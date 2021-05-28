Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage boys basketball team outlasts Sonoma Valley in double-overtime, 96-93

Scoring like NBA teams, two Vine Valley Athletic League boys basketball squads guided by head coaches long familiar to Napa Valley fans battled into a second overtime before Vintage went home with a 96-93 victory over Sonoma Valley on Tuesday night.

It was Senior Night for the Dragons, and head coach Mike Boles — who coached the Justin-Siena girls from 2002 to 2014 and won 259 games and a North Coast Section title — not only honored his three 12th-graders but also acknowledged Vintage seniors Logan Nothmann, Owen Schnaible, Josh McCormick and Everett Mitchell.

“Sonoma is a class act with a respectful coach in Mike Boles,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said of a man now in his fifth season as boys basketball head coach and third year as athletic director at Sonoma Valley. “Sonoma was inspired as a result of Senior Night and a small but vocal crowd, and we came out tight. I don’t know why, but I was tight and I think they feed off of me. But we we were able to relax and refocus at halftime. Little did I know, we would flirt with scoring 100.”

With Cole Capitani scoring 10 of his season-high 26 points and Jackson Corley scoring 10 of his 11, the Crushers led 22-19 after one quarter. The Dragons dominated the second frame to grab a 43-34 halftime lead.