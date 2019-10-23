The Vintage High boys water polo team defeated visiting Sonoma Valley 21-7 on Monday, upping its second-place Vine Valley Athletic League record to 9-2 and improving to 15-6 overall.
The Crushers were led by Nico D’Angelo (9 goals, 6 assists, 3 steals), Sean Pratt (8 goals, 1 assist), Theo Llewelyn (2 goals, 2 assists), Tyler Kortie (1 goal, 2 assists, 3 steals), Ryan Mooney (1 goal), Carson Bacci (4 assists, 2 steals), Philip Ross (2 assists, 1 steal), Luke Galles (1 assists, 1 steal) and Sam Hebb (2 steals).
Goalies Aidan Davis (8 saves, 1 assist, 2 steals), Aidan Magee (5 saves, 3 steals) contributed to the win.
The Crushers went on to beat American Canyon 24-3 in their Senior Day game on Tuesday.
Contributing in that win were Jackson Carmichael (2 goals, 1 assist), Mason Davis (1 goal), Dominic Dandini (1 assist, 1 steal), Will Flint (1 assist), D’Angelo (4 goals, 7 assists, 5 steals), Galles (3 goals, 1 assist, 1 steal), Pratt (3 goals, 1 assist, 3 steals), Llewelyn (3 goals, 1 assist), Ross (2 goals, 1 assist), Bacci (2 goals, 3 assists, 2 steals), Hebb (2 goals, 4 assists, 6 steals), Mooney (2 goals, 1 steal) and Kortie (1 assist, 2 steals). In goal, Aidan Davis (3 saves) and Aidan Magee (7 saves, 2 assists) rounded out the defensive effort.
Vintage hosts third-place Napa (8-3 VVAL) – which the Crushers beat 13-11 on Oct. 1 – at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Varsity Girls Water Polo
Justin-Siena 27, Ukiah 4
The Braves' lone senior, Meghan Hansen, was honored after their final regular-season game before leading them with 5 goals in Tuesday's VVAL victory at Napa Valley College. With the win, the Braves secured at least a share of the league title.
Also scoring for Justin-Siena (11-0 VVAL) were Sarah Reynolds, Lina Phinney and Maddie Vanoni with 4 goals apiece, Elle Baskerville, Taylor Blakely and Jaxon Levy with 2 each, and Lexi Hollister, Cassie Richardson and Carlie Fiorito with 1 each. Goalie Twyla Borck came out of the cage late in the fourth quarter to play in the field and score a goal, as well.
The Braves wrap up VVAL play by taking on second-place Napa next Tuesday at at NVC.
"We are staying focused and taking one game at a time," Justin-Siena head coach Jane Hansen said. "We still need to get past Napa one more time this season."
Varsity Girls Golf
Robinson advances to Div. 1 tourney
American Canyon High junior Katie Robinson tied for fifth place with a 79 in the North Coast Section Division II Girls Golf Championship at Beau Pre Golf Club in McKinleyville on Monday, qualifying for next Monday’s Division I Championship at Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park.
Also playing individually were Vintage’s Sophie Saleh (119), American Canyon’s Kaitlin Dang (120), and five Justin-Siena golfers who qualified as a team and finished fourth out of eight schools – Abbie Bain (104), Samantha Tuite (110), Alex Mazzucco (110), Charlotte Hilger (110) and Ashley Esperanza (141).
You have free articles remaining.
Varsity Girls Tennis
Justin-Siena 6, Petaluma 1
The Braves concluded their second straight 12-0 Vine Valley Athletic League campaign with Tuesday’s home win. Justin-Siena (14-0 overall) will resume play as a team in the NCS playoffs after competing in the VVAL Individual Tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Vintage.
Winning for the Braves at first through fourth singles, respectively, were Priyanka Shanker over Amelia Grevin, 6-0, 6-0, Bella Rampa over Olivia Peachey, 6-2, 6-1, Presley Schultz over Maddie Peachey, 6-0, 6-1, and Ashlyn Mills over Meg Rawson, 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles, the top Justin-Siena team of Megha Jackson and Lucia Lanzafame beat Sophia Ryan and Sofia Nadler, 6-2, 6-2. The Braves’ No. 2 duo of Roses Newell and Ines Keller beat Abby Deen and Penny Reynolds, 6-2, 6-2.
Petaluma's Daphne Perlich and Elyana Gonzalez won the No. 3 match over Libby Birkbecka and Julia Best, 1-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-8).
Varsity Volleyball
Vintage 3, American Canyon 0
The Wolves hosted Vintage on Senior Night and fell 25-20, 25-13, 25-17 in a VVAL match.
American Canyon honored seniors Caitlyn Abuan, Yani Kenion, Aldine Lusung and Lena Vo before the match, which saw Lusung collect 6 kills and run the offense with 19 assists, Kenion notch six kills, Vo hold the defense together with 16 digs, and Caytlin Capulong record 5 kills.
“Vintage is a very solid team, but the adrenaline of Senior Night worked in our favor,” Wolves head coach Katy O’Brien said, adding that her team “played strong defense and continued to put pressure on the Crushers throughout the entire match.”
American Canyon (5-21, 0-11 VVAL) will visit Casa Grande for its season finale Thursday.
Petaluma 3, Justin-Siena 2
The third-place Trojans came back from two sets down to hand fourth-place Justin-Siena a tough road loss in its VVAL finale Tuesday night, 23-25, 13-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-13.
“We started off great and played hard to the end,” said Braves head coach Chelsea Reilley. “It was hard to combat the energy in the gym for Petaluma’s Senior Night, which gave them some momentum. But if we play like this in playoffs, I think we'll have a great run. We just have to learn from this, and move on to the next challenge.”
For Justin-Siena (8-13, 6-6 VVAL), Megan Hanson had 21 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks and 2 aces, Eva Cleary added 11 kills, 6 digs, 1 block and 1 ace, Eleanor Meyers tallied 6 kills and 1 block, and Mea Todd had 36 assists, 1 kill, 2 aces and 10 digs.