Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage boys, Justin girls golfers first

The Vintage High boys and Justin-Siena girls took first place in the first Vine Valley Athletic League golf tournament of the season Tuesday on Silverado Resort and Spa’s South Course.
For the Vintage boys, who beat runner-up Justin-Siena 227-246, freshman Ian Fernandez shot a 41 to earn co-medalist honors. Senior Riley Hatfield added a 42, junior Nick Young a 45, junior Drew Halloran a 49, freshman Thomas Walder a 50, and junior D.J. Quick a 56.
Justin-Siena freshman Charles Keller was the other co-medalist with a 41. Also for the Braves, junior Sam Gomez had a 47, senior Aidan Schuemann a 51, senior Cole Stanier a 53, sophomore Bruno Freschi a 54, and sophomore Andrew Hileman a 56.
Napa, which finished fourth by only a stroke behind Casa Grande, 254-253, was led by seniors Forrest Bontrager (46), Brayden Greenlee (48), Ian Clark (51) and Riain Stults (53), while junior Jack Lucier added a 56 and sophomore Axel Clark a 58.
American Canyon’s Brandon Torres was a stroke behind the medalists with a 42, but his team was incomplete with only four golfers. John Salas added a 57, Mason Brodit a 72 and Owen Adderly a 73.
The Justin-Siena girls beat runner-up Vintage, 302-313, behind junior Alexandra Mazzucco’s 50 and freshman Brooklyn Blankenship’s 56. The Braves also got a 64 from senior Emma Tada, 66s from junior Ashley Esperanza and freshman Marley Sennott, and a 70 from junior Anna Weaver.
Vintage was led by sophomore Ashley Ellis with a 58, while freshman Elizabeth Quick carded a 59, senior Kyli Cleveland a 63, sophomore Peyton O’Hara a 66, senior Brooke Knudsen a 67, and sophomore Capri Russell a 69.
The Napa High girls, who beat out Casa Grande for third place, 316-335, were led by junior Jazmyn Bell’s 52. Sophomore Marissa Blackwood added a 61, senior Yesenia Contreras a 66, freshman Nichole Haubold a 68, junior Katelyn Kipsey a 69, and junior Lauren Hoskins a 75.
American Canyon’s Katie Robinson was the medalist with a 42 – 10 strokes better than the next best finisher, Napa’s Bell.
Cross Country
Justin-Siena hosts Vintage
The hosting Braves had a full team for varsity boys but not for varsity girls or JV boys as Vintage swept the VVAL meet on Wednesday.
“We were up against formidable Vintage this week on our home course and, as always, Vintage brought a strong team,” Justin-Siena head coach Clare Graham said.
The Vintage varsity boys won 21-35, with Collin Durfee (16:06), Kevin Valdovinos (16:38), Nick Malito (16:53) and Dylan Scott (17:12) placing second through fifth. Aiden Rutherford (17:38) was seventh and Nick Dominici (18:42) was 10th.
For Justin-Siena, Jacob Guiducci (14:44) was the overall winner by a minute and 22 seconds. Placing 6-8-9-11-12 were Charlie Wenzel (17:29), Devon de los Santos (18:02), Cameron Wang (18:13), Jack Carey (19:24) and Owen Fortner (19:25). Wenzel, de los Santos, Wang and Fortner set course PRs.
The Vintage varsity girls won by bringing eight runners, as Justin-Siena has only three girls in the division.
Running for the Crushers were Mary Deeik (17:09), Josephine Borsetto (18:08), Maggie Chapin (18:53), Yadira Garcia (20:34), Lilla Kasper (20:55), Natalie Scott (21:43), Tanner Henry (21:49) and Milanie Harris (24:50).
Olivia Janerico (19:11) was fourth for Justin-Siena, while Genesis Celaya (21:15) and Quinn Edie (23:30) were seventh and 10th and recorded personal records for the course.
“Today's race was a flat course mostly on the sidewalks around Justin-Siena. It was a perfect day to run fast for our athletes,” said Vintage head coach Shari Costanzo.
Vintage won the JV boys race by virtue of having the minimum number of runners to have a score, five, as the Braves had an incomplete team of four.
Finishing 1-2-3 for the Crushers were Troy MacDonald-Doxee (18:51), Dylan Ito (19:06) and Zach Murrell (19:10), while Brady Lowell (20:02) and Nathan Luna (20:08) finished fifth and seventh.
For the Braves, Wyatt Paulson (19:47), Georgio Baldini (20:03), Noah Martinez (22:44) and John Bishop (27:04) finished fourth, sixth, eighth and ninth.
Swimming
American Canyon sweeps Casa Grande
The Wolves’ varsity boys won 135-32 in Wednesday’s VVAL meet, taking first place in all three relays — the 200 medley (1:49.40), 200 freestyle (1:41.50) and 400 free (3:43.00) and grabbed the top three places in four individual events on Wednesday.
Placing 1-2-3 for American Canyon were Rowen Valladares (2:01.04), Ethan Rosario (2:10.10) and Sean Tran (2:11.90) in the 200 free; Zakary Raymond (2:16.82), Aidan Velicaria (2:30.72) and Nicholas Margolati (2:35.01) in the 200 individual medley; Raymond (1:01.73), Ronnel Argana (1:10.03) and Jason Yosul (1:17.94) in the 50 butterfly; and Joseph Patocchi (5:28.57), Rowen Valladares (5:38.10) and Jackson Ramirez (5:42.69) in the 500 free.
Placing 1-2-4 were Patocchi (24.19), Antonio Blanco-Naranjo (24.5) and Ray Vaughan (26.65) in the 50 free; Gabe Cueva (50.8), Blanco-Naranjo (59.69) and Margoloti (1:01.59) in the 100 free; and Gabe Cueva (1:02.28), Aidan Velicaria (1:13.00) and Sean Tran (1:16.92) in the 100 breaststroke.
In the 100 backstroke, Rosario (1:04.77), Yosul (1:20.58) and Jackson Ramirez (1:23.73) placed 1-3-4.
American Canyon’s varsity girls won 130-37 with a relay sweep of their own, claiming the 200 medley (2:10.10), 200 free (1:50.01) and 400 free (4:04.07).
Dominating events with 1-2-3 finishes for the Wolves were Abigayle Sapida (2:28.70), Holly Schofield (2:36.81) and Mia Sellick (2:49.14) in the 200 IM; Alejandra Valladares (1:05.22), Abigail Dion (1:11.67) and Holly Zipay (1:13.75) in the 100 fly; Brynn Hughes (1:01.34), Schoefield (1:04.54) and Sellick (1:04.95) in the 100 free; and Abigayle Sapida (1:09.19), Seza Sapida (1:13.32) and Chiara Coronado (1:14.08) in the 100 back.
Alejandra Valladares (6:16.0), Angel Sapida (6:48.23) and Emily Tran (7:05.38) placed 1-2-4 in the 500 free; Brynn Hughes (27.63), Chiara Coronado (28.5) and Emily Long (30.34) placed 1-3-4 in the 50 free; Zipay (2:20.31), Lillian Mosing (2:32.33) and Jillian Chua (2:42.48) placed 1-3-5 in the 200 free; and Angel Sapida (1:26.13), Emily Tran (1:36.37) and Jillian Chua (1:37.03) placed 2-3-4 in the 100 breaststroke.
The JV boys team of Mark Dominguez, Micah Kim and Josiah Kim won 34-0 over Casa Grande.
The JV girls team of Rhys Robinson, Lauren Ramirez, Carissa Lee, Gabriella Trinidad, Quetzalli Molina Cruz, Katie Marsden and Tess Hemmerling won 77-0 over the Gauchos.
Napa sweeps Petaluma in varsity
The Grizzlies hosted Petaluma on Wednesday and the Napa varsity girls won 102-78, the Napa varsity boys prevailed 117-31, and the Petaluma JV girls won 69-40.
In the varsity girls meet, won the 200 freestyle relay (2:02.39) and 400 free relay (4:35.11) and got individual wins from Gwendolyn Gallenkamp in the 200 free (2:22.01), Esther Barreda in diving (125.5), Rachel Arndt in the 500 free (6:13.48) and Quincy Frommelt in the 100 backstroke (1:11.70).
Second-place finishes for the Grizzlies came from Jolie Davis in the 50 free (29.86) and 100 free (1:07.89), Shelby Page in the 200 free (2:31.49), Taylor Hodge in diving (122.6), Tyler Lu in the 500 free (7:06.44) and Frommelt in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.59).
The Napa varsity boys won all three relays — the 200 medley (1:56.59), 200 free (1:46.54) and 400 free (3:55.88) and seven individual events. The latter came from Cameron Jordan in the 200 IM (2:36.44) and 100 breaststroke, Andrew Dillon in the 100 free (53.43) and 100 back (59.25), Angelo Baracco in the 200 free (2:45.09), Cameron Scargle in the 50 free (25.51), Keoni Cisco in the 100 fly (1:21.14) and Diego Avina in the 500 free (6:45.99).
Napa’s second-place finishes came from Nathan Schwarze in the 50 free (27.46) and 100 free (1:05.95), Liam Cringen in the 100 back (1:27.23), Avina in the 100 fly (1:21.14) and Scargle in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.41).
For the Napa JV girls, Melissa Arndt (37.00), Jossefine Gonzalez (37.93) and Ruby Robledo (38.16) placed 1-3-4 in the 50 free; Gonzalez (47.28), Robledo (50.88) and Arndt (54.02) placed 1-3-4 in the 50 breaststroke; and Morgan Cravea won the 50 fly (44.35).
JV Football
Casa Grande 28, Vintage 14
Elias Alvarez scored two touchdowns and Riley Anderson ran in a two-point conversion for visiting Vintage in its season opener on March 12.
Head coach Kyle Schuh said the defensive side got solid play from Jacob Fiene and Carson DeGarmo. Dylan McMann had an interception.
“The team played with great effort all game. Just too many mistakes to overcome,” Schuh said. “We will certainly address that this week and can’t wait to get back on the field Friday night.”
