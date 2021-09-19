Napa Valley Prep Report: St. Helena boys soccer team routs Buckingham Charter

Gino Hanna had a hat trick before halftime, sparking the St. Helena High boys soccer team to a 9-0 victory over visiting Buckingham Charter on Wednesday.

Aaron Cruz, Anthony Ludlam, Andres Velazquez and Victor Hernandez Cirigo also scored as the Saints took a 7-0 halftime lead.

Lukas Jeworowski and Michele Hanna added goals in the second half.

“This was a good game for our second team,” St. Helena head coach Ozzie Gallegos said. “We’re not even halfway through the season and this was the perfect game to give some of the guys who don’t go in the game much a chance to kind of work on their timing and movement.”

The Saints will visit Lower Lake at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Varsity Volleyball

Vintage 3, Sonoma Valley 0

Krista Young had 6 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks and 5 digs to help the Crushers sweep the visiting Dragons on Thursday, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19.

Also for Vintage, Maria Bodor had 10 digs, 4 aces, 6 assists and 3 kills, Peyton Williams had 4 kills and 3 blocks, Gemma Bahnsen had 4 kills, 2 digs and 3 blocks, Alex Whipple had 7 assists, 4 digs and 4 aces, and Madisyn Flohr had 2 aces, 4 kills, 2 blocks and 7 digs.