Prep Report

Napa Valley Prep Report: Valley has 13 golfers at NCS D-2 Tourney/D-1 Individual Qualifier

Nick Young

Vintage High senior Nick Young lines up a putt during a Big Game match against Napa High at Silverado Resort and Spa on March 24.

 Dave Mosher photo

Thirteen high school boys golfers from throughout the Napa Valley qualified for Monday’s North Coast Section Division 2 Championship/Division 1 Individual Qualifier at Valley of the Moon Golf Club in Santa Rosa.

Ten of them get to go as teams. Representing Justin-Siena will be Charlie Keller, Nathan Jewell, Sam Gomez, Andrew Crist and Bruno Freschi. Playing for St. Helena will be Rehn Bothof, Jonah Anders, Miles Dunham, Micah Meraz Ha, and Ethan Drumm.

Qualifying individually were Vintage’s Thomas Walder and Nick Young, and American Canyon’s Brandon Torres.

Varsity Baseball

St. Helena 13, Kelseyville 9

The Saints scored 11 runs in the second inning and led 13-0 after the top of the third before hold off the Knights in Friday’s North Central League I road win.

Micah Marquez (3 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, run scored), Harrison Ronayne (2 for 5, home run, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored, Spencer Printz (2 for 4, double, RBI, walk, run scored) and Jasper Henry (2 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, walk, 3 runs scored) led St. Helena’s 11-hit attack.

Also contributing were Miles Harvey (1 for 2, double, walk, 2 RBIs), Thomas Herdell (1 for 3, walk, run scored), Orlando Segura (walk, 2 runs scored) and Josh Johnson (run scored).

The second-place Saints (13-7, 10-1 NCL I) host first-place Middletown (13-10, 12-1 NCL I) before visiting third-place Fort Bragg for a doubleheader on Friday.

Varsity Softball

St. Helena 9, Kelseyville 0

Tahlia Smith pitched the first five innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 walk while striking out 11, and went 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI, walk, 4 stolen bases and 3 runs scored to lead the Saints in Friday’s NCL I road win.

Aribella Farrell, who pitched two innings of hitless relief with 5 strikeouts and 2 walks, went 1 for 4 with an RBI and 2 runs scored at the plate.

Skylar Fruetal (1 for 4, double, 3 RBIs) and freshman Caelyn Farrell (1 for 2, hit by pitch) – a JV player making her varsity debut because the varsity was shorthanded – rounded out the hitters. Sofia Cupp (hit by pitch, RBI, run scored), Blythe Brakesman (walk, run scored), Andrea Tobon (run scored) and Alexandra Hill (run scored) also contributed.

The second-place Saints (14-6, 10-1 NCL I) host Middletown at 6 p.m. Tuesday before visiting first-place Fort Bragg for a doubleheader on Friday.

