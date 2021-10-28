Napa Valley Prep Report: St. Helena soccer teams finish second in league

ST. HELENA — Aaron Cruz had his third double brace of the season, Gino Hanna scored twice, and senior Charlie Carpy scored his first goal of the season as the St. Helena High boys soccer team blanked visiting North Central League I foe Fort Bragg, 8-0, in each team’s regular-season finale on Monday night.

Cruz put the second-place Saints (16-2, 12-2 NCL I) on the board just four minutes into the match. Hanna scored with four minutes left and Carpy with two minutes left for a 3-0 halftime lead at Bob Patterson Memorial Field.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Cruz added a hat trick in the second half, scoring twice in 11 seconds in the 55th minute and again eight minutes later. Hanna added his second goal with 13 minutes left, and Anthony Montanez added one a minute later.

“This is Senior Night so it’s always a little more special,” Saints head coach Ozzie Gallegos said. “You want to end on a positive note, especially because you’re playing at home for the last time and this about the three seniors we have on the team. It was a little more special this year, especially for Charlie. He’s come a long way, from breaking every body part throughout the four years and finishing strong. He’s one guy we’re going to need quite a bit in the playoffs."

The playoffs start next Wednesday, Nov. 3.

“Today was about getting ready for playoffs, having good ball movement throughout the game, never really letting Fort Bragg settle into the game, and playing on their side of the field," Gallegos added. "I tell the guys there’s no trick if we can manage that part — keeping possession, moving the ball and, when opportunities open up, taking shots.”

Carpy scored off a Cruz corner kick.

“I was on the back side and I didn’t think Aaron saw me, but he sent in there and I happened to be in the right spot. I would say the pass is the better part of the goal, but I was there,” he said. “As a senior, I’m proud to be on this team and I’m glad I could put one in the back of the goal in my last home game.

“I’ve had about 13 assists myself, but it’s been a team effort. My teammates really helped me out. In the playoffs, I hope we go all the way but we’ll see how our team develops.”

Cloverdale, the only team to beat the Saints this season, finished 14-0 in NCL I play and will be a favorite in the playoffs at 15-1-1 overall.

“I think we could be in the top five (in playoff seeding) and have a good shot at hosting in the first round, possibly the second, too,” Gallegos said. “We beat some very good teams, and it’s been a long time since we last beat Fort Bragg at home.”

Prep Girls Soccer

St. Helena 4, Fort Bragg 1

Scoring four goals seems to be the winning formula for the Saints lately.

St. Helena won for the fourth time in five North Central League I games with that many goals Monday in its Senior Day game at Bob Patterson Memorial Field.

This time, all four goals came off the foot of Eva Bowen.

“It was really fun,” the junior said. “I got to enjoy the last night with some of my seniors. We all agreed to have fun and enjoy our last home game before playoffs and just try to work as a team on everything we’ve been working on the whole season and execute it as best we could. We worked on our pass connections and on making our game as good as possible and having lots of fun.”

Bowen scored with 11 and seven minutes left in the first half for a 2-0 halftime lead. After the Timberwolves halved their deficit with 28 minutes left, Bowen provided insurance goals with 13 and seven minutes left in the match.

The second-place Saints improved to 12-4-1 overall and 10-3-1 in North Central League I play.

It was the last regular-season home game for seniors Lindsay Caldera and Kaylee Moura.

“Those are two really solid defenders,” Bowen said, “so I’m really hoping we have some really strong, developing underclassmen who are going to be coming through to replace them. But we have high hopes for our next season with a really strong team base.”

St. Helena’s three previous wins were 4-1 over Cloverdale, 4-0 over Willits and — after a 2-0 loss to Roseland Collegiate Prep — 4-2 over Lower Lake.

The Saints beat Fort Bragg 5-2 on the road last month, but head coach Milton Gallegos was wary of the Timberwolves.

“Fort Bragg is a tough bunch. They play hard, they play aggressive,” he said. “We weren’t as energetic as we usually are, but we kept control of the game and when we needed that score, we got it and kinda put the game out of reach. I think Fort Bragg’s record is about .500, but no matter who they’ve played they’ve always played tough. We lost 2-0 to Roseland (University) Prep playing hard, and they did, too. They may lack a couple of scorers or playmakers, but they’re a tough bunch.”

The North Coast Section playoffs start Nov. 3.

“Definitely the top two teams in our league, Middletown and Roseland (University) Prep will be tough in the playoffs, but also the teams up in Humboldt (County),” Gallegos said. “Those are always tough bunches, from Eureka, Arcata, Ferndale. They may not have the greatest records, but they are tough, tough bunches and they play hard. Having to travel up there like we did two years ago is not an easy thing to do, either.”

Prep Football

Saints to host Clear Lake on Friday

St. Helena takes a 6-1 overall 4-0 North Central League I records into Friday's 6 p.m. home game against Clear Lake (6-1, 4-0 NCL I) in a first-place showdown that was originally scheduled two weeks ago.

The Cardinals could not play on Oct. 15 because of a COVID-19 outbreak at their school. But after Clear Lake was able to play the following week and defeated Fort Bragg, 47-0, Fort Bragg canceled the rest of its season due to an outbreak — including a scheduled home game against St. Helena this week, opening the door for the St. Helena-Clear Lake game to materialize again.

The Saints picked up a forfeit win after Kelseyville had an outbreak and couldn't travel to St. Helena last week.

Saints head coach Ian MacMillan said Fort Bragg notified St. Helena Athletic Director Brandon Farrell about the cancellation at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"We were in communication with Willits, which we heard was in the same boat as Fort Bragg and had canceled on Clear Lake," MacMillan said. "Brandon called Clear Lake's athletic director (Milo Meyer) and confirmed that Willits did have to cancel. Then we asked him if they would be willing to play us and said 'Yes' and that they'd like to play the game at 6 o'clock on Friday."

Since St. Helena was trying to have a home game instead of a road one, Farrell had to contact Spencer Crum, president and assignor for the North Bay Officials Association, to see if an officiating crew would be able to come to Bob Patterson Memorial Field for the game.

"Luckily enough, there was one crew left over because Montgomery had to cancel against Stellar Prep, which canceled its season a while ago, and play Cloverdale instead," MacMillan said. "There was one officiating crew left on Friday morning (Oct. 22), which we snagged and put on hold.

"Last week we were practicing for Kelseyville because we didn't know about the forfeit until Friday at 2:30 p.m. We've still been practicing and trying to make things as fresh and competitive as much as we can and not get rusty since we haven't played since Oct. 8."

Varsity Volleyball

Justin-Siena 3, Del Norte 0

The fifth-seeded Braves opened the NCS Division IV playoffs with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-20 sweep of the No. 12 Warriors at Clark Gym on Wednesday night.

Emery Messenger had 9 kills, Anna Hanson 8 kills, Ranessa Rualo 18 assists and 12 digs. Controlling the game at the serving line were Messenger, with 4 aces out of her 16 serves, and Rualo, with 2 aces of her 10 serves.

"The Braves played great volleyball tonight," head coach Kate Reilley said. "We served tough and that gave us the major advantage tonight. We look forward to playing San Rafael Saturday night for a little redemption!"

Justni-Siena advanced to Saturday's 7 p.m. quarterfinal at No. 4 seed San Rafael. The Bulldogs (16-9) dispatched No. 13 Fortuna 25-12, 25-16, 25-20 in their opener.

Varsity Girls Tennis

Pope, Hogan reach VVAL singles final

Vintage High senior Jamie Pope was to face Justin-Siena freshman Bryn Hogan in the VVAL singles championship on Thursday after each rolled through the first three rounds on Wednesday at the Napa Valley Tennis Association courts behind Vintage.

All four seeded players received first-round byes. The third-seeded Hogan, after downing Sonoma Valley’s Sophia Vogt 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals, upset No. 2 Amelia Grevin of Petaluma in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-3. Pope shut out Sonoma Valley’s Solana Staes 6-0, 6-0 in her quarterfinal and knocked out fourth-seeded teammate Erin Meader, 6-1, 6-2, in the semis.

In other first-round singles matches, Staes beat Casa Grande's Lily Moser, 6-1, 6-0, and Vogt beat American Canyon’s Morgan Crowell, 7-5, 6-0. In the quarterfinals, Grevin defeated Vintage’s Sierra Tenbrook, 6-1, 6-2, and Meader beat Petaluma's Meg Rawson. 6-2, 6-1.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.