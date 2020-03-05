Napa Valley Prep Report: Teams set for Optimist hoop final

Justin Van Maren had 17 points and 6 rebounds and Trevor Ellena 12 boards, 9 points and 4 blocked shots to lead Napa Police Officers Association past Nielson Construction, 50-47, and into the championship game of the Optimist Youth Basketball 11th-12th Grade Boys division.
Nate Allen added 10 points and 6 rebounds for Police, Sam Brovelli 8 boards and 4 points, Cris Soto 8 rebounds, Angelo Vivan 6 points, and Aidan Phillips 3 points.
Jacob Aaron had 14 points, 14 rebounds and 2 steals for Nielson, while Ian Avalos added 9 points and 2 steals, Bill Chaidez 8 points and 5 boards, Dylan Cody 5 points and 2 steals, and Gary Yates and Davide Migotto 5 points apiece.
Jadyn Satten posted 26 points, 14 rebounds and 3 steals to lead Napa Firefighters Association past Rotary, 81-56, and into the final. George Bolen had 15 points for Firefighters, Matthew Commander 12 points and five boards, Eduardo Barajas 12 points, Grant Koehler 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, Mauricio Camacho 12 boards, 3 points and 2 steals, and Tyler Charifa 3 points.
Sean Pratt had 20 points and 3 steals for Rotary, David Bown 17 points, 3 steals and 3 blocks, Isaac Rojas 15 boards, 9 points and 2 steals, Brent Dreyer 6 boards and 5 points, Logan Lines 4 steals and 3 points, and Austin Michie 3 steals.
The championship game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Silverado Middle School.
Tyson Tanksley led the league in scoring for the second year in a row with 17.9 points per game, followed closely by David Bown with 16.6. Trevor Ellena led the league in total rebounds with 88 and tied Trevor Cholmendeley with an average of 9.8. George Bolen lead the division in steals with 4.9 a game.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Grizzlies named All-VVAL
Senior midfielder Mila Valentine made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team for Napa High, while junior midfielder Diana Calderon-Montañez is on the Second Team.
Varsity Softball
Justin-Siena moves to 4-1
After beating Hercules 18-3 in Crockett on Feb. 27, the Braves (4-1) fell to visiting Middletown on Monday, 9-8.
Paige Horn turned in a rare 5-hit day against Hercules, the sophomore going 5 for 6 with a triple, RBI and 3 runs to lead a 12-hit Braves attack.
Also hitting were Megha Jackson (1 for 3, 3 RBIs, 2 runs), Abby Maciel (1 for 2, 1 RBI, 2 walks, 2 runs), Skye Hollister (1 for 2, 1 RBI, walk, hit by pitch, 2 runs), Eleanor Meyers (1 for 2, 1 RBI, walk, 4 runs), Clare Halsey (1 for 2, 1 RBI, 2 runs), Noelle Wright (1 for 3, 1 RBI, 2 walks, 2 runs) and Camille Thomason (1 for 4, 1 RBI). Anna Spencer and Payton Cranford were also hit by pitches.
Halsey pitched all six innings, allowing 2 earned runs on 4 hits, 1 walk and 11 strikeouts.
On Monday, the Braves led 1-0 after one inning, 6-5 after two, and 8-5 after four, but Middletown took the lead with 4 runs in the sixth and held on to win its season opener.
Meyers pitched the first six innings and gave up 4 earned runs on 7 hits, 2 walks and 8 strikeouts. Halsey pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out 2. Tessa Salvestrin went 2 for 4 with a home run, double, 5 RBIs and a run to lead Justin-Siena’s six-hit attack. Also hitting were Jocelyn Stojack (1 for 3, walk, 2 runs), Halsey (1 for 4, RBI), Horn (1 for 4, run) and Meyers (1 for 3, walk). Alex Barlas, Hollister and Jackson each walked and scored.
Justin-Siena hosts Piner at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Varsity Baseball
Justin-Siena 5, Armijo 3
Hanging a crooked number on the board in the first inning for their third straight game, the Braves (2-1) made their quick 4-0 lead stand up behind strong pitching Wednesday in Fairfield.
Sophomores hurlers Madden Edwards and David Elias combined on a 3-hitter to hold down a potent Armijo lineup coming off a playoff appearance in the competitive Monticello Empire League of the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Edwards (1 hit, 3 walks, 2 hit batters, 1 strikeout) went the first 3 1/3 innings and, after allowing two unearned runs in the first, finished strong. Elias (2 hits, 3 strikeouts) earned the 12-out save, working his way out of trouble with poise and ease. Justin-Siena committed 4 errors.
Nick Zeiter went 2 for 2 to lead the Braves’ 7-hit attack, other contributors being Nolan Dunkle (1 for 2, double, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, run), Daniel Kelly (1 for 4, 2 RBIs), Nick Andrews (1 for 2, run), James Snoke (1 for 2) and Noah Young (1 for 4). Marcus Nunes was hit by a pitch and scored. Robert Sangiacomo and Keith Binz also scored.
The Braves have key games against fellow Division IV opponents on Friday at Healdsburg and at home Saturday against St. Helena.
JV Baseball
Justin-Siena 9, Armijo 3
The Braves (2-1) rallied for three-spots in the second, third and fifth innings, shutting out Armijo (1-2) until the seventh Wednesday in Fairfield.
A suicide-squeeze bunt by Trevor L'Esperance and an RBI single from Tim Walsh made it 3-0. In the third, runs came in on a Jared Cato single, an Ethan Jefferson fielder’s choice, and when L'Esperance was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Insurance runs were scored in the fifth on RBI singles from Braden Snoke and Dalen Tinsley and on a balk.
Denzel Dilley started on the mound for the Braves and pitched into the fifth, allowing 3 hits with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts. Eddie Padilla finished up, giving up 3 runs on 2 hits, striking out 1 and walking 3.
Tinsley led the offense with 3 hits and 2 RBIs, while Snoke added a double, single and two stolen bases, Cato had 2 hits and 2 runs, Walsh added 3 walks and 2 RBIs, and Dilleyand L'Esperance 2 two runs apiece.
“We had a good all-around game,” Justin-Siena head coach Steve Meyer said. “I was pleased with our effort and we able to play 17 different players. We got great pitching, played defense and executed on offense.”
The Braves visit Healdsburg at 5 p.m. Friday and host St. Helena at 3 p.m. Saturday.