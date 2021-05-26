Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage, American Canyon softball rematch set

Varsity Volleyball

"We had a player test positive after playing in a match and practice and we had three others then test positive," said Vintage head coach Kelly Porter, whose Crushers were the defending league champions. "So the county shut us down as it was considered an outbreak even once we had quarantined and were healthy to return to play. I had 5 amazing seniors that were refused that chance to go all the way through without a loss. I really think we had the team to do it."