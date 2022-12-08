Napa Valley Prep Report: Shorthanded Braves edged on mat

The Justin-Siena wrestling team ran into some challenges when they visited friendly rival St. Patrick-St. Vincent for their annual Catholic Cup dual in Vallejo on Monday night.

Down five starters due to illness and academic commitments, the Braves forged ahead with an altered lineup that included three empty weight classes that cost them 18 points in forfeits.

Despite wins by pin from seniors Kai Hoffmann, Brandon Guiducci and Pearce Alger, Justin-Siena fell short 42-36 under the Bruins’ majestic spotlight.

Braves co-coach Jason Guiducci, who was celebrating his 49th birthday, lauded the seniors’ leadership as well as how the team scrambled late to field a lineup. A number of Braves had to wrestle up weight classes to fill gaps.

Joey Rasler managed to add a pin while wrestling up a weight class, as did Henry Meyers — in his first varsity match. Freshman Bodey Denkin rounded out the Braves’ scoring with a pin in his second-ever varsity match.

“Blessed to have shared my birthday with such a courageous group,” Coach Guiducci said. “Very proud of the kids who showed up tonight. We were getting emails all day and even had kids walk up near departure saying they couldn’t roll tonight. Put a ton of pressure on the remainder, but that is why our staff was so pleased. Guys like freshman Ryan Reber and Alan Guerard, who had never wrestled varsity, filled in and gave us a chance to win.”

The Justin-Siena girls went 2-0, with senior Ashlyn Parlett and sophomore Brynna Cohee tallying first-round pins.

“Cannot say enough about our seniors,” Jason Guiducci added. “Ashlyn, Kai, Pearce and Brandon were nails.

“On a side note, it was bittersweet watching Brandon out there as he grew up since age 4 competing on mats in Vallejo and this was probably the last time he’d step on a mat in V-Town.”

Guerard was named the Braves’ #allheart wrestler for volunteering to make the trip at the last minute and stepping into the 132-pound class for Rasler, who unflinchingly bumped up to 138s.

Varsity Girls Soccer

American Canyon off to 3-1 start

The Wolves (3-1) got off to the best start in the 12-year existence of their program by routing Vallejo 10-0 on Nov. 18, bouncing back from a 6-0 loss at Vanden on Nov. 30 with a 3-0 win at Piner on Monday, and winning by the same margin at St. Helena on Wednesday night, 5-2.

American Canyon grabbed a 3-0 halftime lead in its first-ever match against St. Helena. Senior Aminah Hilliard had a three-goal hat trick and senior Alena Nutt and Lana Lewis each scored once. Emma Gamoras assisted on two goals and fellow junior Ryann Madison on one.

Against Piner in Santa Rosa, Hilliard scored twice and senior Itzel Castro scored once.

Versus Vallejo, Hilliard put on a scoring clinic with five goals. Nutt and Lewis each scored twice and senior Alondra Gutierrez scored once.

The Wolves had a schedule home game against Richmond High canceled Thursday night. They will visit Fairfield High at 7 p.m. Friday.

JV Girls Soccer

Piner 4, American Canyon 2

Chelsea Portillo and Jazmin Solano scored the Wolves in their road loss on Monday.

On Wednesday, American Canyon battled to a 0-0 tie with host St. Helena.

“We had many opportunities to score,” varsity head coach Amadeo Maldonado said. “We need to continue practicing on finishing the plays. Great energy from both teams.”

Varsity Girls Basketball

Vintage 49, Alhambra 46

The Crushers pulled off what head coach Zack Cook called a “gritty” comeback win on the road Tuesday night at Alhambra.

Playing big games for Vintage were Lizzie Qui (13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists), Rachel Galvin (12 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists) and Ella Pridmore (10 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals).

Playing well defensively and in the paint were Grace Geitner (8 points, 9 rebounds) and Sophia Notaro (2 points, 3 rebounds, 6 deflections, 6 steals).

Vintage (3-2) was to visit Hercules (1-4) on Thursday night before taking a week off from competition to get ready for the Dec. 15-17 Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High.