The Napa High Spiritleaders placed first in four divisions in a United Spirit Association Northern California Dance Regional at Bella Vista High in Fair Oaks on Saturday.

Teams and soloists from Northern California brought 75 routines to be evaluated by the USA judging panel.

The Spiritleaders brought five competition routines and took first place in the Large Lyrical, Large Dance, Gold Team Medium Jazz, and Blue Team Medium Jazz divisions, and second place in Medium Gold Team Lyrical.

Napa High’s Gold team members are Aaliyah Barrientos, Asia Engel, Aylin Sanchez, Camila Macajola, Dajia Dulle, Hannah McDaniel, Jenny Herrera, Lizette Rios, Morgan Riendeau, Rylee Land and Shayley Zaccone.

The Spiritleaders’ Blue team members are Kelsie Van Gorder, Jordyn Mosley, Daisy Almaraz, Ava Taylor, Alexa Villalobos, Ava Wyatt, Cat Huang, Fatima Reyes, Juliet Cuevas and Keira O’Callahan.

Napa High’s head coach is Rylee Pippert. Her assistant coaches are Lisa Garcia, Erica Pecho, Shayna Haley and Raeme Russ. The Spiritleaders’ director is Hollie Johnson.

The Spiritleaders are scheduled next to perform their award-winning competition routines with the Napa High Dance Department in their spring production, “NHS Goes into the Wild,” at 7 p.m. April 28, April 29, and at 2 p.m. April 30 in the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium.

See “Dance Department” under Programs at napahigh.nvusd.org to purchase tickets or for more information.

Varsity Girls Soccer

Justin-Siena 2, Petaluma 2

Bella Fernandez scored both goals as the visiting Braves salvaged a VVAL tie, atoning for an earlier 2-0 home loss to the Trojans.

Lela Hamilton and Olivia Umutyan had assists for Justin-Siena (8-6-2, 4-5-2 VVAL), which remained in fourth place behind third-place Petaluma.

The Braves will host American Canyon in their Senior Night game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Varsity Girls Basketball

American Canyon 44, Vintage 35

Despite 14 points and 5 rebounds from Lizzie Qui, the Crushers fell in their final regular-season Vine Valley Athletic League game Tuesday night at American Canyon.

Ella Pridmore had 9 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists for Vintage, Cienna Alvarez 7 points and 3 rebounds, and Grace Geitner 3 points and 13 rebounds.

The Crushers (15-11, 7-5 VVAL) are seeded No. 4 in the four-team VVAL Tournament and will take on next plays Thursday against Sonoma in the VVAL post season tournament.

Varsity Boys Basketball

Justin-Siena 61, Petaluma 48

The Braves defeated visiting Petaluma in Monday’s Senior Night game to become the first boys basketball team to finish 12-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League since Napa High did it during the league’s inaugural season in 2018-19.

The Braves (23-3 overall), led by seniors Travis Hightower’s 22 points and Vincent Jackson’s 14, widened a 29-24 halftime lead against the second-place Trojans (16-9, 9-3 VVAL).

Also scoring were seniors DJ Ryan with 7 and 2 points, respectively, and juniors Nick Jeremaz (4s) and Jaden Washington (3).

The other seniors honored were Ma’el Blunt, Orlando Martinez, Jackson Dunkley and Nathan Spare.

American Canyon (15-11, 8-4 VVAL) won its Senior Night game over Vintage, 65-59, on Monday.

As the No. 1 seed, Justin-Siena was to face No. 4 seed Vintage (14-12, 6-6 VVAL) in the semifinals of the VVAL Tournament at Casa Grande on Wednesday. Second-seeded Petaluma was to take on No. 3 seed American Canyon.

