Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage boys water polo scores 45 goals in first two games

The Braves (2-2, 1-1 VVAL) cut it to 2-1 in the first on a double off the top of the wall by Madden Edwards (2 for 3), tied it 2-2 in the second on a single up the middle by Robby Sangiacomo (1 for 2).

In the fifth, Napa used timely baserunning to force defensive miscues and chase starting pitcher David Elias (4 2/3 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 1 walk, 1 strikeout).

But Justin-Siena responded again, with Braden Snoke (2 for 3) picking up a two-out, two-run single to tie the game. Pitching in relief, Snoke retired the side in the sixth to set up the winning rally in the bottom half. With two outs, Edwards singled through the left side and scored on a double to the wall by Keith Binz (1 for 3). Binz scored on a line-drive RBI single to center by Max Zuntz (1 for 1).

In the seventh, Daniel Kelly relieved Snoke after a leadoff walk, and needed only five pitches to retire the Grizzlies with a groundout and double play. Kelly was 1 for 3 at the plate.

“It was great to see the toughness we have been preaching and showing get us a win on the scoreboard,” Justin-Siena head coach Jeremy Tayson said. “We battled and made every out we had count on offense and hung tough on the mound and on defense. Exciting day overall for our program.”