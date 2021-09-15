Napa Valley Prep Report: Sonoma Valley stuns previously unbeaten American Canyon in volleyball

Sometimes how many matches you have under your belt is more of an advantage than how many wins.

That seemed to be the case Tuesday when a Sonoma Valley volleyball team with a 5-7 overall record went to American Canyon and handed the Wolves their first loss of the season after seven wins.

The 25-23, 25-13, 25-17 improved the Dragons’ Vine Valley Athletic League record to 3-1 and dropped American Canyon’s league mark to 2-1.

“Sonoma Valley came out strong and was able to find some of our weaknesses,” Wolves head coach Katy O’Brien said. “This match has definitely given us an idea of what we need to work on and strengthen moving forward.”

Ariana Pacheco had 9 kills and 10 digs for the Wolves, Giselle Torres had 7 kills, and Madison Gramlick had 8 digs. Nalani Bustos contributed 15 assists.

Justin-Siena 3, Casa Grande 0

The Braves beat the visiting Gauchos 25-18, 25-9, 25-11 to improve to 2-0 in VVAL play. Leading Justin-Siena (5-2 overall) were Anna Hanson with 14 kills, Jordan Washington in terminal blocks, Ranessa Rualo with 22 assists, and Emery Messenger with 6 service aces.