Napa Valley Prep Report: Smith, Schuemann lead Valley runners at meet

Napa High juniors Aidan Smith placed first in 17 minutes, 29.7 seconds on a 3-mile course at Alston Park on Wednesday to lead 40 varsity boys from the Napa Valley in Vine Valley Athletic League Cluster Meet No. 2 at Alston Park.
Petaluma was first as a team with 32 points, followed by Napa (61), Vintage (63), American Canyon (106), Casa Grande (128) and Justin-Siena (135).
Smith won by 2.5 seconds over Drake Newell of Petaluma. Placing third and fourth to lead Vintage were Drew Holloran (17:46.5) and Collin Durfee (17:48.6). Also running for the Crushers were Nicholas Malito (15th, 18:28.2), Aiden Rutherford (18th, 19:02.8) and Nicholas Dominici (26th, 19:30.0).
Also competing for Napa were Logan Walsh (12th, 18:15.9), Noah Massey (14th, 18:26.3), Jayden Quintana (16th, 18:31.7), Martin Salinas (22nd, 19:15.9) and Finn McGrath (23rd, 19:22.2).
Running for American Canyon were Yahir Madrigal (13th, 18:19.5), Elvin Fuerte (21st, 19:11.6), Emanuel Barajas (19:27.4), Andres Cardenas (19:27.9), Alfons McCoy (19:45.1), Anthony Ramos (19:45.9) and Jamir Harris (22:04.5).
Justin-Siena’s contingent had Charlie Wenzel (19:09.0), Wyatt Paulson (19:38.9), Devon de los Santos (19:49.5), Cameron Wang (19:53.3), Jack Duffy (20:28.4), Jack Carey (21:29.1) and Giorgio Baldini (21:35.3).
In the varsity girls race, Justin-Siena freshman Hailey Schuemann (21:44.1) was second behind Casa Grande freshman Avery Codington (21:16.7), who led her Gauchos to the team victory with 35 points.
Petaluma was second with a 52, followed by Vintage (66), Justin-Siena (90), Napa (111) and American Canyon (131).
Competing for Vintage were Naomi Tessier (third, 21:50.7), Sophia Notaro (eighth, 22:10.0), Maggie Chapin (15th, 22:56.2), Susana Nuno (19th, 23:41.7), Quetzaly Hernandez (21st, 24:24.7), Lilla Kasper (25th, 24:28.3) and Eliza Chapin (28th, 24:50.7).
Running for Napa were Sonya Mitchell (17th, 23:19.0), Alondra Palafox (18th, 23:21.6), Anna Scudero (24:26.5), Jazmin Damian (24:44.6), Jemma Ceja Delgado (24:47.4) and Melina Sanchez-Bernal (25:35.0).
Justin-Siena’s runners were Oliva Janerico (ninth, 22:11.1), Ella Webb (24:19.1), Lily Dominguez (24:59.4), Ainsley Adams (25:15.7), Paige Helms (25:29.7) and Quinn Edie (27:09.7).
Running for American Canyon were Emma Piazza (12th, 22:41.4), Cassidy McCamish (22nd, 24:25.2, Julia Ramirez (24th, 24:27.6), Ellaine Fuerte (26:44.8), Hannah Wildes (29:10.0), Jessica Estrada (30:16.3) and Telorah Kawakami (40:51.2).
Justin-Siena will run in the P. Wilder Mariner Invitational on Saturday at Hayward High.
Varsity Girls Water Polo
Justin-Siena 18, Cardinal Newman 5
The Braves hosted Cardinal Newman at Napa Valley College on Thursday to determine first place in the VVAL.
Due to the abbreviated nature of this year's league season, the match was highly anticipated and one could feel the competitive spirit looming among players and supporting family members within the aquatic facility walls. Limited pool space meant the athletes had to be creative in their pre-game warm-up routines outside of the water.
At 5 p.m., the whistle blew as the nerves and excitement fueled the sprint toward the first ball.
Justin-Siena accepted the side of the pool with glaring sun in senior goalie Twyla Borck's eyes, but could look forward to swapping sides for the following quarter. The Braves executed their initial strike with the help from senior captain Sarah Reynolds on a swift first-possession attack.
“Reynolds has had a way with drawing first blood and securing her team's confidence in the first quarters of every single game,” said Justin-Siena head coach Ryen Flint.
Although the Cardinals responded with matching goals within the first few minutes, the Braves were able to pull away for a 5-2 lead by the end of the quarter with help from junior Taylor Blakley and her relentless ballside drive offense. Though the Braves had a cushion going into the second, letting up was not in the playbook.
“You could see the confidence in our outside shooters, even with the handful of post-slamming shots that barely missed the back of the net,” Flint said. “This meant the ball was soon to find its way in. They just had to keep shooting.”
With continual defensive pressure and great communication, the Braves funneled Cardinal shots into the hands of Borck while tallying 5 steals to feed their counter attacks, resulting in an additional 5 goals and ending the first half with a comfortable 10-3 lead.
The third quarter came with more intensity from the Braves in response to the Cardinals trying to claw back from the deficit. Reynolds had 3 of her 4 steals and goals from sophomore lefty Maggie Derr proved effective against the Cardinals’ drawn-up defense that prioritized two-meter goal prevention. Senior Maddie Vanoni pitched in with four goals from the perimeter as Flint gave her the green light to fire away. The Braves sealed the quarter with a 15-4 lead.
Justin-Siena’s readiness to finish out the win was complimented in the fourth by junior Elle Baskerville, who netted 2 late goals from the outside perimeter.
Coaches of either side appreciated the attentive job by the offical to maintain a fair and balanced match throughout. The Cardinals were able to post one more goal before the final whistle, yet the powerful defense from the Braves and perfect long-ball passes from Borck kept the score increasing for Justin Siena, ultimately awarding them an 18-5 win.
"It appeared these opponents knew of each other from past competition as club teammates,” Flint said. “Fans watched friendly exchanges and encouragement from both sides, even occasional apologies, for accidental rough play amid turnovers. It's a growing sport, but still small. Rarely do you play against someone you haven't competed with or against at least once before. We prioritize sportsmanship, and post-game hugs and handshakes are mandatory."
The win put the Braves at a favorable 5-0 in VVAL play and paved a path toward the North Coast Section playoffs, which begin Nov. 3.
“When you teach concepts, mechanics, and unconditional positive regard for teammates, you can then sit back and enjoy as the moments of breakthrough and self-discovery take place,” Flint added. “Stand firmly behind the belief that the small details taught in strategic moments will create a major impact. The goal is to promote and install confidence, competence, and commitment, all values to be carried out in life's future endeavors.
“Raw talent is great to have, but I walked into a team of optimal camaraderie, chemistry, and an atmosphere that welcomed and supported new players. There is no better recipe for team success.”
Varsity Boys Water Polo
Justin-Siena 17, Cardinal Newman 6
The Braves improved to 3-2 in the VVAL and 4-5 overall with Thursday’s victory at Napa Valley College.
Gino Bartalotti had 4 goals for the Braves, while Eli Derr, Thomas Smith and Tommy Crist each had 2 goals. Carson Mooers, Aidan Machado, Casey Klies, Lucca Sebastiani, Aidan Phinney, Pearce Alger and Lucas Padowan added 1 goal apiece.
“The boys played a very consistent game from start to finish,” Justin-Siena head coach John Derr said. “We were able to get every player in the game, which feels really good. Gino and Casey, as captains, got the team focused from the first minute and kept the pressure on the whole game. Trevor Hummer and Eli Derr shared the goalie responsibilities and each played great. Eli even chipped in 2 goals, which was fun to see.”
The Braves were coming off an 11-3 win over American Canyon. Crist had 3 goals, Phinney, Bartalotti and Smith each had 2 goals, and Mooers and Machado added 1 goal apiece. Rylie Dombrowski had 9 saves in goal.
“A very balanced scoring from the team, which is great to see,” Derr said. “Tommy especially played a very strong game and we got our counter attack working on offense, which I was really pleased with. The boys are coming together at the perfect time in the season.”
Varsity Girls Golf
Justin-Siena finishes 12-0 in VVAL
The Braves wrapped up a 12-0 VVAL campaign with a 281-296 win over Vintage at Silverado Resort and Spa’s South Course on Tuesday and a win over Petaluma at Chardonnay Golf Club on Thursday.
Against Vintage, Vannia Dagnino led all golfers with a 49, while Brooklyn Blankenship added a 55, Natalie Krystal a 57, Marley Sennott a 58, Alex Mazzucco a 62 and Anna Weaver a 73.
Ashley Ellis, Capri Russell and Peyton O’Hara led the Crushers (6-6 overall VVAL).
Next up for the teams is the 18-hole VVAL Tournament on the Sugarloaf Course at Valley of the Moon Club in Santa Rosa at noon Monday.
“The girls have improved a lot since Day 1,” Vintage head coach Ben Goodman said. “That is what I preach: Just improve and enjoy. Ashley, Capri and Peyton have led us all season. They should have a good tournament on Monday.”
Against Petaluma, Blankenship was medalist with a 3-par 45, Mazzucco carded a 4-par 46, and Krystal had a 2-par 54 to lead the way. Dagnino and Sennott shot 57s and Weaver a 66.
Varsity Girls Tennis
Justin-Siena 6, American Canyon 1
Thursday was Senior Day for fourth-year singles starter Bella Rampa, who closed out her final regular season for the Braves with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ezrielle Llave at first singles.
Unlike last month, the Wolves avoided being shut out when No. 3 doubles players Abby Alejandrino and Elizabeth King defeated Lydia Heil and Mya Oro, 6-1, 6-4. But Justin-Siena won the rest to improve to 10-0 in the VVAL and 11-0 overall, extending its four-year regular-season win streak to 49 duals.
Completing the singles sweep were No. 2 Naveena Jackson, who won 6-1, 6-1 over Katie Ayers, No. 3 Megha Jackson, who prevailed 6-4, 6-3 over Morgan Crowell, and No. 4 Jess Beaulac, who beat Riley Yasmada 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles action, the No. 1 Justin team of Tatum Newell and Kendall Manasse defeated Emily Satake and Ariel Legler, 6-4, 6-4. At second doubles, Maggie Cooke and Michaela Pucci beat Sarah Satake and Kylie Dickenson, 6-1, 6-3.
The Braves, who on Sept. 23 handed second-place Vintage (9-1 VVAL) its only league loss, 4-3, is slated to host the Crushers on Tuesday. Next Thursday, Justin-Siena visits Petaluma (4-6 VVAL) and American Canyon (8-3 VVAL) hosts Vintage in their last league duals of the season.
The VVAL Tournament is Oct. 25-26 at Vintage. The first three rounds of singles will be on that Monday and all doubles rounds — and the singles final — the next day.
Varsity Volleyball
Justin-Siena 3, American Canyon 1
Emery Messenger had 8 digs, 13 kills, 1 solo terminal block and 5 aces as the Braves improved to 10-0 in the VVAL and 13-4 overall with Thursday night’s 19-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-21 comeback win at American Canyon.
Ranessa Rualo had 17 assists and Eleanor Meyers and Jordan Washington controlled the net, combining for 14 kills and 11 terminal blocks, with Meyers adding 3 assists.
“The American Canyon team is a force to be reckoned with,” Justin-Siena head coach Kate Reilley said. “We expected them to have improved, and they exceeded our expectations. They are one of the scrappiest teams in our league, and tonight was a battle. I am proud of our girls for fighting back and making the proper adjustments after losing Game 1. Back to work tomorrow as we look forward to hosting Vintage on Tuesday.”
For the third-place Wolves (15-10, 5-6 VVAL), Nalani Bustos had 20 assists and 4 aces, Arianna Pacheco had 10 kills and 16 digs, Giselle Torres had 7 kills, 8 digs and 16 assists, Alexa Berry had 6 kills and 3 blocks, Charlize Francisco had 9 digs, and Tessa Castro had 8 digs.
“I am so proud of the way the team fought throughout the entire match,” American Canyon head coach Katy O’Brien said. “They capitalized on the positive energy of Senior Night and came out hot in Game 1. From there they kept the pressure on Justin, but ultimately our girls made more mistakes than Justin and it cost them the match.”
The Wolves will wrap up VVAL play at Vintage next Thursday.
The American JV defeated Justin-Siena in two games and the Justin-Siena freshmen beat the Wolves in three games.
