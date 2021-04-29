Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage boys water polo scores 45 goals in first two games

The Vintage High boys water polo team opened its season with two big wins at home, 22-5 nonleague win over Dixon on Monday and a 23-1 Vine Valley Athletic League victory over Justin-Siena on Wednesday.
The Crushers were led against Dixon by Mason Davis (6 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals), Nico D’Angelo (4 goals, 4 assists, 3 steals), Will Flint (4 goals, 1 assist), Jackson Carmichael (2 goals, 4 assists, 2 steals), Theo Llewellyn (2 goals, 1 assist), Dominic Dandini (1 goal, 3 assists, 4 steals), Nico Solorio (1 goal, 1 steal), Carson Bacci (1 goal, 1 assist), Tyler Kortie (1 goal, 1 assist, 1 steal), Carson McClintick (1 goal, 1 steal).
Aidan Magee had 6 saves, 3 assists and 2 steals in goal. Matthew Lloyd added 4 saves and 1 steal.
Against Justin-Siena, it was Dandini (4 goals, 2 assists, 4 steals) leading the scoring, followed by D’Angelo (3 goals, 1 assists, 2 steals), Davis (3 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals) and Llewellyn (3 goals, 2 assists, 1 steal). Rounding out the scorers were Sawyer Bristow (2 goals, 2 steals), Kortie (2 goals, 4 assists, 2 steals), Carmichael (2 goals, 2 steals), Solorio (1 goal, 1 drawn ejection), Bacci (1 goal, 3 assists, 3 steals), Flint (1 goal, 3 assists) and McClintick (1 goal, 2 assists, 1 steal).
Magee had 2 saves and 1 assist in goal, and Lloyd had 3 saves and 1 steal.
Varsity Girls Water Polo
Justin-Siena 10, Vintage 3
Sarah Reynolds had 5 goals to lead the Braves in their VVAL win at Vintage on Wednesday.
The Justin-Siena girls are being coached once again by Joey Doyle, who coached them — along with the boys — in 2015 and 2016 before becoming an assistant coach at both Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University.
Varsity Girls Basketball
American Canyon 44, Casa Grande 37
Trinity Billingsley led the Braves with 17 points and had 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal in Wednesday night’s win over the Gauchos in Petaluma.
Also for the Wolves (2-2, 2-1 VVAL), Jasmine Fontilla had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, Amaree Bennett 8 points and 3 steals, Destiny Evans 5 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks, and Emily Aranda 3 points, 2 steals and an assist.
Varsity Baseball
Justin-Siena 6, Napa 4
The Grizzlies went to Justin-Siena for Wednesday’’s VVAL game and led 2-0 after their first at-bats and 4-2 after the top of the fifth. But the Braves tied it back up in the bottom of the fifth and added go-ahead and insurance runs in the sixth.
The Braves (2-2, 1-1 VVAL) cut it to 2-1 in the first on a double off the top of the wall by Madden Edwards (2 for 3), tied it 2-2 in the second on a single up the middle by Robby Sangiacomo (1 for 2).
In the fifth, Napa used timely baserunning to force defensive miscues and chase starting pitcher David Elias (4 2/3 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 1 walk, 1 strikeout).
But Justin-Siena responded again, with Braden Snoke (2 for 3) picking up a two-out, two-run single to tie the game. Pitching in relief, Snoke retired the side in the sixth to set up the winning rally in the bottom half. With two outs, Edwards singled through the left side and scored on a double to the wall by Keith Binz (1 for 3). Binz scored on a line-drive RBI single to center by Max Zuntz (1 for 1).
In the seventh, Daniel Kelly relieved Snoke after a leadoff walk, and needed only five pitches to retire the Grizzlies with a groundout and double play. Kelly was 1 for 3 at the plate.
“It was great to see the toughness we have been preaching and showing get us a win on the scoreboard,” Justin-Siena head coach Jeremy Tayson said. “We battled and made every out we had count on offense and hung tough on the mound and on defense. Exciting day overall for our program.”
Napa’s seven-hit attack was led by Kaleb Matulich (2 for 3) and Daniel Healy (2 for 3), while Connor Ross (double), Cameron Taylor (stolen base) and Calvin Snider each had a single and RBI.
Sonoma Valley 8, American Canyon 2
The Wolves scored twice in the top of the first inning on three hits by seniors — a single by Riley Carlos (1 for 3), a double by Tyree Reed (1 for 3) and a two-run single to left by Ryan Mitchell (1 for 2).
But with Mitchell on the mound, Sonoma Valley loaded the bases with one out in the bottom half and took a 3-2 lead on an RBI single, wild pitch and RBI double.
The Wolves had runners at first and second with one out in the second inning, but came up empty. They didn’t get a runner to second base the rest of the game.
Roman Webb (1 for 3), Antonnio Lawson (1 for 2) and Vinnie Espejo (1 for 2) also had hits for American Canyon. Mitchell (4 1/3 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 10 hits, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts) took the loss.
Varsity Wrestling
Justin-Siena hosts Napa High
Napa High hasn’t won a league wrestling title as a team in decades, coming from a MEL where Vacaville dominated to a VVAL ruled by Petaluma. The Grizzlies won’t win one this year, either, because the VVAL isn’t awarding pennants due to various factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s too bad, Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci said after his team hosted the Grizzlies on Wednesday,
"At the end of last season, our staff felt that Napa could have made a legit run at the VVAL pennant this year had COVID not stood in their way,” the coach said. “They were every bit as tough tonight as we predicted.”
Four Braves notched wins via pin — Cooper Cohee in 3:14, Brandon Guiducci in 39 seconds, Jacob Guiducci in 4:35, and Zach Zurowski in 3:59.
“The four wins we picked up were well deserved,” Coach Guiducci said. “Cooper has been on fire early on and Brandon rebounded from a tough loss last week (against Vintage). Jacob's win was a nailbiter as he and his opponent were tied 6-6 at one point and Zacky closed out the night with a physical match.
“We were also pleased with Ya-Ya Martinez and Sophia Conley, who earned wins in intra-squad matches, as well as Angel Martinez, Anthony Fannin and Joseph Rasler, who held the upper hand at points in their matches. Kudos to Coach Nacho (Franco, Napa High head coach) and his crew. They are definitely going have more success in their VVAL duals.”
Varsity Softball
American Canyon 12, St. Helena 1
In the first-ever game between the programs, Yanesa Rosas pitched a three-hitter with 7 strikeouts, 2 walks, 1 hit batter and an unearned run for the visiting Wolves (5-1) in Wednesday’s nonleague win.
American Canyon had 10 hits and scored six runs in the second inning, two in the fourth, two in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Jaida Fulcher went 2 for 4 with a double, 2 RBIs and a run, Alexis Abalos was 2 for 5 with an RBI, stolen base and run, and Alexandria Yra went 2 for 4 with an RBI, a stolen base and 3 runs to lead the Wolves. Other offensive contributors were Kylee Sandino (1 for 2, triple, RBI, 3 runs), Leila Jackson (1 for 2, double, hit by pitch, 2 RBIs), Angelia Rodriguez (1 for 3, run), Raegan Jackson (1 for 4), Maddy Chambers (walk, 2 RBIs, stolen base), Lindsay Feinberg (2 runs, walk) and Rosas (run).
For St. Helena, Sofia Cupp, Aribella Farrell and Dahline each went 1 for 3, with Farrell driving in Gema Jimenez to make it 6-1 in the third innings. Skylar Fruetel and Blythe Brakesman drew walks.
Dahline pitched a complete game in defeat, allowing 2 earned runs and 2 walks with 3 strikeouts. The Saints committed 6 errors to the Wolves’ one.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Vintage 61, Petaluma 54
Head coach Ben Gongora was concerned that playing road games on consecutive nights had caught up to his Crushers on Wednesday night after host Petaluma grabbed a 6-0 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers.
“Back to back games are tough enough. Back to back road games are even tougher,” he said.
But he said Vintage’s grit and toughness and the superb play of senior captain Logan Nothmann brought the Crushers another win. Nothmann was 11 of 19 shooting from the field with three treys en route to a team-high 28 points. He also had 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
Vintage (5-0, 4-0 VVAL) answered with a 7-0 run to take the lead, but the Trojans regrouped to take a 19-11 lead by quarter’s end.
“Petaluma came out pumped, (but) we were calm and dialed in,” Gongora said. “Panic is never a good strategy.”
Vintage outscored the Trojans 17-10 in the second quarter, led by Nothmann’s 8 points and Jackson Corley’s 6 to pull within 29-28 by halftime. Corley finished with 9 points, 5 boards and 2 steals.
“We were actually really confident at halftime,” the coach added. “We made a few adjustments and agreed to increase the defensive intensity and physicality. It worked.”
The Crushers outscored Petaluma 16-8 in the third to take control for good.
Gongora said Owen Schnaible (4 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) and Noah Cockrell (6 points, 4 rebounds) did a great job of disrupting Petaluma’s flow by putting constant pressure on Trojans senior point guard Esteban Bermudez.
“We definitely took them out of their offense in the second half,” he said. “Bermudez still managed to post a 19-point night, but we made him earn it.”
With 18 seconds left in the game, Cole Capitani (9 points, 5 boards, 2 blocks) sealed the victory with an emphatic dunk despite getting fouled, and added the bonus free throw.
“It should have been a flagrant,” Gongora said. “Cole actually handled it very well. He kept his cool, which shows he’s maturing. Cole is coming along. He continues to play with more of a presence and is getting more physical each day, which is what we want. I’m proud of his progress.”
Vintage was 18 of 35 on field goals, while Petaluma was 11 of 34.
“We noticed teams don’t shoot as well when we play good D,” Gongora said.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Vintage 3, Justin-Siena 2
Eliana Vazquez scored an unassisted goal and had the assist on Savannah Snider’s goal as the visiting Crushers took a 2-0 halftime lead Tuesday night at Dodd Stadium.
Sofia Reiswig added an unassisted goal early in the third quarter — one that proved to be the winning goal, after Justin-Siena scored twice in the final 15 minutes.
JV Baseball
Justin-Siena 19, Napa 9 (5 innings)
The Braves visited Napa High on Wednesday and won by the 10-run mercy rule. Although the teams combined for 17 walks and 5 hit batters, the game did feature some key hits.
Aidan Phinney’s RBI double gave Justin-Siena a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. But the Grizzlies answered with 5 runs in the bottom half behind Willy Wilson, who had a bases-clearing triple and scored on an error from third.
Justin-Siena came back with a two-run single from Denzel Dilley before Napa answered with back-to-back RBI doubles from starting pitcher Graham Chappouris and Dylan Scopesi and a sacrifice fly from Colby Chambers to take the 8-3 lead.
But the Braves took over with 4 runs in the top of the third, when Andrew Hileman’s bases-loaded triple cut the deficit to 8-7. They tied it in the fourth on a Kevin Montes RBI groundout before exploding for 11 runs in the top of the fifth. Four of the 16 straight runs came on two-run singles by Hileman and Matt Chadsey.
Winning pitcher Chase Briskovich held Napa to one run in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.
Leading the Braves’ offense were Chadsey (3 for 4, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, walk, 2 stolen bases), Hileman (2 for 3, 3 runs, 5 RBIs, double, walk), Emrys Davies (2 for 4, 3 runs, triple), Phinney (1 for 2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, double, 2 hit by pitches) and Kevin Montes (1 for 2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 3 walks).
Leading the Grizzlies on offense were Chappouris (2 for 2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, double, stolen base, walk), Wilson (2 for 2, run, 3 RBIs, triple, walk) and Scopesi (1 for 3, run, RBI, double, walk). Camden Aldous walked twice and scored a run, and Kai Gullicksen and Jacob DeGraw each walked once and scored.
"It was an exhausting game from a coach’s standpoint,” said Justin-Siena head coach Steve Meyer, “so I can't imagine how the players got through it. Both teams took advantage of what the other team gave them."
The Braves (2-2, 1-1 VVAL) will host Casa Grande at 4 p.m. Friday while the Grizzlies (1-3, 0-3 VVAL) visit Vintage.
Freshman Baseball
Justin-Siena 14, Vintage 4
Jack Sordi was clutch at the plate Wednesday, driving in four runs on two hits to lead the Braves past Vintage for the second time in less than a week. Justin-Siena also beat the Crushers 12-7 on Saturday.
Sordi drove in runs on a single in the first, a triple in the second, and a groundout in the sixth.
The Braves put up four runs in the sixth, when Luke Giusto tripled and Sordi had an RBI groundout.
Sam Denkin earned the win after pitching the first 5 innings and allowing 4 runs on 7 hits and 2 strikeouts. Nic Scevola threw 2 innings in relief
Sordi and Giusto each collected multiple hits and Denkin had three of the Braves’ 11 stolen bases.
“We played well offensively and Sam gave us everything he had on the mound,” said Justin-Siena head coach Andrew Olney. “Our team is mentally tough and will continue to get better and limit the defensive mistakes.”
Justin-Siena (2-1 VVAL) hosts Casa Grande (4-0 VVAL) at 10 a.m. Saturday on the JV field.