Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage boys golfers win second VVAL tourney

Pierce Brown shot a 2-under-par 70 to capture medalist honors as the Vintage High boys golf team won the second 18-hole Vine Valley Athletic League tournament of the season last Thursday at Rooster Run Golf Course in Petaluma.
Jacob Aaron carded a 75, Nick Young an 81, Riley Hatfield an 83, Colby Baumbach an 87 and Drew Holloran a non-scoring 91 for the Crushers, who shot 396 as a team.
Justin-Siena was second with a 421, led by Kyle Wall’s 76 and 82s from Rocco Lee and Grant Koehler.
Petaluma was third at 441, followed by Casa Grande (465), American Canyon (477) and Sonoma Valley (482). Napa High did not have the minimum five players needed to record a team score.
Brandon Torres carded an 81 to lead American Canyon, and Bryan Matel added an 86.
Vintage was coming off a seventh-place finish in Livermore High’s Cowboy Classic at Wente Vineyards Golf Course the day before.
Leading the Crushers were Hatfield with a 75, Young a 76, Aaron an 80, Brown an 81 and Baumbach an 89.
Vintage is scheduled to compete in the Aiello Tournament in Discovery Bay on Saturday.
Varsity Boys Tennis
Vintage 7, Sonoma Valley 0
Kelton Jensen and Nick Ball had to pull out a 6-1, 3-6, 10-8 over Dominic Geresh and Drew Hengehold, but the rest of the Crushers lost a combined seven games in Tuesday’s VVAL rout in Sonoma.
In singles, starting at No. 1, it was Lucas Bollinger over Sky Staes, 6-0, 6-0, Jackson Cole over Lucas Leodra, 6-2, 6-1, Paul Saleh over Julian Hewitt, 6-0, 6-1, and Ethan Kincaid over Reed Hewitt, 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Andrew Diana and Alex Housley downed Jack Turner and Mason Cox, 6-2, 6-0, and Armand Shakeri and Stefan Shakeri cruised past Nico Catanzaro and Sean Tomany, 6-0, 6-1.
Napa 5, Petaluma 2
The Grizzlies swept the three doubles matches in their VVAL road win Tuesday, though two of them went to three sets. At No. 1, Ethan Transon and Danny Medrano rallied past Quin Winters and Eli Witz, 1-6, 6-3, 10-8. At No. 2, it was Gabriel Orozco and Luis Hernandez over Daniel Gibson and Andrew Heller, 1-6, 6-2, 13-11. At No. 3, Jacob Butler and Daniel Theunissen downed Sam Kramer and Evan Fross, 7-5, 6-4.
At No. 1 through No. 4 singles, respectively, it was Napa’s Jason Mateescu over Paul Leoni, 6-1, 6-0, the Grizzlies’ Ashur Webster over Fighnin Morris, 6-0, 6-1, Petaluma’s Bruno McDarrah over Isaiah Orozco, 6-4, 6-2, and the Trojans’ Jake Symons over Marco Cassiani, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.
Varsity Girls Swimming
American Canyon 133, Casa Grande 43
The Wolves won all three relays – the 200 medley in 2:04, the 200 freestyle in 1:50.5, and the 400 free in 4:14.02 – in Petaluma on March 4.
American Canyon also got individual wins from Angel Lynn Sapida in the 200 individual medley (2:32.45), Holly Zipay in the 100 free (59.82), Alyssa Sapida in the 500 free (6:01.59), Chiara Coronado in the 100 backstroke (1:07.07) and Briana Hernandez-Lopez in the 100 breastroke (1:23.15).
The Wolves’ runners-up were Holly Schofield in the 200 IM (2:39.14) and 100 breaststroke (1:29.51), Brynn Hughes in the 100 free (1:01.78), Angel Lynn Sapida in the 500 free (6:18.64), Jillian Chua in the 100 back (1:15.28), Mia Sellick in the 200 free (2:20.11), Abigail Dion in the 50 free (27.82) and Hernandez-Lopez in the 100 fly (1:11.6).
Varsity Boys Swimming
American Canyon 127, Casa Grande 43
The Wolves won all three relays – the 200 medley in 1:47, the 200 freestyle in 1:39.86, and the 400 free in 3:46.96 – in Petaluma on March 4.
Individually, Aidan Callejo won the 200 freestyle (2:02.00) and 50 free (24.43) and Gabriel Cueva claimed the 500 free (5:13.11) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.40). Also winning were Joshua Miguel Mora in the 100 butterfly (57.61) and Elijah Santiago in the 100 free (54.58).
You have free articles remaining.
Placing second for the Wolves were Ethan Rosario in the 200 individual medley (2:22.48) and 100 backstroke (1:03.88), Antonio Blanco-Naranjo in the 50 free (25.07) and 100 free (1:00.68), Joseph Pattochi in the 100 fly (1:07.11), Ronnel Argana in the 500 free (6:32.12) and Alexander Applegarth in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.68).
Varsity Baseball
St. Helena 6, Healdsburg 0
The Saints snapped its three-game losing streak on the road Tuesday, beating Healdsburg 6-0 behind a complete-game shutout from starter Caleb Granados.
Granados (2-0) struck out 11 and allowed just 3 hits and 3 walks on 100 pitches in his 7 innings of work.
Offensively, the Saints (2-3) struck early and often. They scored twice in the first inning and added single runs in each of the second and third innings before plating 2 more in the fifth. They committed 2 errors in the game, but those proved to be insignificant.
Leading St. Helena at the plate were Caleb Jeske (2 for 3, double, RBI), Jonathan Gamble (2 for 4, run scored), Stacy Nelson (1 for 4, run scored), Brent Isdahl (1 for 2, 2 runs scored, 2 walks), Sam Coltrin (2 for 3, run scored, walk), Granados (1 for 4, double, RBI), Liam Gilson (1 for 3, run scored) and Jasper Henry (RBI, walk).
Next up, the Saints will travel to Crockett for a matchup with John Swett on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Varsity Softball
Justin-Siena 6, Middletown 4
Eleanor Meyers started in the pitching circle and went four strong innings, but 6 errors by the Braves’ defense cost her the lead before Clare Halsey relieved and picked up the win at Middletown on Tuesday.
Justin-Siena (6-1) battled back from a 4-1 deficit by picking up 2 runs in the top of the sixth and 3 runs in the seventh.
The Braves’ 12 hits came Noelle Wright (3 for 3, walk), Halsey (3 for 4, 2 RBIs, run), Tessa Salvestrin (1 for 3, RBI, walk, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Jocelyn Stojack (1 for 4, run, 2 stolen bases), Abby Maciel (1 for 4, stolen base, run), Alexis Barlas (1 for 4, 2 walks), Paige Horn (1 for 4, run) and Meyers (1 for 4).
“Travel to Middletown is not an easy ride on the team,” Justin-Siena head coach Tim Garcia said. “It makes for tough playing conditions for the girls, and the weather was hot. Despite that, we still were able to come away with a win. There really is no quit with these girls. Very proud of the way they all compete.”
The Braves travel to St. Helena at 6 p.m. Friday.
Windsor 18, Napa 4 (5 innings)
Tuesday’s game at Napa was close for the first two innings, with the Grizzlies taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-out double by Dalila Tapia and two-run homer by Caity Newburn, before Windsor went back up 3-2 on a two-run single in the top of the second.
But the Jaguars (2-3) exploded for 11 runs in the third on a two-run homer, five singles and five walks off three Napa pitchers to grab a 14-2 lead. Three singles, two walks and a hit batter led to three more Windsor runs in the fourth.
Napa trailed 18-2 before added two runs in the fifth. Grace Guzman walked, stole second and third base, and scored on an Abby Arata groundout, and Tapia (2 for 3) doubled again, stole third base, and scored on an Olivia Vavricka sacrifice fly.
Jordan Blackmon and Karen Sepulveda each added a single for Napa, Sepulveda stealing a base, and Piper Johnson was hit by a pitch.
St. Helena 16, Rio Vista 6 (6 innings)
The Saints moved to 2-1-1 on the season with another mercy-rule win on Tuesday.
The top five batters of the Saints’ lineup knocked in 12 of the team’s 13 RBIs. Those leading contributions came from Sofia Cupp (2 for 3, triple, 3 RBIs, 4 runs scored, 2 walks), Ellie Blakeley (2 for 4, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, run scored), Carter Dahline (3 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, run scored), Mia Wagner (1 for 3, double, 2 RBIs), Linnea Cupp (2 for 3, 2 doubles, 3 runs scored), Gabi Vega Zepeda (3 for 4, triple, RBI, 3 runs scored) and Aribella Farrell (2 RBIs, 3 runs scored, 2 walks).
In the circle, Dahline went the first 4 1/3 innings, allowing 5 hits and run while striking out 4 and walking 1. Farrell went the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing 4 hits and 5 runs while striking out 4 and walking 3.
The Saints led 6-0 through the first 2 innings before Rio Vista plated 5 runs in the top of the third. St. Helena responded with 4 runs in the bottom of the inning and then created more separation by scoring 5 more in the fifth. They ended the game with a solo run in the sixth.
Next up, the Saints host Healdsburg on Thursday at 6 p.m.