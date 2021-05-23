Napa Valley Prep Report: St. Helena softball champs win finale over Middletown, 6-5

The St. Helena High softball team finished as the outright North Central League I champion with a 6-5 win at Middletown in each team’s season finale on Friday.
Fifth-place Middletown (5-9 NCL I) had one more hit and three fewer errors than the Saints (17-6, 13-1 NCL I), but left three more runners on base than the champs.
Aribella Farrell pitched the first 4 innings and got the win after giving up 2 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits, 2 walks and 8 strikeouts. Carter Dahline, in her St. Helena High finale, threw the last three frames for the save, allowing 3 runs (2 earned) on 5 hits, 1 walk and 3 strikeouts.
Farrell also led the Saints at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double, 3 RBIs, a walk, a stolen base and a run. Sofia Cupp was 2 for 2 with a walk, hit by pitch, stolen base and run, Gema Jimenez went 1 for 3 with a double, RBI and run, Mia Wagner went 1 for 4 with an RBI, and Dahline was also 1 for 4. Alexandra Hill walked and scored, Blythe Brakesman was hit by a pitch and scored twice, and Andrea Tobon and Linnea Cupp walked.
Casa Grande 23, Justin-Siena 3 (5 innings)
The Braves trailed just 6-3 in Friday’s Vine Valley Athletic League home game after getting all three of their hits and runs with two out in the bottom of the first inning.
Eleanor Meyers kept the inning alive with a walk before Shelby Padgett (1 for 2) homered to center field, Alexandra Mazzucco (1 for 2) doubled to left, Skye Hollister reached on a dropped third strike, and Adriana Quintanilla smacked an RBI single to center.
But the Braves had only one base runner the rest of the way, Reagan Hinkle, who walked in the fifth before being forced out in a game-ending double play.
American Canyon 18, Petaluma 1 (5 innings)
Leila Jackson went 3 for 4 with 5 RBIs, hitting three of the Wolves’ five home runs Thursday as they annihilated the VVAL’s third-place team — one they had beaten only 9-5 at Petaluma in April. With only one senior and four juniors on its 12-player squad, American Canyon improved to 10-0 in league and 12-1 overall.
Jackson, a sophomore, had a two-run homer in the first inning, a leadoff solo shot in the third, and another two-run shot in the fifth. The Trojans trailed only 2-1 after the first inning, when Wolves junior pitcher Yanesa Rosas gave up a triple, single and RBI fielder’s choice. But she didn’t allow another baserunner until the fourth, when Petaluma loaded the bases with a single and two errors but couldn’t cut into a 14-1 deficit. Rosas pitched a three-hitter with 1 earned run, 3 strikeouts and no walks.
Jaida Fulcher, who was 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs, made it 14-1 with a two-run homer that capped an eight-run rally in the fourth. Kylee Sandino led off the second with a solo homer and went 2 for 4 with an RBI and 3 runs. Rounding out the winners’ 15-hit barrage were senior Maddy Chambers (2 for 4, RBI, run), Alexis Abalos (2 for 4, RBI, walk, stolen base, 2 runs), Rosas (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, walk, 2 runs) and Alexandria Yra (1 for 2, double).
Raegan Jackson drew 3 walks and had an RBI and 2 runs scored for American Canyon, which wraps up its season by hosting Justin-Siena (0-9, 0-8 VVAL) on Monday and visiting second-place Vintage (9-1, 8-1 VVAL) on Thursday.
Varsity Baseball
Middletown 12, St. Helena 2 (5 innings)
The Saints (9-7, 9-5 NCL I) opened their season finale Friday at Middletown with a 2-0 lead after Liam Gilson (1 for 2, walk) led off with a single and was forced out on a Miles Harvey fielder’s choice, Brent Isdahl reached on an error, and Stacy Nelson III (2 for 2) had a two-run single.
But the Mustangs retired St. Helena in 11 of its final 14 at-bats, and scored three runs in the second and fourth innings and four in the fifth to win by the 10-run mercy rule. Alejandro Guzman went 1 for 2 with a stolen base for the Saints.
JV Baseball
St. Helena 16, Middletown 11
The Saints won 16-11 despite getting out-hit 16-11, as host Middletown left 13 runners on base and committed twice as many errors as the visitors in each team’s season finale Friday.
St. Helena (5-5) led 11-0 after scoring 8 in the top of the second inning, and starting pitcher Micah Marquez got the win after leaving the mound after three innings with the Saints ahead 12-4. Christian Meineke threw the next 3 1/3 innings and Justice Penterman got the last two outs. Marquez allowed 4 runs (2 earned) on 5 hits, 5 strikeouts and 2 walks. Meineke gave up 7 runs (5 earned) on 10 hits, 2 strikeouts and a walk. Penterman yielded a hit and walk and fanned one.
The Saints got offense from Marquez (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Josh Johnson (2 for 3, RBI, hit by pitch, 3 stolen bases, 3 runs), Meineke (2 for 4, 2 doubles, RBI, hit by pitch, run), Wynton Meyer (1 for 4, double, 3 RBIs, walk, run), Jake Salling (1 for 2, double, RBI, 2 walks, hit by pitch, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs), Zantos Segura (1 for 3, 2 RBIs, run), Thomas Herdell (1 for 2, 3 walks, stolen base, 2 runs), Penterman (1 for 4, 3 RBIs, walk, stolen base, 2 runs) and Will Meyer (2 walks, stolen base, 2 runs).
