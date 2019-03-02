After two pitchers on each baseball team combined to give up just one run, Concord scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge visiting Vintage 2-1 in a nonleague game Friday.
Max Phipps was 2 for 2 with a stolen base for the Crushers (1-2), while Harrison Kohagura went 1 for 3 with a walk, Zach Joson was 1 for 4, Ian Avalos walked and stole a base, and Sean Pratt walked.
Kohagura scored on an Eli Wood RBI in the top of the third for a 1-0 lead. But the Minutemen, who had five hits, tied it in the bottom of the third with an unearned run off Vintage starter Logan Nothmann (three innings, one hit, three walks, four strikeouts). Taking the loss was Owen Schnaible (3 2/3 innings, three hits, unearned run, two walks, four strikeouts).
The Crushers left 11 runners on base, while Concord stranded only four.
Justin-Siena 10, Hayward 5
The Braves (3-1) pounded out 16 hits and beat the Farmers on the road in a key early season game between North Coast Section Division 3 teams.
After leaving two runners on in the first inning, Justin-Siena got on the board with a six-run rally in the second. John Horn (1 for 3, two runs, walk, stolen base) walked, stole second and took third on a Marcus Nunes bunt. With the infield in, Nick Andrews (2 for 3, double, three RBIs, two runs, hit by pitch, stolen base) singled up the middle to make it 1-0. After tallying three more runs in the inning, Nolan Dunkle (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, run) boomed a two-run double to right-center field to make it 6-0.
Getting the win in his first start of the season on the mound, Dunkle (four innings, two earned runs, four hits, seven strikeouts, no walks) went nine up, nine down through his first three innings Hayward rallied in the fourth for two runs on four hits. The Farmers plated two more in the fifth to make it 7-4 before the Braves responded with three in the sixth, with Andrews delivering the big blow on a two-out, two-run double over the center fielder’s head.
Alex Kirley recorded his first save of the season, pitching an inning and a third and allowing an unearned run in the game’s sixth and final frame before the game was called for darkness.
“To go on the road this time of year and pick up wins on back-to-back days is big,” said Justin-Siena head coach Jeremey Tayson, whose team won 12-2 at St. Helena on Thursday. “Runs can be hard to come by at times at this level, so to see our bats wake up in this way was awesome. Even our outs today were loud and we showed a bit of what our potential can be as an offensive team.”
Also hitting for the Braves were Maxx Castellucci (3 for 3, double, RBI, walk, stolen base, run) Luigi Albano-Dito (3 for 4, double, two runs, stolen base), Will Natuzzi (2 for 4, RBI), Noah Young (1 for 4, triple, RBI, run) and Kirley (2 for 4, double, RBI, run, two stolen bases).
Varsity Softball
Justin-Siena 18, Middletown 3, 4 innings
The visiting Braves (3-0) scored eight runs in the first inning, two in the second, six in the third and two in the fourth on Friday.
Leading Justin-Siena’s 11-hit attack were Michelle Lozano (double, single, four RBIs, run, hit by pitch), Clare Garcia (double, single, three RBIs, run), Jocelyn Stojack (two singles, two RBIs, three runs), Victoria Politz (two singles, two RBIs, two runs), Melissa Lozano (two singles, two stolen bases, three runs), Clare Halsey (double, two RBIs, two runs) and Danica Wright (single, run).