Sophomore Abigail Jurgens had 13 points to lead the Trinity Prep girls basketball team in a 47-42 loss to visiting Alpha Charter in the Crusaders' season finale Monday night at the CrossWalk Church gym.
Jessica Duncan had 11 points, including two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and fellow junior Eileen Healey added 8 points for Trinity Prep.
Sophomore Josie Haeuser chipped in 5 points for the Knights, who had lost 49-22 to Angels three weeks before in Elverta.
Napa Christian 60, Pleasant Hill Adventist 24
Elana Pang drained a season-high 24 points with four 3-pointers to lead the Knights to victory in the first round of the Small School Bridge League Tournament at Archbishop Hanna in Sonoma on Monday.
Breck Hearn poured in 22 points for the Knights, while Maggie Immen added 8, Sissi Zhang 4 and Bella Young 2.
“We played a good defensive game, and Breck’s driving really opened things up for Elana, who had a good game from the outside,” Napa Christian coach Darren Smith said.
The third-seeded Knights (13-6) were to play No. 2 seed Summerfield Waldorf of Santa Rosa on Wednesday night at Hanna. It will be a rematch of Napa Christian’s closest loss of the season, 45-44 at home on Jan. 16.
Sonoma Valley 50, American Canyon 38
Trinity Billingsley had 12 points to lead the Wolves in Tuesday night's Vine Valley Athletic League road game. Jazmine Fontilla scored 8, Cameron Genteroy and Amaree Bennett 7 apiece, and Louralei Salanga 4 for American Canyon (9-17, 2-9 VVAL).
The Wolves will host defending champion Vintage (9-15, 4-7 VVAL) at 7 p.m. Thursday in each team's season finale.
Petaluma 54, Napa 38
The Grizzlies lost just 48-44 at Petaluma last month, but couldn't erase a 31-19 halftime deficit in their Senior Night game Tuesday.
Napa (12-14, 6-6 VVAL) was led in scoring by Anna Ghisletta's 13 points and fellow senior Charlotte Gerard's 8.
Casa Grande 51, Justin-Siena 26
The Braves' scoring woes continued against the first-place Gauchos (15-9, 10-1 VVAL) in Petaluma on Tuesday night.
Justin-Siena (7-18, 3-8 VVAL) had its biggest VVAL scoring night in last month's 47-44 home loss to Petaluma. The Braves visit the second-place Trojans (17-7, 7-4) in their season finale Thursday night.
St. Helena drops a pair of league games
The Saints dropped a pair of tough North Central League I contests on the road over the last week, falling 50-10 to Willits on Friday and to Lower Lake 63-22 on Tuesday.
Against the Wolverines, Daphne Steele had 6 points, 4 rebounds with an assist and a steal, Zoe Long had 2 points, 2 steals and a rebound and Sofia Cupp had 2 points, 4 rebounds and a steal. Peyton Myers had a team-high 8 rebounds.
Against the Trojans, Steele had 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals and Gabi Vega had 6 points, 3 rebounds and an assist, Marylu Avina, Long, Cupp and Myers each added 2 points apiece.
The Saints (2-23, 0-13 NCL I) will conclude their season on Thursday when they host Kelseyville at 7:30 p.m. for senior night.
Varsity Boys Basketball
St. Helena 72, Lower Lake 36
The St. Helena varsity boys basketball team capped its home season on Tuesday night with a rout of the Trojans in their penultimate game of North Central League I play.
It was also senior night for the Saints, who recognized Caleb Jeske, Caleb Granados, Jonathan Gamble, Colin Darrall, Mason Marquez, Jake Mendes and Jawad Muhammad pregame,
The contest was never in doubt as the Saints (11-12, 5-8 NCL I) led 39-19 at halftime and 67-24 by the end of the third quarter.
The seniors accounted for 47 of the Saints’ 72 points.
“I’m so happy for the seniors. ... They just bring it,” St. Helena head coach Jim Gamble said. “They just bring so much hustle, so much effort, so much intensity, every single game. It’s so much fun to see all that hard work rewarded.”
Muhammad and Jeske scored 12 apiece while Darrall contributed 8 points. Marquez, who scored the Saints first 5 points of the game, finished the evening with 7. Mendes chipped in 4 while Gamble and Granados had 2 points apiece.
Sophomore George Cutting paced the Saints with a team-high 13 points while Fawad Muhammad added 6 and Will Garrett and Emmett Bowen scored 3 points apiece.
The win avenges a 63-52 loss the Saints suffered to the Trojans in the first half of the league season. It also bolsters their playoff resume. With a 6-6 record against other Division 5 opponents, the Saints can apply for an at-large bid to the North Coast Section playoffs. The seeding meeting for the NCS playoffs will be held this Sunday with the first round of games scheduled for Wednesday.
It was last Friday when the Saints moved their record in their division to .500 by downing Willits 40-34 at home.
The Saints got contributions from Fawad Muhammad (9 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal), Darrall (9 points, 1 steal), Granados (8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal), Jonathan Gamble (5 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks), Jeske (5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal), Marquez (4 points, 3 rebounds) and Cutting (7 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks).
The Saints led 25-15 at the break. An even third quarter sent the Saints into the fourth ahead 32-22 but Willits cut the deficit to as little as four with only three minutes remaining until a steal and layup from Jeske gave the Saints some breathing room.
The Saints will wrap up league play on Thursday when they travel to Kelseyville. It will be another chance to add a win against a higher division school in hopes of improving their chances at landing a playoff spot.
Next Level Sports of Mountain View is running one of its youth flag football leagues at Justin-Siena on Sundays.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Napa 3, Petaluma 0
Irving Flores, Erik Vargas and Axel Clark scored for the Grizzlies (13-7-1, 9-3 VVAL) as they wrapped up a second-place league finish Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.
American Canyon 2, Petaluma 1
In their most recent game, at Petaluma on Feb. 6, the Wolves got goals from Adrian Ayala in the first half and Kevin Benitez Leon in the second half. Both goals were assisted by Eric Muniz.
The Wolves (3-10-7, 3-5-2 VVAL) will host first-place Vintage in their Senior Night game on Thursday and visit Sonoma Valley on Saturday in 6 p.m. games.
JV Boys Basketball
Lower Lake JV 62, St. Helena 56 (OT)
The Saints (7-17) ended their home season with a hard-fought overtime loss on Tuesday night. Will Meyer led the Saints with 17 points while Cal Lehman also finished in double figures with 13 points. Miles Harvey scored 9 points while Emrys Davies had 7 points, Henry Dixon and Charlie Knight each had 4 and Charlie Carpy 2.
Meanwhile, Anthony Hills led the Trojans with a game-high 25 points.
In their previous last Friday, the Saints overcame a slow first half to beat Willits 77-61 at home. They trailed by as much as 11 in the first half but outscored the Wolverines 48-27 over the final two quarters.
Meyer led the way with 19 points while Dixon chipped in a healthy 16.