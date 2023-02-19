The Napa Valley will send seven wrestlers to the CIF State Championships, five girls and two boys, after they qualified at North Coast Section Championship meets held Friday and Saturday.

The girls meet at Albany High saw 235-pounder Aiyanna Beanne become American Canyon’s first-ever girls section champion. Teammates Laura Totty (170) and Jaslynn Aken (143) each placed third and will join Beanne at the state meet this Friday and Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

Vintage also has three state meet qualifiers, led by junior Joe Ellis, who won the 222-pound title in the boys meet at James Logan High in Union City. At the girls meet for the Crushers, junior Cassady Lopez placed second and senior McKaylah Youngblood third. All three are returning to the state championships.

Meanwhile, senior Brandon Guiducci (184) became only the third wrestler in Justin-Siena history to win a section title.

Ellis defeated De La Salle’s Stefan Bakiev 6-2 in the semifinals, before edging Vallejo High’s Rayhan Jaleel 3-2 in the final.

“Day 2 of wrestling was a grind for Joe, first when he overcame last year’s semifinal loss to Bakiev. That match has shown his improvement in just one year,” Vintage head coach Maika Watanabe said. “With the finals format this year (determining) a true second-place finisher, just reaching the finals was not enough to punch a ticket to state. It shows how much of a good mindset is needed to wrestle hard for six minutes.”

Ellis got a first-round bye before pinning Archie Williams’ Leonello Marcucci in 33 seconds, Elsie Allen’s Lucas Gamez in 11 seconds, and Mission San Jose’s Anthony Kangas in 2:48.

“Joe wrestled in one of the hardest weight classes at the boys meet, where only two wrestlers can qualify for state,” Watanabe said. “Four wrestlers in the section were ranked in the top 18 in all of California, so we knew this weekend was going to be a battle. But Joe has learned to wrestle smart and capitalize when he needs to. We talk about his game plan going into each match and even adjust while he is wrestling. He has shown the ability to stay focused and to always be ready for each opponent.”

Youngblood pinned Ukiah’s Rocio Fuentes in 28 seconds and San Ramon Valley’s Izabella Guerrero in 3:05 before topping Bethel’s Crystal Fraire 7-3. Youngblood fell 6-2 to Benicia’s Svea Gonzalez in the semifinals, but bounced back with a 10-4 decision over Dougherty Valley’s Madison Macachor and a 10-2 win over Willits’ MaryAnn Bertolino in the third-place match.

“Mykaylah wrestled aggressive and strong against her opponents,” Watanabe said. “She is always attacking first, which puts her on the board to be successful. Cassady has been consistent this season and is working hard to reach her goals. She pushes the pace during her matches and it shows in the results.

“Everyone, including the coaching staff, is looking forward to returning to the state meet next week. It will be exciting as all of them have prior experience wrestling at the elite level in California.”

Lopez pinned Willits’ Makiah Carter in 53 seconds, Berkeley’s Emily Lim in 4:36, and Northgate’s Rebecca Fletcher in 3:15 to reach the final, where she fell 2-1 to Benicia’s Chloe Solla/

Joe Ellis wasn’t the only Crusher, nor Ellis, to shine at the boys meet.

Jaden Ellis went 2-2, pinning his first foe in 1:15, getting pinned in 55 seconds, winning by injury default, and losing by forfeit.

Carson DeGarmo went 2-2 with an 8-5 win, followed in order by a 15-1 loss, a win by pin in 1:38, and a loss by pin in 4:32.

Bailey Huss also went 2-2. He pinned his first two opponents, in 1:02 and 3:18, before losing by technical fall, 16-0 in the third period, and 7-4 his next match.

Two Vintage boys went 0-2 after qualifying with top three finishes at the Vine Valley Athletic League Championships the previous weekend. Riley Youngblood lost 8-2 and by pin in 44 seconds. Cody Morton was pinned in 49 seconds and lost his second by injury default.

At the girls meet for Vintage, Hannah Johnson went 2-2, winning by pin in 2:13, losing by pin in 50 seconds, winning 4-0, and getting pinned in 4:08. Valerie Chicatti went 1-2, winning her opener 15-6 before getting pinned in 1:10 and 1:00. Grace LaMonte was pinned in 51 and 42 seconds.

Guiducci, the boys’ No. 3 seed at 184 pounds, bad to beat the top two seeds to claim his title.

“Brandon wrestled very technical and patient over the past two days at NCS,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jesse Ward said. “He dominated every opponent by pin along the road to the finals. He was able to conserve some energy by thoroughly dismantling the No. 2 seed from Granada with a first-round pin.

“He wrestled his most challenging match (in the final against Jayden) Loehnig, the No. 1 seed out of Freedom High School. Brandon was caught in a takedown in the first round and was able to get a reversal to tie up the match. After Loehnig chose top, Brandon was able to score another reversal and then ground him down until the end of the third round. Brandon was able to keep up the pressure and get the championship medal, and ultimately the straight shot to CIF State next week.

“It was great to hear the cheering from the crowd for a kid who wrestles from a little school out of Napa Valley.”

Ashlyn Parlett and Brynna Cohee became the first Justin-Siena girls to medal at NCS, each placing fifth at Albany.

“After a long grind of a season, it’s mentally grueling to survive the mental aspect of a tournament like NCS, let alone have your best tournament performance of the year,” Braves coach Rob Cohee said. “That’s exactly what Brynna and Ashlyn did this weekend. These two have been practically sisters, and to finish at the same spot on the podium was a great way to close out the season.”

Beanne shocked the girls meet, going in unseeded at 235s and pinning all her opponents — including the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds. American Canyon finished third in team points, as Ianna Lobao (150) placed fifth and Ciarra Manibusan (103), Macey Antonio (121), Malijah Cabanayan (137) and Emiliia Johnson (189) and picked up wins.

“Good day for AC girls wrestling,” Wolves head coach Rick Manibusan said.

At the boys tournament, American Canyon senior James Aken (222), who beat Joe Ellis at a tournament early in the season, placed third — one spot short of getting to the state met. Also competing for the Wolves were Jesse Lopez (285), Jacob Phillips (115) and Alexander Alejandrino (132).

Varsity Boys Basketball

Napa Christian 65, Averroes 40

In their first NCS playoffs ever, the fifth-seeded Knights reached the Division 6 semifinals with Saturday’s upset of No. 4 Averroes in Fremont.

Emmanuel Jamgbadi led the way with 28 points, while Saddiq Alarbesh scored 23, Breyden Worth 7, Noah Trammel 3, and Gabe Carrejo and Ethan Ponce 2 apiece.

“We did not play a good first half, but we had a decent second half,” Knights head coach Darren Smith said. “We got the inside-out game going in the second so our shooter, Saddiq, had some good looks and Emmanuel just dominated the inside. “We just need to work on our turnovers and rebounds.”

Napa Christian hopes the fourth time will be the charm against No. 1 seed Cornerstone Christian, which they visit for a 7 p.m. semifinal Wednesday in Antioch. The Knights lost to Cornerstone 82-65 and 83-39 in Small School Bridge League regular-season games and 78-69 at the recent SSBL Tournament. Their defense has been about the only variable in their 17-, 44- and 9-point losses to the Cougars (23-5).

“That’s what happens when you are in the same league aa the No. 1 team in the state,” Smith said. “We lost by only nine in the league tournament and did not play our best game, so I think we are playing with confidence and looking forward to the challenge.

“We have been saying all season ‘If we want to be the champions, we have to beat Cornerstone.’”

Varsity Boys Soccer

Vintage 3, Castro Valley 1

The Crushers hope history is done repeating itself.

A year after winning their NCS playoff opener by a goal and quarterfinal by two goals, they’ve done it again, following up Wednesday’s 1-0 win over James Logan with a 3-1 victory over Castro Valley.

Now for the second year in a row, Vintage hits the road for its semifinal. After falling 4-0 to Montgomery in last year’s NCS semis, the Crushers look to reach their first-ever NCS championship game when they visit Clayton Valley Charter of Concord at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

See Tuesday’s edition for more on Saturday’s game.

Varsity Baseball

Justin-Siena 11, Hercules 0, 5 innings

Dalen Tinsley went 2 for 2 with a home run, double, 3 RBIs, 2 walks, 2 stolen bases and 4 runs scored as the Braves won their season opener by the 10-run mercy rule at home Saturday.

Tinsley also got the win on the mound, allowing 2 hits and 1 walk while striking out 6 in the first three frames before Cesar Evina and Griffin Messenger each pitched an inning in relief.

They got all the run support they would need in the bottom of the first inning, when Tinsley opened with his double, Everet Johnson walked and both scored on an error, and Jake Fletcher reached on a dropped third strike and scored on another error for a 3-0 lead.

Justin-Siena made it 7-0 in the second inning, when Aidan Phinney doubled, Braeden Butler beat out a bunt single, Tinsley homered, Luke Giusto walked and Sam Denkin later drew a bases-loaded walk.

In the third, Tinsley walked, Trevor L’Esperence doubled, and both scored on wild pitches to make it 9-0.

The Braves capped the scoring in the fourth, when Butler singled, Tinsley walked and both scored on a Guisto’s two-out single.

Justin-Siena hosts Branson at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Braves haven’t faced the Bulls since they were Marin County Athletic League adversaries for the last time in 2018, when Branson won both matchups by the mercy rule.

