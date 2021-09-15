Napa Valley Prep Report: Sonoma Valley stuns previously unbeaten American Canyon in volleyball

Sometimes how many matches you have under your belt is more of an advantage than how many wins.
That seemed to be the case Tuesday when a Sonoma Valley volleyball team with a 5-7 overall record went to American Canyon and handed the Wolves their first loss of the season after seven wins.
The 25-23, 25-13, 25-17 improved the Dragons’ Vine Valley Athletic League record to 3-1 and dropped American Canyon’s league mark to 2-1.
“Sonoma Valley came out strong and was able to find some of our weaknesses,” Wolves head coach Katy O’Brien said. “This match has definitely given us an idea of what we need to work on and strengthen moving forward.”
Ariana Pacheco had 9 kills and 10 digs for the Wolves, Giselle Torres had 7 kills, and Madison Gramlick had 8 digs. Nalani Bustos contributed 15 assists.
Justin-Siena 3, Casa Grande 0
The Braves beat the visiting Gauchos 25-18, 25-9, 25-11 to improve to 2-0 in VVAL play. Leading Justin-Siena (5-2 overall) were Anna Hanson with 14 kills, Jordan Washington in terminal blocks, Ranessa Rualo with 22 assists, and Emery Messenger with 6 service aces.
After settling into the first game, Justin-Siena controlled the tempo with tough serving and quick offense that kept Casa Grande on its heels all game.
“Even with such a deep bench, all of our girls contributed tonight and played well,” Braves head coach Kate Reilley said. “We are excited to take on Napa at home on Thursday."
Casa Grande won the junior varsity match in three games.
Varsity Girls Water Polo
Justin-Siena 17, Ukiah 0
The Braves opened VVAL play Tuesday with a rare shutout on their Senior Night at the Napa Valley College pool.
With goals posted by every Justin-Siena player, “the momentum of a successful season has begun,” head coach Ryen Flint said.
One of the seniors, Sarah Reynolds, opened the first quarter in typical fashion with a dominant counter-attack and 2-meter presence and had four first-half goals and 5 assists. Also with 4 goals was rising sophomore Sophia Conley with a relentless offensive prowess.
With 2 goals apiece were senior Madelayne Vanoni, junior Elle Baskerville and sophomore Maggie Derr, all of whom played strong defense to assist in the Braves continual offensive strike.
Senior goalie Twyla Borck managed to net a goal in the fourth quarter after making 12 key saves throughout the match. Freshman girls June Kelly and Pamela Beutecale each chipped in her first goal of the season.
Reynolds added 5 steals and Derr 2 for the Braves, whose three remaining regular-season games are all on the road — at Vintage on Sept. 22, at American Canyon on Sept. 29, and at Archie Williams in San Anselmo on Oct. 5.
Justin-Siena (3-4 overall) will compete in the high-caliber Sierra Shootout Tournament in Rocklin, where Flint is confident in the Braves' ability to compete for a high placement.
Varsity Girls Tennis
Justin-Siena 7, Casa Grande 0
The Braves traveled to Petaluma on Tuesday and blanked the Gauchos in a VVAL match. Justin-Siena (3-0, 2-0 VVAL) extended its regular-season win streak to 41 matches.
At first singles, Bella Rampa defeated Zoe Vestal 6-1, 6-0. At second singles, Bryn Hogan shut out Ashika Balakumaran, 6-0, 6-0. Naveena Jackson beat Lily Moser 6-2, 6-0 at third singles, and at fourth singles, Megha Jackson defeated Annelesse Duivenucorde, 6-2, 6-0.
At first doubles, Tatum Newell and Jess Beaulac prevailed over Violet Miscio and Taylor Eaton, 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, Kendall Manasse and Carina Dunbar beat Maya Nealon and Daniela Maldonado, 6-0, 6-1, and at third doubles, Margaret Cooke and Michaela Pucci prevailed over Amandine Bonsquet and Jury Sekiya, 6-1, 6-0.
American Canyon 6, Sonoma Valley 1
The Dragons (0-3 VVAL) won only at No. 2 singles, where Solana Staes bettered Katie Ayers 6-4, 6-4.
For the Wolves (3-0 VVAL) in singles, it was No. 1 Ezrielle Llave over Sophia Vogt, 7-5, 6-1; No. 3 Morgan Crowell over Rosie Houghton, 6-3, 6-3; and No. 4 Emily Satake over Camille Phillips, 6-2, 6-0.
In doubles, starting at No. 1, it was Ariel Legler and Sarah Satake over Sierra Pine and Kate Llodra, 6-2, 4-6 (10-8); Erian Pangilinan and Abbygail Alejandrino over Peyton Rosa and Keira Sheldon, 6-4, 6-0; and Riley Yamada and Nicole Rodriguez over Natalie Wetzel and Ava Jaymot, 6-4, 3-6 (10-2).
Varsity Girls Golf
Vintage 280, Petaluma 301
Playing at Petaluma’s Rooster Run Golf Course for the second day in a row, the Crushers improved to 2-2 in the VVAL by shooting their best team score of the season Tuesday. Vintage was led by Ashley Ellis with a 50, Capri Russell a 54, Peyton O’Hara a 56, Elizabeth Quick a 58, Sophie Stone a 62, and Madison Phillips a 77. The girls shot there best match of the season.
The Crushers will visit Justin-Siena at Chardonnay Golf Club at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
JV Volleyball
American Canyon 2, Sonoma Valley 0
The Wolves had a consistent performance in serving and pressing the Sonoma Valley defense as they won at home on Tuesday, 25-16, 25-14.
Ava Berry (4 blocks, 7 kills), Isabella Trinidad (1 block, 3 kills) and Jaelyn Denina (2 blocks 2 kills) held down the front court, while Isabella Avila (9 digs, 5 kills), Danielle Abuan (1 kill), Vanessa Vidriales-Zarate (10 digs, 1 kill) and Keana Resultay (5 digs, 3 kills) attacked from the outside position. Jasmine Gallegos (14 digs) and Adrienne Nicolas (1 ace, 4 digs) defended the backcourt, with Sophia Bernabe (3 aces, 11 assists) and Maleia Magaoay (3 digs, 4 assists) directing the offense.
Freshman Volleyball
Casa Grande 2, Justin-Siena 0
The visiting Gauchos won Tuesday’s VVAL match, 25-20, 25-12, in Dan Clark Gym.
For Justin-Siena, Ainsley McNicoll was 9 of 10 serving with 2 aces and 1 kill, and Anna Bueno-Kling was 4 of 5 serving with 1 ace and 1 kill.
The Braves (1-2, 0-2 VVAL) host Napa High at 4 p.m. Thursday.
