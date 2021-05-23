Napa Valley Prep Report: St. Helena softball champs win finale over Middletown, 6-5

But the Braves had only one base runner the rest of the way, Reagan Hinkle, who walked in the fifth before being forced out in a game-ending double play.

American Canyon 18, Petaluma 1 (5 innings)

Leila Jackson went 3 for 4 with 5 RBIs, hitting three of the Wolves’ five home runs Thursday as they annihilated the VVAL’s third-place team — one they had beaten only 9-5 at Petaluma in April. With only one senior and four juniors on its 12-player squad, American Canyon improved to 10-0 in league and 12-1 overall.

Jackson, a sophomore, had a two-run homer in the first inning, a leadoff solo shot in the third, and another two-run shot in the fifth. The Trojans trailed only 2-1 after the first inning, when Wolves junior pitcher Yanesa Rosas gave up a triple, single and RBI fielder’s choice. But she didn’t allow another baserunner until the fourth, when Petaluma loaded the bases with a single and two errors but couldn’t cut into a 14-1 deficit. Rosas pitched a three-hitter with 1 earned run, 3 strikeouts and no walks.