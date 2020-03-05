Napa Valley Prep Report: Teams set for Optimist hoop final

Edwards (1 hit, 3 walks, 2 hit batters, 1 strikeout) went the first 3 1/3 innings and, after allowing two unearned runs in the first, finished strong. Elias (2 hits, 3 strikeouts) earned the 12-out save, working his way out of trouble with poise and ease. Justin-Siena committed 4 errors.

Nick Zeiter went 2 for 2 to lead the Braves’ 7-hit attack, other contributors being Nolan Dunkle (1 for 2, double, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, run), Daniel Kelly (1 for 4, 2 RBIs), Nick Andrews (1 for 2, run), James Snoke (1 for 2) and Noah Young (1 for 4). Marcus Nunes was hit by a pitch and scored. Robert Sangiacomo and Keith Binz also scored.

The Braves have key games against fellow Division IV opponents on Friday at Healdsburg and at home Saturday against St. Helena.

JV Baseball

Justin-Siena 9, Armijo 3

The Braves (2-1) rallied for three-spots in the second, third and fifth innings, shutting out Armijo (1-2) until the seventh Wednesday in Fairfield.