Napa Valley Prep Report: Smith, Schuemann lead Valley runners at meet

“You could see the confidence in our outside shooters, even with the handful of post-slamming shots that barely missed the back of the net,” Flint said. “This meant the ball was soon to find its way in. They just had to keep shooting.”

With continual defensive pressure and great communication, the Braves funneled Cardinal shots into the hands of Borck while tallying 5 steals to feed their counter attacks, resulting in an additional 5 goals and ending the first half with a comfortable 10-3 lead.

The third quarter came with more intensity from the Braves in response to the Cardinals trying to claw back from the deficit. Reynolds had 3 of her 4 steals and goals from sophomore lefty Maggie Derr proved effective against the Cardinals’ drawn-up defense that prioritized two-meter goal prevention. Senior Maddie Vanoni pitched in with four goals from the perimeter as Flint gave her the green light to fire away. The Braves sealed the quarter with a 15-4 lead.

Justin-Siena’s readiness to finish out the win was complimented in the fourth by junior Elle Baskerville, who netted 2 late goals from the outside perimeter.