Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage boys cap 6-0 VVAL season in pool

The Vintage High varsity boys swim team capped a 6-0 run to the Vine Valley Athletic League title Wednesday with a 139-26 win over Petaluma.

“Our undefeated boys team has been so much fun to work with,” Crushers head coach Sarah Tinloy said. “They are great at pushing themselves and encouraging each other. Multiple kids and all the relays would have made North Coast Section consideration times, taking swimmers from Vintage to the NCS meet for the first time. They deserve to be recognized for their hard work and dedication.”

Vintage’s varsity girls won 93-76, finishing 4-1-1 in the VVAL. The Crushers’ JV girls triumphed 118-31 and JV boys won 113-0 to complete the sweep.

It was Senior Day for Carson Bacci, Jackson Carmichael, Dominic Dandini, Nico D'Angelo, Tyler Kortie, and Theo Llewelyn of the boys team, and Ava Anderson, Presley Calkins, Alessia Gressi, Sophia Menzel, Alexa Mozqueda and Erynn Robinson for the girls.

“I am just so proud of these kids,” Tinloy said. “It was a short and sweet season. I am going to miss our 12 seniors. It was so hard to say goodbye to them. I wish we could have given them more, but I am excited for the years to come.