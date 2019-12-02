The St. Helena varsity boys basketball team is 2-1 to start the season after the Saints held off El Molino, 51-46, last Tuesday.
The Saints beat St. Vincent, 50-38, in their opener on Nov. 19 and then fell to San Domenico, 69-33, on Nov. 22
Junior guard Fawad Muhammad leads the team in scoring a 15.3 points per game. He also chips in 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. Second on the team in scoring is senior guard Collin Darrall (9 points per game), followed by senior forward Jonathan Gamble (6.3 PPG) and senior forward Jawad Muhammad (5.3 PPG).
Senior forwards Caleb Granados and Caleb Jeske are each grabbing a team-best 4.7 rebounds per game, with Gamble close behind at 4.3. Jawad Muhammad and Gamble are also the team leaders in assists with an average of 2 per game.
The Saints have a busy month ahead of them — 7 games in the next two weeks — starting with their own Sutter Home Invitational Tournament this weekend. They’ll face John Swett at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in the opener.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Pioneer 56, Vintage 40
The Crushers ran into a spirited effort by the Patriots in Woodland on Saturday afternoon and fell to 1-2 on the season.
“Pioneer came out ready to play and we weren’t able to match their intensity from the start,” Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe said. “They outhustled, outshot, outrebounded and outcoached us today. Hopefully we as a group will learn from today and use it as motivation to take our preparation a little more seriously moving forward.”
Vintage was led by Kate Kerr (11 points, 5 rebounds), Ellie Savage (8 points, 2 steals), Eden Wood (6 points, 8 rebounds), Liv Hedberg (5 points, 2 steals), Mo Groves (4 points, 3 rebounds), Lizzie Qui (3 points, 8 assists) and Victoria Solorio (3 points, 6 rebounds).
“It’s awfully difficult to win when you turn the ball over 34 times,” added Donohoe. “We’ll chalk it up as a bad day and get back to work Monday.”
Vintage hosts Dublin, which Donohoe called “another formidable early season opponent,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
St. Helena seeking first win
Entering the third week of the season, the Saints are in hot pursuit of their first win.
They’ve been on the wrong end of some tough results so far to St. Vincent (60-16), El Molino (51-15), San Domenico (46-12), and Healdsburg (56-13).
They were to play at Rio Vista on Monday night before opening play of Calistoga’s Gene Duffy Holiday Classic on Thursday night against Calistoga at 8 p.m.
JV Girls Basketball
Vintage off to 3-1 start
The Crushers got the season got off to a rough start by falling 58-15 to Cardinal Newman but bounced back with three straight wins, with different leading scorers in each victory.
In a 59-36 win over Armijo on Nov. 22, they were led by Gianna McDaniel with 13 points, Katy Gibbs with 12, and Sophie Lerner and Rachel Galvin with 10 apiece.
A 51-7 win at Novato on Nov. 26 saw Galvin score 12 points, McDaniel 10, Ella Pridmore 8, and Sophia Notaro 6.
This past Saturday, the Crushers traveled to Woodland and beat Pioneer 66-24 behind Gibbs’ 15 points and 7 rebounds. Lerner 14 points, McDaniel 11 points, Galvin 10 points and 4 steals, Kayla Cleveland 6 points, and Pridmore 5 assists and 4 steals.
The team consists of junior Vanessa Macias, sophomores Paige Simpkins, Lerner, Gibbs and McDaniel, and freshmen Julia Gerenser, Galvin, Pridmore, Cleveland and Notaro, and is coached by Randy Pridmore and Bailey Loban.
Pridmore said he and Loban are “very pleased with how hard all the girls are working, especially on the defensive end of the floor. All 10 girls are buying in and contributing.”
Vintage hosts Dublin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, between the 4 p.m. freshman and 7 p.m. varsity contests.