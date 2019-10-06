The St. Helena boys soccer team continued to improve on one of its best seasons in recent history by holding off the second-place Wolverines in a 2-1 win at home on Thursday.
It was the third straight win for St. Helena, which still holds the top spot in the North Central League I with a record of 7-1. On the season, the Saints are 10-2-1.
They travel to Lower Lake on Tuesday.
Calistoga 5, Credo 4
The Wildcats won their eighth straight game on Friday with a narrow victory over the the Gryphons on the road.
Calistoga is now 7-0 in North Central League II play and 8-0-1 on the season. It plays at St. Vincent on Wednesday.
Varsity Volleyball
American Canyon goes 0-3 in Viking Classic
The American Canyon High volleyball team faced tough competition Saturday at Pleasant Valley's Viking Classic in Chico.
In pool play, the Wolves fell to Nevada Union-Grass Valley, 25-10, 25-20, and Miramonte-Orinda, 25-18, 25-22. In bracket play, Liberty-Brentwood came back to beat them, 22-25, 25-20, 15-7, as did Truckee, 23-25, 25-18, 15-10.
Leading American Canyon for the tournament were Caytlin Capulong (7 aces, 10 kills, 42 digs), Arianna Pacheco (4 aces), Ava Boloyan (9 kills, 7 blocks), Aldine Lusung (8 kills, 33 digs), Yani Kenion (8 kills), Lena Vo (27 digs), Madison Iwatsu (17 digs, 3 aces) and Giselle Torres (19 digs, 27 assists).
Girls Soccer
You have free articles remaining.
St. Helena 5, Willits 0
The Saints won their third straight game with a shutout victory over the Wolverines at home on Thursday.
St. Helena is in second place in the NCL I at 6-2 and is 7-3 on the season. The Saints travel to Lower Lake on Tuesday.
Calistoga 4, Mendocino 1
The Wildcats moved to 4-2-1 on the season with a win over the Cardinals on the road Friday.
Lizbet Escobedo and Esme Rivera-Castro each scored two goals for the Wildcats, who played first-place Roseland University Prep to a 3-3 tie in their previous game on Wednesday.
The Wildcats host Technology this Wednesday.
JV Football
American Canyon 40, Napa 0
Roman Webb completed 7 of 8 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 106 yards in three tries as the Wolves improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the VVAL on Friday night at Napa Memorial Stadium.
Kapono Liu added five rushes for 39 yards and a touchdown, Mario Juarez had three receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown, Croix Stewart had a 50-yard touchdown catch, Darius Maranan had a 5-yard catch, and Sean Yumang had a 3-yard reception.
Kaleb Anderson had one rush for 36 yards and made an interception on defense. Nathan Alvarez added a fumble recovery on defense.