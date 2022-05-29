Napa Valley Prep Report: St. Helena in NorCal softball playoffs; Justin high jumper Hightower 5th in state

The St. Helena High softball team, which went the farthest of any Napa Valley team this spring, was rewarded for its North Coast Section Division 5 championship game appearance with the No. 2 seed in the Northern California Regional Division 5 playoffs.

The Saints (17-8) will host No. 7 seed Point Arena, the Northern Section Division 6 champion, on Tuesday. The first pitch is currently scheduled for 4 p.m., though St. Helena head coach and athletic director Brandon Farrell said he has asked the California Interscholastic Federation if the game can be moved to 7 p.m.

“I’ve let the state know that we have lights and if they want to move the game to 7 p.m., that would be a chance for more people to show up,” he said. “Congratulations to the girls. It is believed that this will be the first-ever home NorCal game in St. Helena.”

If the Saints win, they will also host Thursday’s semifinal – against No. 3 seed Los Altos (15-12-1), the Central Coast Section Division IV champion, or No. 6 seed Los Molinos (20-10), the Northern Section Division 5 runner-up.

Varsity Track and Field

Hightower leads Valley trio at state

If Travis Hightower grows any more, it will be that much harder to stop the be 6-foot-6 Justin-Siena junior on the basketball court.

It will also be harder for him to high jump his height, though he came pretty close at the CIF State Championships on Saturday. Clearing a personal best 6 feet, 5 inches, Hightower placed fifth in the two-day competition at Buchanan High in Clovis.

It's the second state-level competition for Hightower, who helped lead the Braves' basketball team to the Division IV state championship game in March.

Justin-Siena senior Sydney Thweatt didn’t make the second day of the competition, finishing 26th in qualifying in the girls 300-meter hurdles in 49.21 seconds.

“Sydney was rightfully confident she had an even faster 300-meter hurdles race in the tank, and attacked the first section of the race in that manner,” Braves head coach Tracy Martin said of Thweatt, who signed with Division I Eastern Washington University two days earlier. “Unfortunately, she had a tough hurdle at the corner, which stopped her momentum. But she recovered and finished strong. She fought through an injury to qualify for state, and is now headed to a great college program.

“Our track team is incredibly proud of both Sydney and Travis.”

Vintage High senior Ben Feldstein was 17th in the boys shot put in Friday’s preliminaries at 48 feet, 2 inches and also did not advance to Saturday’s finals.

