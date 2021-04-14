Napa Valley Prep Report: St. Helena softball, baseball teams prevail at Cloverdale

In the third inning, Henry came up with his third hit of the day to score Guzman and make it 7-0. The Saints went up 8-2 in the seventh on a Henry sacrifice fly that brought home Spencer Printz (two walks, two runs scored).

Henry led off the game with a single and was on third base with two outs when Isdahl hit a hard grounder that the shortstop couldn’t handle, plating Henry.

Nelson, coming off a no-hitter against Lower Lake on Friday, pitched the first 4 1/3 innings this time. He allowed only two hits and two runs while striking out six, walking five and hitting a couple of batters. Gilson came on in relief and stifled the Cloverdale bats the rest of the way, striking out five and yielding only an unearned run in the seventh.

Also playing well for the Saints were catcher Harrison Ronayne (walk, sacrifice bunt), Justin Maldonado, Dominic Skinner and Printz.

“It was great to get out of here with a win,” said Saints head coach Darrell Quirici. “It was the first game played on Cloverdale’s new infield. It’s much slower than our field. The kids made adjustments and played well.