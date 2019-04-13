The Vintage High baseball team got a huge game from senior Eli Wood in an 11-4 Vine Valley Athletic League win at Petaluma on Friday.
Wood pitched 6 innings of 6-hit ball, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts. He didn’t allow the Trojans to get on the board until after the Crushers (6-7, 3-3 VVAL) went up 7-0 with their second consecutive 3-run inning. Jake Whipple pitched the last inning, allowing 2 earned runs on 2 hits.
Wood also led Vintage at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and 1 run.
Davide Migotto homered and doubled, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, two runs and a sacrifice fly. Ethan Hemmerlin went 2 for 4 with 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, a walk and a run, and Whipple was 2 for 4 with a double, RBI and 2 runs.
Also contributing to the Crushers’ 12-hit attack were Max Phipps (1 for 4, walk, run), Harrison Kohagura (1 for 3), Zach Joson (1 for 2, run), Alex Dehzad (RBI), Logan Nothmann (2 runs, walk) and Troy Ghisletta (walk).
Varsity Softball
Napa 15, Justin-Siena 0, 5 innings
The Grizzlies scored just 1 run in the first inning, but exploded for 4 in the second, 5 in the third and 5 in the fourth to win Friday’s VVAL home game by the 10-run mercy rule.
Getting hits for Napa were Kimmie Walston (3 for 3, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, walk, 2 runs), Haylee Giarritta (3 for 4, double, 4 RBIs, 3 runs), Makenna Walls (2 for 4, 2 doubles, 2 runs), Grace Guzman (2 for 4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Jenna Baker (2 for 4, 2 runs), Lindsey Lehman (1 for 1, double, RBI, hit by pitch), Caitlyn Newburn (1 for 1, double, RBI, 2 runs, 3 walks), Jordan Blackmon (1 for 3, 2 RBIs), Drew Somogyi (1 for 1, run) and Cali Olmstead (1 for 2, run). Alyssa Michie added an RBI.
Walston started and Baker relief in the pitching circle, teaming on a 3-hitter with 1 walk and 8 strikeouts.
For Justin-Siena, Jocelyn Stojack, Paige Horn and Clare Garcia each went 1 for 2 at the plate. Clare Halsey and Eleanor Meyers pitched and combined to allow 14 earned runs on 17 hits, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts.
With Vintage’s loss on Thursday, three local teams – Napa (5-5, 4-2 VVAL), Vintage (8-2, 4-2 VVAL) and American Canyon (7-3, 4-2 VVAL) – are tied for first place.
Napa hosts American Canyon at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Petaluma 7, Vintage 1
The Crushers managed only 8 hits, led by Camila Barboza (2 for 3, double, RBI) and Taylor Brandt (2 for 4, double). Also hitting were Morgan Groves (1 for 3, run), Haley Schreiner (1 for 3), Sierra Crocker (1 for 3) and Shelby Morse (1 for 4).
Morse went the distance and allowed 7 runs (4 earned) on 7 hits – including 2 home runs – with 1 walk and 5 strikeouts.
JV Baseball
Vintage 7, Petaluma 2
The Crushers used great pitching, solid defense and timely hitting to beat the visiting Trojans on Friday.
Starting pitcher Dylan Rody threw the first 5 innings, gave up 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 4. Justin Ray and Reid McCaffrey each threw an inning to finish of the game.
Petaluma took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but Vintage answered in the bottom half with a 3-run rally that saw Nick Schuttish double home Alec Nunes and Rody help himself with a 2-RBI single, scoring Jorge Lopez-Rios and Schuttish.
The Crushers added another run in the fifth when Gavin Rabanal singled, stole second base and scored on Connor Smith's long double to center field. Petaluma pulled within 4-2 in the sixth but Vintage put the game out of reach with a 5-hit, 3-run bottom half highlighted by back-to-back triples from McCaffrey and Schuttish.
Vintage’s defense not only had an errorless outing but made numerous nice plays, led by second baseman Adam Wesner's 4 assists and 1 putout. Catcher Alec Nunes threw out a would-be base stealer and had no passed balls.
Vintage will host Justin-Siena in a doubleheader Wednesday, with game times slated for noon and 2:30 p.m.
Petaluma 7, Justin-Siena 3
The Braves lost on the road to the Trojans on Wednesday. Justin-Siena (6-4, 1-2 VVAL) scoring twice in the top of the first inning on an RBI double from Bryce Laukert and an RBI single from Madden Edwards.
Petaluma (6-5-1, 4-1 VVAL) came back with 2 runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game and went ahead with one in the bottom of the fourth. The Trojans scored in the fifth and the Braves in the top of the sixth before Petaluma sealed it with a 3-run sixth.
Chris Duffy (0-1) pitched the first 4 innings for Justin-Siena, allowing 3 runs (all earned) on 6 hits, 4 strikeouts and 4 walks. David Elias threw the last 2 innings, yielding 4 runs (1 earned) on 4 hits and 3 walks). Keith Binz (3 for 4), Laukert and Edwards each had a double.