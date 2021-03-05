Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage boys outswim Justin-Siena, while girls battle to a tie

In the first event of the meet, the Justin-Siena girls’ 200 medley relay team of Carlie Fiorito (backstroke), Liliana Wigington (breaststroke), Mackenzie Kawashiri (butterfly) and Lila Heffernan (freestyle) swam a time of 2:02.47 to beat Vintage by more than 13 seconds.

With the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section canceling all postseason events for this school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, underclassmen can use such blistering times only as motivation for what they hope will be the return of postseason competition next spring. Sophomores Fiorito and Kawashiri and freshmen Wigington and Heffernan have two more springs.

“In a non-COVID year, that would have been an NCS consideration time,” Linn said, referring to how swimmers qualify for section championship meets. “It was the first race of our first meet, and the high school debuts for Lila and Liliana. Despite no NCS or CIF postseason competition, the 2020-21 NCS time references are helping set the bar for our next season.”

Winning individually for the Braves were Heffernan with two more NCS consideration times — in the 200 IM in 2:12.37 and the 100 free in 54.50 seconds — along with Kawashiri in the 100 fly (1:04.69) and 500 free (5:38.97), and Fiorito in the 100 back (1:10.91).