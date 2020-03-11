Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage boys golfers win second VVAL tourney

Varsity Softball

Justin-Siena 6, Middletown 4

Eleanor Meyers started in the pitching circle and went four strong innings, but 6 errors by the Braves’ defense cost her the lead before Clare Halsey relieved and picked up the win at Middletown on Tuesday.

Justin-Siena (6-1) battled back from a 4-1 deficit by picking up 2 runs in the top of the sixth and 3 runs in the seventh.

The Braves’ 12 hits came Noelle Wright (3 for 3, walk), Halsey (3 for 4, 2 RBIs, run), Tessa Salvestrin (1 for 3, RBI, walk, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Jocelyn Stojack (1 for 4, run, 2 stolen bases), Abby Maciel (1 for 4, stolen base, run), Alexis Barlas (1 for 4, 2 walks), Paige Horn (1 for 4, run) and Meyers (1 for 4).

“Travel to Middletown is not an easy ride on the team,” Justin-Siena head coach Tim Garcia said. “It makes for tough playing conditions for the girls, and the weather was hot. Despite that, we still were able to come away with a win. There really is no quit with these girls. Very proud of the way they all compete.”

The Braves travel to St. Helena at 6 p.m. Friday.

Windsor 18, Napa 4 (5 innings)