Napa Valley Prep Report: Salvestrin scores 5 goals in win

Tessa Salvestrin scored all 5 goals for the Braves in Friday night's 5-1 Vine Valley Athletic League victory over Sonoma Valley at Dodd Stadium.

The senior matched the school record she set in an 11-1 nonleague win at Healdsburg when she was a sophomore.

Thais Thomson-Rangel had a strong game with 3 assists for Justin-Siena (6-2, 2-0 VVAL). Olivia Janerico and Abigail Smith each added 1 assist.

Varsity Girls Basketball

Alhambra 57, Napa 17

The Grizzlies (1-13) struggled to score for the second game in a row in Friday night’s nonleague home game. The Bulldogs (11-3) of Martinez improved to 1-1 in Napa this season, having lost 51-49 at Vintage on Dec. 1.

Napa was to host Petaluma (3-11, 0-3 VVAL) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, visit Justin-Siena on Monday, and host Vintage in Big Game I on Wednesday.

Justin-Siena 33, Dublin 32

Before they were to finally open VVAL play by hosting Casa Grande at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, this was the last game the Braves (7-6) played before a 16-day break from competition due to the holidays and COVID-related postponements.

“It seems like a long time since we have played and we are excited to get back on the court,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “The girls are a close-knit group and being back in the gym together has been positive for them.”

Coming off of losses to Los Banos and Northgate in the first two rounds of West Coast Jamboree Pearl Division play, the Braves found enough offense to gut out a 1 point win over host Dublin on Dec. 30.

Justin-Siena shot 75% from the free-throw line and forced 25 turnovers. The Braves also secured 16 offensive rebounds while only giving up 9. Down 32-29 late in the game, Justin-Siena got a steal and a layup from Mary Heun to cut it to 1, before Jordan Washington hit 2 free throws to give the Braves the lead for good. Solid rebounding from Cassie Richardson and steals from Heun down the stretch helped seal the win.

Washington finished with 14 points and 6 rebounds and Heun, who made the All-Tournament team, added 11 points and 6 steals. Also scoring were Megha Jackson (5 points, 6 rebounds) and Bella Balmaceda (3 points).

Isabella Wright chipped in 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists, Charmaine Griffin 5 rebounds, and Cassie Richardson 3 rebounds. Wright also played tough defense on Dublin's best player, Bettencourt said.

“We were happy to finish the West Coast Jamboree with a win against a solid Dublin team, and are looking forward to a tough league schedule against some good teams,” he added.

The Braves will host Napa on Monday and Sonoma Valley on Wednesday.

Varsity Boys Basketball

American Canyon 88, Napa 57

Miles Macpherson had 20 points and Tyler Oda and Andrew Remboldt each scored 10 to lead the Grizzlies (2-14, 0-3 VVAL) in their road loss on Thursday night.

“We look to turn around against Petaluma this Saturday,” Napa head coach Joel Garcia said of the 9-4 Trojans (0-1 VVAL).

JV Girls Soccer

Sonoma Valley 4, Justin-Siena 3

Blake Wisely scored twice, Kailey McCaffrey had one goal, and Linda Neeb added an assist for the Braves in Friday night's VVAL loss at home.

JV Boys Basketball

American Canyon 51, Napa 30

The Grizzlies (3-10 overall), coached by Danny Parness, fell to 0-3 in the VVAL with Thursday night’s loss at American Canyon.

Christian Williams had 8 points and 13 rebounds and Aiden Faughn had 8 points and 10 rebounds to lead Napa, which trailed 24-17 at halftime. Finn McGrath added 6 points, German Camacho Cruz and Henry La Liberte 3 apiece, and Jared Christian 2.