), Charlie Alcayaga (3 for 4, 2 RBIs, run scored), Tenscher (3 for 5, RBI, 2 runs scored), Piersig (1 for 5, double, 2 RBIs, run scored), Bullock (1 for 5, double, RBI, run scored, Johnnie Alcayaga (1 for 4, RBI, 2 runs scored) and Burgess (1 for 4, RBI, walk, 2 stolen bases, run scored).

“It was a great game for six innings and we just let it slip away," said Braves head coach Steve Meyer. “Baseball is a game that you have to play catch and make plays. We didn't do that today to support our pitching. We missed some key opportunities offensively that really hurt us."