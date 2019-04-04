The Vintage High boys swim and dive team routed host Casa Grande, 115-58, on Tuesday to finish 6-0 in Vine Valley Athletic League dual meet competition.
The Crushers won five individual events, sweeping the top three places in four of them, and claimed both free relays.
Placing first, second and third, respectively, were Stephen Kastner, Luke Galles, and Dominic Dandini in the 50 free; Kastner, Will Flint and Galles in the 100 free; Flint, Jackson Carmichael and Aidan Magee in the 100 backstroke; and Carmichael, Carson McClintick and Sam Hebb in the 500 free.
In the 200 free, Tyler Kortie won, McClintick was third, and Phillip Ross took fourth.
Winning the 200 free relay were Galles, Flint, Kastner and Kortie, with Dandini, Magee, Aidan Davis and Ross taking third. In the 400 free relay, Kastner, Carmichael, Matthew Larsen and Kortie placed first and Dandini, Hebb, Magee and Carmichael were the runners-up.
The Crushers also piled up points in the 200 individual medley, where Larsen was second, Magee third and Davis fourth; in the 100 breaststroke, where Mateo Roldan was second, Hebb third and Korbin Pierce sixth; in the 100 butterfly, where Kortie was second and Larsen fourth; in the 200 medley relay, where Galles, McClintick, Larsen and Flint placed second, and Carmichael, Hebb, Davis and Ross added a third.
No diving was held due to the insufficient depth of the pool.
The Crushers will compete next in the VVAL Championships April 26-27 at their own pool.
Varsity Girls Swimming
Vintage 105, Casa Grande 53
The Crushers finished an even 3-3 in VVAL dual meets with Tuesday’s road win, which saw them capture all three relays.
“The varsity girls had a very good meet,” Vintage head coach Liza Saunders said. “Many personal bests were swam.”
Sweeping first, second and third place in their individual events, respectively, were Ava Anderson, Lindie Clem and Ainsley Adams in the 100 free, and Erynn Robinson, Josephine Borsetto and Ainsley Adams in the 500 free.
Placing 1-2-4 were Sofia Leonardini, Clem and Alexa Mozqueda in the 50 free, and Robinson, Alexis Hutnick and Douglas in the 100 breaststroke. Finishing 1-3-4 were Grace O’Dwyer, Elise Gonzalez and Maya Douglas in the 200 free, and Ava Anderson, Emily Hayashi and Alexis Hutnick in the 200 IM.
Picking up points with a 2-4-5 finish were O’Dwyer, Gonzalez and Bader. In the 100 fly, placing 3-4-5 were Borsetto, Hayashi and Mozqueda.
In the 200 medley relay, O’Dwyer, Robinson, Borsetto and Leonardini placed first and Adams, Douglas, Gonzalez and Mozqueda were third.
The 200 free relay saw Leonardini, Clem, Hayashi and Anderson finish first and Mozqueda, Bader, Hutnick and Gonzalez third.
The Crushers capped the day in the 400 free relay with a win by Robinson, Borsetto, Hayashi and Anderson, and a second-place finish from Clem, Douglas, O’Dwyer and Adams.
Varsity Baseball
Foothill 7, Napa 0
Thursday's Big O Classic opener against the Falcons of Pleasanton started well for the Grizzlies (1-13), as Sean Lowe and Trent Maher led off the top of the first inning with singles and advanced to second and third on Cole Kipsey sacrifice bunt. But a strikeout and popup ended the rally.
Napa had only five base runners after that – Maher (2 for 3) on a third-inning single; Nick Raymond on a walk and Calvin Snider on a single in the fifth before they were stranded at second and third; Travis Brayton on a two-out single in the sixth; and Lewis Ballard, who was hit by a pitch in the seventh and was stranded after stealing second.
Starting pitcher Dylan Foster gave up two runs in the first and five in the third – six were earned – on four hits, five walks and one strikeout. Nick Raymond, Louis O’Brien, Cooper Bass and Jacks Madigan pitched shutout relief, combining to allow two hits and four walks with three strikeouts.
Petaluma 8, American Canyon 1
Cameron Peters singled and scored on an Angel Cota single for visiting American Canyon on Wednesday. But the Wolves managed only two other hits, by Matthew Zollinger and Riley Carlos, off Petaluma sophomore Gavin Ochoa.
Starting for the Wolves and getting the loss was sophomore Mason Brodit, who gave up four runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings.
Varsity Softball
Justin-Siena 19, Hercules 5, 5 innings
Wednesday’s nonleague game was called after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Justin-Siena scored five runs in the first inning, one in the second inning, five in both the third inning and fourth inning, and two in the fifth inning.
Clare Garcia pitched three innings and got the win. Garcia allowed just one hit, struck out five and walked four.
Clare Halsey struck out three and walked one in one inning. Eleanor Myers pitched one inning.
Melissa Lozano was 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and four runs scored, Garcia was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Halsey was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored, Michelle Lozano was 3 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored, and Paige Horn was 3 for 3 with a triple and run scored.
JV Swimming
Vintage sweeps Casa Grande
The Crusher girls finished 6-0 in VVAL dual meets with a 114-13 road win Tuesday, as did the boys with a 47-45 squeaker. The teams will host St. Helena in a nonleague meet on Friday, April 12.