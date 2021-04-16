Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage boys cap 6-0 VVAL season in pool

The Vintage High varsity boys swim team capped a 6-0 run to the Vine Valley Athletic League title Wednesday with a 139-26 win over Petaluma.
“Our undefeated boys team has been so much fun to work with,” Crushers head coach Sarah Tinloy said. “They are great at pushing themselves and encouraging each other. Multiple kids and all the relays would have made North Coast Section consideration times, taking swimmers from Vintage to the NCS meet for the first time. They deserve to be recognized for their hard work and dedication.”
Vintage’s varsity girls won 93-76, finishing 4-1-1 in the VVAL. The Crushers’ JV girls triumphed 118-31 and JV boys won 113-0 to complete the sweep.
It was Senior Day for Carson Bacci, Jackson Carmichael, Dominic Dandini, Nico D'Angelo, Tyler Kortie, and Theo Llewelyn of the boys team, and Ava Anderson, Presley Calkins, Alessia Gressi, Sophia Menzel, Alexa Mozqueda and Erynn Robinson for the girls.
“I am just so proud of these kids,” Tinloy said. “It was a short and sweet season. I am going to miss our 12 seniors. It was so hard to say goodbye to them. I wish we could have given them more, but I am excited for the years to come.
“These kids set the standard for sports this year. We were one of the first programs to be allowed to practice and compete, not to mention one of the largest teams with 70 athletes, and all kids adjusted and adapted to all the new and constantly changing policies. They were ready to return to some type of normalcy and, when finally allowed to do so, they gave us their all.
“These athletes made the most out of virtual meets, cheering each other on and trying their best even when there was no one to race.
“I wish that both the boys and girls would have a chance to prove themselves in a championship meet, but due to season overlap and policies, it’s not a possibility.”
Many of them will be playing water polo, which starts April 28 with home games against Justin-Siena.
The varsity boys swept the relays, with the team of Jackson Carmichael, Will Flint, Yuki Hayashi and Dominic Dandini winning the 200 medley relay in 1:50.10. The 200 freestyle relay went to Tyler Kortie, Dominic Dandini, Matthew Larsen and Nico D’Angelo in 1:35.95, and the 400 free relay was won by Hayashi, Larsen, Kortie and D’Angelo in 3:28.07.
Placing 1-2-3 in the 200 free were Kortie (1:51.56), Davis (2:06.51) and Sawyer Bristow (2:07.40). Doing the same in the 200 individual medley were Hayashi (2:02.03), John McNamara (2:24.94) and Sterling Schwarz (2:34.16).
Taking the top three spots in the 100 butterfly were Matthew Larsen (56.98), Llewelyn (1:01.06) and Mateo Roldan (1:02.40), while the top three in the 100 free were Kortie (49.73), D’Angelo (50.62) and Dandini (52.62).
Finishing 1-2-3 in the 500 free were Carmichael (5:41.47), McClintick (5:41.96) and Jack Larsen (5:59.68). The Crushers also got top-three sweeps in the 100 backstroke, from Hayashi (56.63), Roldan (1:03.17) and Bristow (1:06.17), and in the 100 breaststroke, from Matthew Larsen (1:02.69), Flint (1:09.48) and McClintick (1:09.66).
In the 50 free, D’Angelo (23.28), Dandini (23.54) and Mason Davis (26.06) placed 1-2-4.
For the varsity girls, Kira Tavakoli, Rachel Galvin, Emily Hayashi and Ava Anderson won the 400 free relay in 4:11.58. The 200 medley relay team of Hayashi, Anderson, Erynn Robinson and Galvin was second in 2:11.20. The 200 free relay squad of Sophia Menzel, Lea Skille, Alessia Grassi and Tavakoli was second in 2:00.95.
Anderson won the 50 free (27.48) and was second in the 100 free (59.47); Grassi claimed the 500 free (6:27.36) and took second in the 200 free (2:18.52); Hayashi won the 100 back (1:11.13) and was second in the 200 IM (2:34.03); and Tavakoli won the 200 free (2:17.51) and was third in the 100 free (1:02.38). Also placing second was Robinson in the 100 breaststroke. Other thirds came from Emma Enos in the 500 free (7:19.85), Alexa Mozqueda in the 100 breaststroke (1:31.91). Galvin in the 100 back (1:17.27) and 100 fly (1:14.89), and Skille in the 50 free (29.49).
The JV girls got first-place finishes from Savannah Davis in the 200 free (2:39.54) and 50 breaststroke (41.97), Juliet Lawrence in the 50 free (29.87) and 100 free (1:07.97), Valentina Arcos in the 100 IM (1:25.03), Sofia Lopez in the 50 fly (35.24) and Parker McClintick in the 50 back (36.99).
Winning individually for the JV boys were Per Oskar Casey in the 200 free (2:21.08) and 50 breaststroke (39.22), Kyle Link in the 100 IM (1:14.96) and 50 fly (30.39), Christian Mills in the 50 free (26.79) and Jarrod Avina in the 50 back (31.95).
Boys Basketball
Vintage 57, American Canyon 53
The Crushers opened defense of their VVAL title at home Thursday night.
Josh McCormick led Vintage with 15 points. Cole Capitani and Noah Cockrell each scored 10, and Jackson Corley added nine.
Gabe Patrick had a game-high 19 points to lead the Wolves, while Raekwon Bell scored 12.
Softball
St. Helena 6, Justin-Siena 0
The Braves traveled to St. Helena for a nonleague season opener Wednesday and got hits from pitcher Clare Halsey (1 for 3, double) and shortstop Eleanor Meyers (1 for 3). Reagan Hinkle reached on a walk.
The Saints, who improved to 4-2, got offense from Mia Wagner (2 for 3, RBI, run scored), Sofia Cupp (1 for 3, RBI, run scored), Alexandra Hill (1 for 3), Skylar Fruetal (1 for 2, run scored), Alexa Avila (1 for 1), Aribella Farrell (walk, run scored), Linnea Cupp (two walks, run scored), and Gema Jimenez (hit by pitch, run scored).
Vintage 22, Justin-Siena 0 (5 innings)
Shelby Morse and Raimy Gamsby combined to no-hit the Braves while their visiting Crushers scored six runs in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth and 11 in the fifth to win by the 10-run mercy rule on Thursday in each team’s VVAL opener. Morse struck out seven in three innings and Gamsby six in two frames.
Leading Vintage’s 19-hit barrage were Jordan Allen (3 for 5, double, four RBIs, three runs scored), Bianca Avalos (3 for 4, double, four RBIs, two runs scored), Morse (3 for 4, double, two RBIs, run scored), Taylor Lauritsen (2 for 2, double, two RBIs, two runs), Kelsey Lauritsen (2 for 3, double, three RBIs, three runs scored), Brianna Allen (2 for 4, two RBIs, four runs scored, walk), Briana Fry (1 for 4, RBI, two runs scored), Xitali Mora (1 for 2, RBI, run scored), Gamsby (1 for 1, double, run scored) and Briana Perez (1 for 3, RBI).
Camila Barboza, Jillian Harnois and Emily Vanderbilt also scored runs.
JV Baseball
Cloverdale 15, St. Helena 14
The Saints opened their season at Cloverdale with a heartbreaker on Tuesday. Trailing 10-1 after four innings, St. Helena came back with seven runs in the fifth and six in the top of the seventh to go up 14-10 — only to give up five in the bottom half.
Getting hits for the Saints were Will Meyer (3 for 4, two doubles, three RBIs, three stolen bases, two runs scored, hit by pitch), Josh Johnson (2 for 5, RBI, two runs scored), starting pitcher Jake Salling (1 for 2, three walks, three runs scored), relief pitcher Micah Marquez (1 for 5, two runs scored), Justice Penterman (1 for 3, two RBIs, run scored), Christian Meineke (1 for 5, two RBIs, run scored), Wynton Meyer (1 for 4, RBI, two runs scored), Zantos Segura (1 for 2, three walks) and Thomas Herdell (1 for 5, two RBIs, run scored).
The pitchers combined to give up 15 hits, 14 earned runs and eight walks while striking out seven.