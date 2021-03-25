Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage clinches boys tennis title outright

The Vine Valley Athletic League’s top two tennis programs squared off Wednesday, with the Vintage boys clinching the title outright with a 6-1 win over second-place Justin-Siena and the Justin girls squeaking past second-place Vintage to keep their regular-season win streak alive at 37 matches.

It was the first time the Vintage boys hadn’t won 7-0 this season, as the Braves’ Sam Boeschen defeated Kelton Jensen at No. 4 singles, 6-1, 6-0, to deny the goose egg.

At first through third singles, in order, it was Lucas Bollinger over Nick Reyna, 6-0, 6-0, Paul Saleh over Luc DeMartini 6-0, 6-1, and Ethan Kincaid over Paul Kelly, 6-0, 6-0.

Winning in doubles for Vintage were, starting at No. 1, Andrew Diana and Nick Ball over Dom Pucci and Lucca Sebastiani 6-1, 6-4, Ethan Castelazo and Alex Housley over Rylie Dombrowski and Austin Sidhu, 6-1, 6-1, and Stefan Shakeri and Armand Shakeri over Sohan Kanjee and Hassan Shafi, 6-4, 6-0.

With the league having only five boys teams this spring, the Justin boys (4-3 VVAL) were to wrap up their season Thursday at Casa Grande. Vintage (7-0) is slated to host Petaluma in its finale on April 5.

Girls Tennis

Justin-Siena 4, Vintage 3