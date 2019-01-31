Behind Nick Jeworowski’s career-high 27 points, St. Helena High’s varsity boys basketball team defeated visiting Kelseyville High 58-43 Wednesday night.
The Saints improved to 7-4 in the North Central League I and at the very least assured themselves a .500 league record and postseason consideration.
Saints head coach Jim Gamble acknowledged his team had a sluggish first quarter, which ended with the teams tied 11-11. But Jeworowski scored 16 of the Saints’ 20 points in the second quarter as they closed the period with a 15-3 spurt to build a 31-19 lead at halftime.
Besides Jeworowski, Gamble also praised Caleb Jeske, who scored six points Wednesday night. Jeske’s spirited and physical play in the paint often served as a catalyst for the entire team.
The Knights closed the gap to 43-37 entering the fourth quarter. But the Saints, led by junior point guard Jonathan Gamble – who has been battling through an injury all of this week – and senior shooting guard Christian lano, countered with a 13-4 run to put the game away.
lano scored six points. Fawad Muhammad, Caleb Granados and Gamble each scored five, and Wolfgang Pritchett added four.
Prep Wrestling
Sonoma Valley 54, Justin-Siena 30
Though the Braves dropped their final Vine Valley Athletic League dual meet at home Wednesday night, they sent off seniors Syohei Harr and Tommy Lopez with “Wrestling Brave” medals during a pre-match ceremony that included a meal and sendoff cake.
In the spirit of sportsmanship, Justin-Siena coaches Jason Guiducci and Jesse Ward presented the same medals to Sonoma Valley’s five seniors.
The Braves jumped out to a 24-0 lead when Sebastian Medina(108), Vishnu Vijayakumar (122) and Jacob Guiducci (128) pinned their opponents and Cooper Cohee (115) scored a forfeit.
Lopez later scored a pin at 140 pounds to cap the Braves’ scoring.
It was an historic night as, for the first time, Justin-Siena hosted a meet like the Dragons and other VVAL members do – with a darkened gym and a spotlight on each match.
“There was a great aura in the building with the spotlight. The kids felt special and really put forth their best effort in hopes of sending Syohei and Tommy off with a win,” Coach Guiducci said. “Our lightweights have been stalwart. Where we’ve been losing is in the trenches. Those weight classes most teams fill out with varsity football players. Tonight we gave up 12 points in forfeits at 197 and 222, and that has to change.”
The Braves are awaiting word on a possible at-large bid for Saturday’s CIF North Coast Section Division 3 Team Duals in Eureka.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Napa 3, American Canyon 2
The Grizzlies notched their first win of the season Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium, getting two goals from Annie Sanchez and one from Bess Shug.
“It was a long time coming,” Napa High head coach Milton Gallegos said after his team improved to 1-15-2 overall and 1-8-1 in the VVAL.
Christin Locke gave American Canyon (3-11-2, 3-5-2 VVAL) a 1-0 lead with an assist from Alexus Jackson, and Jackson’s unassisted goal put the Wolves up 2-1 at halftime.
Kaitlyn Mannor started in goal for American Canyon and was replaced by Greta Fast to start the second half, but Mannor had to return to the net after Fast was sidelined by injury. Locke also couldn’t finish the game because of a second-half injury. One fracas resulted in a player from each team being ejected.
“It was physical, but I feel the center ref did his job,” Gallegos said. “They were as physical with us as we were with them. Emotions were high, but games can get like that.”
JV Boys Basketball
Kelseyville 61, St. Helena 44
Henry Dixon led the Saints (6-13 overall) with nine points in Wednesday’s loss, while George Cutting scored eight and Cal Lehman added six. Henrik Wrede and Will Peterson each scored five, Will Garrett four, Tiago Bastos three, and Robert Pryzbylinski and Ivan Robledo two apiece.
JV Boys Soccer
Napa 7, American Canyon 1
Ian Clark two goals for the Grizzlies (3-2-2, 2-2-1 VVAL) Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium. Luis Rodriguez, Ulisses Cruz, Jeff Garcia, Caesar Leon and Yair Rafael added one apiece.
Freshman Boys Basketball
Vintage 52, Sonoma Valley 30
The Crushers (13-4, 8-2 VVAL) finished their season in second place with Wednesday’s road victory.
Vintage got contributions from everyone and was led by Daniel Mitchell’s 13 points. Cole Capitani and Bryce Powers each scored 11, and Asher Chudnow and Erik Kvidahl came off the bench to each score four points and combine for nine rebounds.
“This was a great group of freshmen. We really came together in the second half of the season,” said Crushers coach Drew Willems, whose team won eight of its last nine games. “I look forward to seeing how this team grows together in the next few years.”