Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage clinches boys tennis title outright

The Vine Valley Athletic League’s top two tennis programs squared off Wednesday, with the Vintage boys clinching the title outright with a 6-1 win over second-place Justin-Siena and the Justin girls squeaking past second-place Vintage to keep their regular-season win streak alive at 37 matches.
It was the first time the Vintage boys hadn’t won 7-0 this season, as the Braves’ Sam Boeschen defeated Kelton Jensen at No. 4 singles, 6-1, 6-0, to deny the goose egg.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
At first through third singles, in order, it was Lucas Bollinger over Nick Reyna, 6-0, 6-0, Paul Saleh over Luc DeMartini 6-0, 6-1, and Ethan Kincaid over Paul Kelly, 6-0, 6-0.
Winning in doubles for Vintage were, starting at No. 1, Andrew Diana and Nick Ball over Dom Pucci and Lucca Sebastiani 6-1, 6-4, Ethan Castelazo and Alex Housley over Rylie Dombrowski and Austin Sidhu, 6-1, 6-1, and Stefan Shakeri and Armand Shakeri over Sohan Kanjee and Hassan Shafi, 6-4, 6-0.
With the league having only five boys teams this spring, the Justin boys (4-3 VVAL) were to wrap up their season Thursday at Casa Grande. Vintage (7-0) is slated to host Petaluma in its finale on April 5.
Girls Tennis
Justin-Siena 4, Vintage 3
The teams each won two third-set tie breaks in a match Vintage coach Elizabeth Silva appropriately called “crazy close.” It wasn’t until Kendall Manasse and Carina Dunbar won 6-1, 6-4 over Caroline Simpkins and Gwen Stewart at No. 3 doubles that the visiting Braves (9-0 VVAL) prevailed with their fourth 4-3 decision this season.
Justin-Siena’s Priyanka Shanker, who played in a Rhode Island tournament this weekend, lost a regular-season set for the first time in a 6-0, 3-6, 1-0 (11-9) victory over Jamie Pope at No. 1 singles. At No. 2, the Braves’ Bella Rampa downed Erin Meader 6-2, 6-3.
Vintage (7-2 VVAL) won the last two singles matches as No. 3 Casey LeTourneau beat Ashlyn Mills, 6-3, 6-4, and No. 4 Morgan Wright outlasted Tatum Newell, 5-7, 6-4, 1-0, 10-5.
The other two doubles matches went to tiebreaks. Justin-Siena’s No. 1 pair of Roses Newell and Lucia Lanzafame won 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-3) over Ashley Hall and Rose Mooney and No. 2 Vintage players Hannah Jonas and Lauren Barrett won 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-3) over Julia Best and Ines Keller.
Football
Vintage, AmCan, Justin ranked
Vintage High (2-0) is No. 14 in the Bay Area Football Rankings, announced March 22 by West Coast Preps at westcoastpreps.com.
“The Crushers just keep on rolling, this time recording a 57-0 drubbing of Petaluma. Through two games, they have outscored opponents 110-6,” westcoastpreps.com reported.
Vintage is No. 18 in the Week 2-NorCal Top 20 Football Rankings, announced March 23 by SportStars Magazine at sportstarsmag.com.
The Crushers are No. 20 in The San Francisco Chronicle’s top 25 football rankings, announced March 22 at sfchronicle.com.
Vintage (2-0) is No. 15 and American Canyon (2-0) is No. 18 in the Prep2Prep Football Top 25, announced March 24 at prep2prep.com. Justin-Siena (2-0) is one of 10 teams that was “also considered.”
Crushers head coach Dylan Leach will be the guest of host Cam Neal on the March 27 SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM.
Marty James contributed to this report.
WATCH NOW: TONY BRADLEY STEPS UP IN 76ERS' WIN OVER WARRIORS
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
The Justin-Siena football team, a week after opening with a 7-0 nailbiter over Petaluma, broke out offensively in a 38-14 win at Sonoma Valley…
The Vintage High boys and Justin-Siena girls took first place in the first Vine Valley Athletic League golf tournament of the season on Silver…
The American Canyon High football team improved to 2-0 in this Vine Valley Athletic League-only season by spoiling visiting Napa High's opener…
The Vintage High football team saw three different quarterbacks throw touchdown passes to three different receivers during a 29-point first qu…
It’s been 15 years since Ian MacMillan was last head coach of the St. Helena High football program, and it’s been a roller coaster of a decade…