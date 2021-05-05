Napa Valley Prep Report: Saints, Wildcats track off to strong start

The St. Helena High track and field team turned in several personal records when it hosted Calistoga, Technology of Rohnert Park and Sonoma Academy in a Coastal Mountain Conference meet on April 28.
In the girls division, freshman Mia Hernandez won the 100 meters (13.27) ahead of Calistoga junior Andrea Villasenor (14.83) and senior Erendira Robledo (15.11) in the top three. Calistoga senior Alondra Borges (17.77) and St. Helena freshman Karla Heredia (15.98) also competed in the event.
In the 200 meters, sophomore Eva Bowen (27.37) and Hernandez (28.01) placed 1-2, while Heredia (33.06) was fourth. Bowen also won the 400 meters (1:01.89).
The 800 meters was a 1-2-3 sweep for St. Helena senior Jade Schlatter (2:47.84), freshman Eva Williams (2:49.04) and junior Aliyah Flamson (2:50.80).
In the 1,600 meters, Saints senior Harper McClain won in 5:02.29 — by nearly 48 seconds over Sonoma Academy junior Lucy Gott. Calistoga senior Julia Heth was third (6:00.88), followed by Schlatter (6:20.65) and Flamson (6:27.15).
Heth was second in the 3,200 meters (13:41.53) and fellow Wildcats senior Tully Leonard was second in the 300 hurdles (55.24).
Villasenor defeated St. Helena senior Tina Almanza in both the shot put (25 feet, 2 inches to 20-3) and the discus (61-1 to 43-5).
Leonard took the high jump (4-8), Robledo claimed the long jump (12-10½), and Leonard captured the triple jump (30-1) over teammate Robledo (29-7) and Villasenor (28-1½).
In the boys division, grabbed the top four places in the 100 meters for St. Helena were sophomore Clayton Crean (11.37), senior George Cutting (12.27), junior Cal Lehman (12.52) and senior Diego Moya (12.64).
Crean also won the 200 meters (23.77) to lead a 1-2-3 sweep with sophomore Weston Staid (26.50) and Moya (26.95).
Capturing the top four places in the 400 meters were senior Fawad Muhammad (56.08), sophomore Keaton Smith (56.70), and seniors Angel Rodriguez (1:01.70) and William Wesner (1:03.48).
In the 800 meters, Keaton Smith (2:15.11) and sophomore Cleo McClain (2:19.65) finished 1-2, while freshmen Andrew Rayner (2:29.27), Andrew Velasco (2:45.73) and Hugo Sanchez (2:54.20) finished fourth, eighth and 10th.
Cleo McClain added a second-place finish in the 1,600 meters (5:02.77). Placing fifth, sixth, 10th and 12th were senior Daniel Martinez (5:14.66), Rayner (5:16.31), Velasco (5:57.74) and Sanchez ( 6:04.27).
Placing second in the 110 hurdles was St. Helena junior Charlie Carpy (18.77). In the 300 hurdles, Carpy was second (46.88) and freshman teammate Sam Raunegger (49.95) was third.
Winning the 4x100 relay were Crean, Muhammad, Moya and Smith (46.20). Placing second were Carpy, Raunegger, Staid and Rodriguez (49.70), and the third-place team featured sophomore Sebastian Gallegos, Lehman, senior Sebastian Sainato and freshman Gio Flamson (1:06.00).
The 4x400 relay went to Carpy, Muhammad, Smith and Martinez (3:52.89), with Cleo McClain, Raunegger, Staid and Rayner placing third (4:08.35).
Lehman won the varsity shot put (34-0), while Calistoga junior Joe Valencia was third (29-6½) and the Saints’ Gallegos and Sainato were fourth 27-2) and fifth (26-11). Placing 3-4-5-6 in the discus were Cutting (58-11½), Sainato (49-0), Valencia (48-11½) and Lehman (41-9½).
The high jump went to Muhammad (5-4), while Crean and Martinez placed 1-2 in the long jump at 18-½ and 16-10. Martinez and Wesner went 1-2 in the triple jump at 35-9½ and 30-10½, with Calistoga sophomore Robert Mendoza placing third (26-10½).
Flamson won the frosh-soph shot put (23-11½) and discus (30-11½), beating Gallegos (30-0) in the latter.
“The season began with a lot of unknowns,” St. Helena head coach Dave Pauls said. “The message that I gave our athletes was, one, to be thankful they get the opportunity to practice and have a some kind of season, even if it just includes league meets and with no league championships or postseason events, and two, to prepare themselves to make the most of a condensed season and compete to the best of their ability, individually and as a team.”
St. Helena athletes did so well in its first two meets that several of them are among the leaders in the Redwood Empire. They are Hernandez and Crean in the 100, Hernandez, Bowen and Crean in the 200; Bowen, Muhammad and Smith in the 400, Harper McClain and Cleo McClain in the 1,600 and 3,200, and both the girls and boys relay teams.
“In addition to the top performers, we have a number of new track and field athletes — both freshman and newcomers — who are demonstrating a lot of commitment and potential, as well enthusiasm for the sport.
“Although there are no official CMC Championships or North Coast Section meets this spring, Pauls’ message hasn’t changed.
“The message we’re sharing with the team is that St. Helena track and field is one of the top teams in the conference and we can be competitive — as individuals and as a team — with anyone in NCS.”
Coed Tennis
St. Helena 4, Kelseville 1
St. Helena 3, Middletown 2
The Saints remained undefeated in Coast Mountain Conference play with a 4-1 win over at Kelseyville on April 23 and a 3-2 win at Middletown on April 30.
“Both opponents have younger talented competitors who really took some of our players to the limit,” St. Helena head coach Chris Cheng said. “But our team of mostly juniors and seniors was able to use some of its upperclassmen experience to edge out the rookies.”
The Saints hosted Kelseyville on Tuesday and entertain Cloverdale on May 11.
Against Kelseyville, the Knights’ Johnny Rixen rallied past Macie McPherson 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, but St. Helena won the rest.
Audie Novak won 6-4, 6-0 over Larue Furlani at No. 2 singles, Robert Pryzbylinski prevailed 7-5, 6-4 over Ryann Taylor at No. 3 singles; No. 1 doubles players Max Brown and Will Pakter won 6-2, 7-5 over Hanna Scully and Rylan Lipscomb; and No. 2 players Henry Dixon and Vinny Altemus cruised 6-0, 6-1 over Samantha Carter and Maddy Madrzyk.
Against Middletown, the Saints got wins from No. 2 singles player Will Garrett, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 over Sophie Kucer; Brown and Pakter, 6-3, 6-3 over John and Joe Reynosa; and No. 2 doubles players Loren Maher and Novak, 6-1, 6-0 over Reese Caldwell and Lara Patterson.
At No. 1 singles, the Mustangs’ Paige Astley defeated McPherson, 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, it was Middletown’s Olivia Kucer over Robert Pryzbylinski, 6-4, 6-7, 7-5.
Varsity Baseball
Vintage 5, Maria Carrillo 2 (8 innings)
The Crushers (4-1) handed the Pumas (8-2) their second loss of the year by scoring 3 runs in the top of the extra inning and blanking the hosts in the bottom half Monday in Santa Rosa.
Seniors Reid McCaffrey (3 2/3 hitless, scoreless innings) and Jorge Lopez-Rios (4 innings, 3 hits, unearned run) and sophomore Carter Haven (1/3 inning, 1 hit, earned run) combined for 4 walks and 2 strikeouts.
Vintage's 8 hits came from Alex Dehzad (2 for 4), Davide Migotto (2 for 4, run), Jackson Cole (1 for 4, triple, RBI), Sam Gomez (1 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, hit by pitch), Gavin Rabanal (1 for 2, 2 RBIs) and Nick Schuttish (1 for 3, walk, run).
St. Helena 12, Lower Lake 3
The Saints out-hit the Trojans 12-3 on Tuesday in the North Central League I rout. Their hitters were Miles Harvey (3 for 5, 4 RBIs, 2 runs), Spencer Printz (2 for 2, RBI, run, walk), Stacy Nelson III (2 for 4, RBO, run), Jasper Henry (2 for 3, run), Liam Gilson (1 for 2, walk), Brent Isdahl (1 for 2, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, run) and Dominic Martin (1 for 1, run).
St. Helena (6-4, 6-3 NCL I) hosts Cloverdale at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Varsity Softball
St. Helena 5, Lower Lake 1
Aribella Farrell pitched a 5-hitter with an unearned run, 14 strikeouts and 2 walks in the first-place Saints' NCL I victory Tuesday in Lower Lake.
Farrell also helped lead an 8-hit attack for St. Helena (11-4, 9-0 NCL I) by going 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Linnea Cupp was 2 for 2 with a double, walk and run scored, and Skylar Freutel went 2 for 3 with a stolen base and run scored. Blythe Brakesman and Gema Jimenez were each 1 for 3 and scored three runs between them.
Varsity Basketball
American Canyon 70, Sonoma Valley 54
The Wolves won at Sonoma Valley on Tuesday night with a balanced scoring attack led by the sharpshooting of senior Gabriel Patrick and juniors Max Parmigiani, Mikey Pierce and Jordan Nolan, each of whom hit multiple 3-pointers.
Defensively, the Wolves set the tone early with an effective press and tight man-to-man defense. American Canyon led by as much as 24 points at various points throughout the contest and was able to hang on despite a scoring outburst from the Dragons in the fourth quarter.
"Every game we have a defensive goal of fewer than 15 points per quarter and an offensive goal of 18 or more per quarter. Tonight we nailed both of those goals," Wolves head coach Scott Hayburn said. "This might be the most complete team win we've had all season. We had a balanced scoring attack with multiple players heating up at different points in the game.
"This has been a crazy season full of twists and turns, but it feels like we're starting to settle into the team we know we can be. The boys are having fun and are grateful for the opportunity to play. That's the most important thing. Winning basketball games is just the icing on the cake."
American Canyon (5-2, 4-1 VVAL) hosts Petaluma on Thursday night.
Varsity Volleyball
Sonoma Valley 3, American Canyon 1
The Dragons visited American Canyon and defeated the hosts 25-20, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19. Caytlin Capulong had 7 aces and 28 digs. Giselle Torres had 4 aces, 14 kills and 14 assists. Arianna Pacheco had 7 kills and 9 digs. Maria Magaoay had 12 digs and 18 assists.
The VVAL opponents battled back and forth in each game, but the Wolves were unable to come out on top.
"We are looking forward to playing them again," American Canyon head coach Katy O'Brien said, "because they pushed us to step up and play not only strong defense but also strong offense."
JV Baseball
St. Helena 12, Lower Lake 2 (5 innings)
Justice Penterman went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored as the Saints won by the 10-run mercy rule on Tuesday. Also contributing to the eight-hit attack were Josh Johnson (2 for 4, RBI), Will Meyer (1 for 3, double, 2 RBIs, hit by pitch, stolen base), Christian Meineke (1 for 1, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Wynton Meyer (1 for 3, RBI, 2 runs, 3 stolen bases) and Thomas Herdell (1 for 1, run). Zantos Segura and Liam Joy each walked twice and scored, Segura adding an RBI, and Micah Marquez walked once and scored. Jake Salling also scored.