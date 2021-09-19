Napa Valley Prep Report: St. Helena boys soccer team routs Buckingham Charter

Gino Hanna had a hat trick before halftime, sparking the St. Helena High boys soccer team to a 9-0 victory over visiting Buckingham Charter on Wednesday.
Aaron Cruz, Anthony Ludlam, Andres Velazquez and Victor Hernandez Cirigo also scored as the Saints took a 7-0 halftime lead.
Lukas Jeworowski and Michele Hanna added goals in the second half.
“This was a good game for our second team,” St. Helena head coach Ozzie Gallegos said. “We’re not even halfway through the season and this was the perfect game to give some of the guys who don’t go in the game much a chance to kind of work on their timing and movement.”
The Saints will visit Lower Lake at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Varsity Volleyball
Vintage 3, Sonoma Valley 0
Krista Young had 6 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks and 5 digs to help the Crushers sweep the visiting Dragons on Thursday, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19.
Also for Vintage, Maria Bodor had 10 digs, 4 aces, 6 assists and 3 kills, Peyton Williams had 4 kills and 3 blocks, Gemma Bahnsen had 4 kills, 2 digs and 3 blocks, Alex Whipple had 7 assists, 4 digs and 4 aces, and Madisyn Flohr had 2 aces, 4 kills, 2 blocks and 7 digs.
The Crushers were coming off a seventh-place finish out of 20 teams at the Paganini Invitational Tournament at Sonoma Valley on Sept. 11.
“There was a beautiful tribute to 9/11 and a moment of silence to those lost that day,” Vintage head coach Kelly Porter noted.
Vintage lost only twice in the tournament — in pool play to eventual gold bracket champion Branson and in the silver bracket final to University High of San Francisco.
Varsity Cross Country
Justin-Siena runs at Concord meet
The Braves competed in their second weekend meet, the De La Salle Nike Invitational, on Saturday at Newhall Park in Concord.
Leading the varsity boys on the three-mile course was Charlie Wenzel (19:16), who was 179th out of 218 finishers. Finishing 201st through 204th were Wyatt Paulson (20:21), Giorgio Baldini (20:23), Jack Duffy (20:24) and Devon de los Santos (20:34). Jack Carey was 209th in 20:18.
The varsity girls were led by Katie Heffernan (21:44), who placed 115th out of 171 runners, Hailey Schuemann (22:17, 126th) and Lily Dominguez (24:34, 158th). Also running for the Braves were Ella Webb (25:02, 161st), Paige Helms (25:37, 163rd), Sofia Camps (27:56, 169th) and Eponine Celaya (27:58, 170th).
“Today's race was all about the experience of participating side by side with high-level runners at top, competitive large schools all over the Bay Area,” said first-year Justin-Siena head coach Ali Dragoo. “Many of these 33 schools will have athletes that go on to (NCAA) Division I teams.
“A couple of memorable scenes were a varsity boys runner from Heritage who lost his shoe before the halfway point and continued on without breaking stride to finish in 17 minutes. Another school’s runner went too hard and locked up, falling to the ground and eventually picking himself up and gutting it out to the finish line with assistance. Spectators cheered him on for being strong and finishing.”
Justin-Siena, American Canyon, Napa and Vintage will compete in the first Vine Valley Athletic League center meet Wednesday at Maxwell Park in Sonoma, starting at 3:30 p.m.
JV Volleyball
Sonoma Valley 2, Vintage 1
The Dragons came back to win 9-25, 25-22, 15-11 on Thursday despite Vintage serving 18 aces, 7 of them by Ava Capaz. Chloe Barrett had 8 of the Crushers’ 14 kills and Melanie McPhee had 14 assists, 4 digs and 5 aces.
Freshman Volleyball
Vintage 2, Sonoma Valley 1
In their 23-25, 25-22, 15-11 comeback win Thursday at home, the Crushers got 4 kills apiece from Sania Saucedo and Audrey Manley, who also served 2 aces.
Makenna Davis had 5 aces and a 9-point service run and Angie Rubalcava had 9 assists while playing strong defense and serving tough.