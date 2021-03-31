Napa Valley Prep Report: St. Helena's Dahline no-hits Healdsburg in softball opener

Carter Dahline and the St. Helena High softball team were about to host Healdsburg in their fifth game last season, but were denied by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A year and 17 days later, the Saints opened their season by facing the Greyhounds on the road and looked in midseason form.
Dahline tossed a no-hitter and was one of eight St. Helena starters with multiple hits in an 18-1, nonleague, season-opening rout on Monday. She had seven strikeouts and gave up two walks and an unearned run.
The Saints amassed 22 hits and led 16-0 before Healdsburg manufactured a run in the fourth.
Alexandra Hill went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored and Sofia Cupp nearly hit for the cycle, going 4 for 4 with a triple, double, RBI, a hit by pitch, and four runs scored.
Mia Wagner was 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored, Dahline went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, two walks and two runs scored, Aribella Farrell was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs, and a run scored, Gema Jimenez went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Andrea Tobon was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Blythe Brakesman went 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs scored, and Linnea Cupp was 1 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Alexa Avila added an RBI.
Healdsburg senior catcher Emma Fahlberg, who like Dahline has been a varsity starter since she was a freshman, walked and scored in the fourth with the help of one of three Saints errors. To the Greyhounds’ credit, they were charged with only two errors.
St. Helena hosts Windsor at 6 p.m. Thursday and visits Maria Carrillo at 4 p.m. next Monday.
Girls Tennis
Justin-Siena 7, Napa 0: The Braves traveled to Napa High on Tuesday and clinched their third straight outright Vine Valley Athletic League championship. Justin-Siena (11-0) will try to wrap up its pandemic-truncated, VVAL-only season with its 40th consecutive regular-season win when it hosts American Canyon on Thursday.
In singles, starting at No. 1, it was Priyanka Shanker over Sophia Kroll, 6-0, 6-0, Bella Rampa over Cameron Wickersham, 6-1, 6-0, Gaya Hauck over Ava Moreci, 6-2, 6-4, and Tatum Newell over Julie Solomon, 6-3, 6-4.
The doubles sweep saw No. 1 players Roses Newell and Lucia Lanzafame down Natalie Maass and Josie Morris, 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Julia Best and Ines Keller beat Isabella Christman and Zariel Robles, 6-2, 6-0. At third doubles, Kendall Manasse and Carina Dunbar prevailed over Madeline Kroll and Julia Bui, 6-1, 6-0.
American Canyon 7, Petaluma 0: The third-place Wolves improved to 7-3 with Tuesday’s home win.
Winning in singles for the Wolves were, starting with the No. 1 match, Lila Hawes, 6-3, 6-4, Ezrielle Llave, 6-0, 6-1, Dorothy Madrio, 6-1, 6-2, and Morgan Crowell, 6-1, 6-4.
At No. 1 through No. 3 doubles, in order, it was Katie Ayers and Emily Satake winning 6-0, 6-2, Ariel Legler and Lauren Wheelhouse 6-0, 6-1, and Elizabeth King and Angela Acero by default.
