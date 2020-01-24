The Vintage High boys soccer team improved to 5-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League after sweating out a 4-2 victory over visiting American Canyon at Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.
The Crushers (10-1 overall) led just 3-2 at halftime after getting goals from Yahir Escalona on an assist from Justin Sotelo, from Emmanuel Duran, and from Anthony Enriquez on a Duran assist.
American Canyon’s Sergio Navarro and Adrian Ayala also scored in the first half, Navarro on an Ayala assist, and Ayala with an unassisted goal after getting a steal.
But Gerardo Perez scored the insurance goal in the second half for Vintage, on an assist from Jose Avina.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Vintage 57, American Canyon 46
The Crushers got a much-needed home league win Thursday night as they finished the first half of VVAL play with a 2-4 record, improving to 7-12 overall. But they had to break a 28-28 halftime tie against the young Wolves (8-13, 1-5 VVAL).
“With a bye in between last Thursday’s spirited contest with Napa, I thought the timing was perfect for us to fix some details and prepare for a push for the rest of league play,” said Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe.
“Unfortunately, the week off of game action was evident in the first half. We played well in spirts, but 18 turnovers in the first half changed the scoreboard. Our effort and energy were there from the start, however, it was unorganized. A recommitment to the defensive intensity at halftime was the difference tonight.
He said Eden Wood was “relentless all game, her effort contagious” in piling up 12 points 13 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists, while Lizzie Qui had 14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Also scoring for Vintage were Arielle Miller (7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals), Perla Bautista (7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals), Kate Kerr (6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal), Ellie Savage (4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals), Rachel Galvin (4 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists) and Victoria Solorio (3 points, 2 rebounds).
“As a season unfolds, you sometimes have to adjust your original goals,” Donohoe said of his defending VVAL champions. “After a 2-4 record through the first half of league play, we’re now focusing on finishing strong and improving on that record the best we can.”
Amaree Bennett scored 12 points and Jazmine Fontilla 11 to lead American Canyon. Mya Wright, Cameron Genteroy and Louralei Salanga each scored 7, and Olivia Grandington chipped in 2.
Justin-Siena 47, Petaluma 44
The Braves (6-14, 2-4 VVAL) ended a six-game skid with Thursday night’s home win, finding the offensive rhythm that had been escaping them in recent weeks. They steadily built a lead throughout the game, withstanding seven 3-pointers by Petaluma to build a 45-31 lead with under four minutes to go in the game.
The Trojans did not go quietly, cutting Justin-Siena’s lead all the way down to 47-44 with seven seconds to go before being forced to take a full-court shot that did not come close.
The Braves, who shot 37% from the field, were led by Isabella Wright (16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals) and Charmaine Griffin (14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals).
Also scoring were Mary Heun (8 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds), Lexi Rosenbrand (4 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds, 2 assists) and Alyssa Curtola (4 points, 4 steals, 4 rebounds).
“We were proud and happy for our players after this game,” said Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt. “The sense of relief in their faces after the game really showed how hard this losing streak was on them. The great thing about it was they kept their belief, kept working hard, and we were finally able to put some things together on the offensive end of the floor while maintaining a solid defensive effort.”
The Braves host American Canyon on Tuesday.
“Now we get back to work and try to keep getting better as we head into the last six games and the second half of our league season,” Bettencourt said.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Sonoma Valley 75, American Canyon 70, OT
The Wolves lost by single digits for the third time in five VVAL games Wednesday night at home.
They faced a 10-point deficit with just over four minutes remaining and stormed back to take a 62-59 lead with 50 seconds left. But with 25 seconds left, Sonoma Valley’s Anders Mattison (13 points) drained a 3-pointer to tie the game. American Canyon did not get off a shot before the end of regulation, and was outscored 13-8 during the four-minute overtime.
Gabriel Patrick had his finest game of the season for the Wolves (7-9, 2-3 VVAL), scoring 21 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Oliver Aandahl led them with 22 points and Noah Simmons scored 14.
“This was our sixth loss of the season that came at the buzzer,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said. “The cumulative weight of these defeats is testing our team’s resolve and togetherness and it’s making us stronger people. At the end of the day, that’s why we play. We improve as young men and prepare for the hard work and commitment life requires to be successful.”
Varsity Wrestling
Sonoma Valley 40, Justin-Siena 27
The Dragons won their Senior Night match, grabbing a 34-6 lead after the dual was started in the upper weights and leaving the Braves’ most seasoned wrestlers on the sideline until they made it close.
Nathan Lowenstein put Justin-Siena on the board with a pin at 170 pounds, a win the Braves’ staff called the biggest of his career thus far.
“Nate’s win at 170 was huge,” said Braves head coach Jason Guiducci. “Picking up his first varsity win under the spotlight is something he will remember forever.”
Pulling the Braves to within 34-27 were Kai Hoffman (113) with an 11-8 decision, Cooper Cohee (120) with a forfeit after the Dragons’ staff opted not to give him an opponent at 113s or 120s, Brandon Guiducci with a third-period pin, and Jacob Guiducci (138) a first-period pin. Sonoma Valley got some breathing room with a pin in the night’s finale.
The Braves staff lauded Cole Chatagnier and JP Negueloua after they went the distance with two Dragon seniors, not getting pinned, to keep the score respectable.
“The kids wrestled as tough as could be expected,” said Coach Guiducci. “Kai stepping up a class was giant. Brandon drew raves from both sides as he had to wrestle with a head wrap in the final period to stop a nosebleed that could have caused him to forfeit the match. That was All-Heart!
“We were a bit disappointed Cooper was deliberately not given a match, but that is a testament to his reputation as one of the top wrestlers in the region. And what more can we say about Jacob, who just continues to do grunt things. All season long in duals we have floated him across three weights through our lineup wherever he was needed. That too is All-Heart! He has begun to settle in at his natural class at tournaments and we’re excited for his potential at (the league and section meets).”
In JV action, Justin-Siena’s Evan Smith, a Sonoma resident, had quite a homecoming in picking up a pin. Smith wrestled with many of the Dragons at Adele Harrison Middle School.
JV Girls Basketball
Vintage 51, American Canyon 21
The Crushers continued to play well and won their 18th straight game Thursday against visiting American Canyon. Leading the way for Vintage were Gianna McDaniel (17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 7 steals, 2 blocked shots), Katy Gibbs (11 points, 6 rebounds), Ella Pridmore (6 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals), Kayla Cleveland (4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals), Grace Marseilles (5 points, 2 steals, 1 rebound, 1 assist), Sophia Notaro (2 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocked shots, 1 assist), Sophie Lerner (2 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound) and Julia Gerenser (2 points, 2 steals).