Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage baseball puts on power show

Taliana Segura (3 for 4) had 2 doubles, 3 runs and 1 RBI. Yazmine Navarro (1 for 3) walked in the last inning but was stranded at third. Mia Griffith (1 for 4) singled in the last inning but was left at second base. Tessa Bright drew a walk, and Corianne Dorrough walked and scored on Garcia’s homer.

Garcia went the distance in the pitching circle, giving up 11 hits and 2 walks while striking out 4.

At Petaluma on May 11, Garcia batted leadoff again and went 1 for 4 with a 2-run single and run scored during a four-run second that put Vintage up 7-0.

The Gauchos answered with a 4-spot in the bottom half, a run in the third and 3 in the fifth to go up 8-7. But Vintage rallied for 2 runs in the top of the seventh. Viruet (1 for 3, double, 3 runs) was hit by a pitch and, after Franco (2 for 4, 2-run single in second) struck out, Duncan (2 for 4, 5 RBIs, 2 runs), who hit a 3-run homer in the first, put the Crushers back on top, 9-8. Segura (2 for 4) and Navarro (1 for 4) followed with singles, but a base running error ended the rally.

No worries. Garcia induced 3 pop-ups on 9 pitches to secure the win. She allowed 8 hits — 5 doubles and 3 singles — and 3 walks while fanning 3.

Vintage hosts American Canyon at 4 p.m. Tuesday and visits Redwood in Larkspur at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

