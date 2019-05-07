Vintage senior Ally Peterson placed fifth out of 32 girls in 1-meter diving at the North Coast Section Championships on May 2 at Concord Community Pool with a score of 407.25. Junior teammate Aedyn Frazer was 30th with 120.30 points.
In boys 1-meter diving, Vintage junior Aiden Davis finished 24th out of 26 with a score of 105.80.
In Saturday’s swim finals, Justin-Siena sophomore Max Gilsenan finished 11th in the boys 100-yard breaststroke in 58.65 seconds.
In Friday’s swim preliminaries, the boys 400 freestyle relay saw Justin-Siena juniors Iona Pascual and Eric Tapia and sophomores Anthony Krieter and Gilsenan qualify 20th in 3:21.59.
The 200 medley relay saw junior Andrew Baskerville, Pascual, Tapia and Gilsenan place 25th in 1:41.07.
In the boys 200 free relay, Napa High juniors Will Barsotti-Flanders and Aidan Ramblas and seniors Garrett Wachendorfer and Nick Cisco, Nico finished 31st in 1:33.60.
Pascual swam season bests in the preliminaries of the 200 individual medley, where he qualified sixth in 1:53.83, and the 100 free, where he qualified eighth in 46.61. Despite having qualified for the “A” final in each event, Pascual was unable to compete on Saturday because of illness, according to Braves head coach Monica Linn.
Varsity Badminton
Vintage doubles win VVAL title
At the Vine Valley Athletic League Championships at American Canyon on May 2, Vintage girls doubles players Emma Hall and Ixchel Sanchez advanced to the semifinals and lost to Napa High’s Bella Pineda and Michelle Aguayo. In order to get to the top spot in the tournament, they had to play the Napa team again. They beat the Grizzlies twice in a row to take first place.
Also moving on the North Coast Section Tournament were girls singles player Mary Lastrella, who placed second, and Carla Magana, who placed fourth. The four will represent Vintage at sections on May 11 at Newark Memorial High School.
Placing third in girls doubles were American Canyon’s Leanna Bonalba and Carina Badua, while teammates Yvonne Cruz and Eliza Tobias were fourth. American Canyon’s Ruemica Sahagun and Kaitlyn Glenn are the alternates.
In boys doubles, American Canyon’s Marc Lucero and Marvic Vivo finished third and teammates Martin Yamat and PJ Alexander were fourth. The alternates are Napa High’s Dylan Zampa and Manny Hernandez.
In girls singles, Napa High’s Chelsea Pascual was first and teammate Elina Chapouris took third. American Canyon’s Kaitlin Dang is the alternate.
In boys singles, American Canyon’s Afnan Khawaja, Wesley Yee Ong and Joshua Le placed 2-3-4, and Vintage’s Adash Bamane is the alternate.
In mixed doubles, American Canyon’s Tejada and Catherine Ong were second, Vintage’s Nick Ball and Sara Lesdema third, and American Canyon’s Lawrence Pacis and Sabina Mendoza were fourth. The Wolves’ Daniel Maningas and Ruth Santiago are the alternates.
Varsity Baseball
American Canyon 16, Antioch 4
The Wolves won Monday’s nonleague game behind starting pitcher Nathan Banks, who threw six hitless innings to earn the win. The senior was perfect through four innings. He hit a batter in the fifth and issued a few free passes, striking out five. Mason Brodit pitched the seventh to finish the game for the Wolves.
Offensively, Tyree Reed hit his third triple in as many games, finishing 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Eli DeGuzman was 2 for 4 with two loud doubles, an RBI and two runs scored, Eric Thomas went 2 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored, Jimmy Larson was 2 for 4 with an RBI, a stolen base and 2 runs scored, Jordan Fisher went 1 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, Angel Yee was 1 for 3 with a double, RBI, and two runs scored, Cam Peters went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Nate Countouriotis was 1 for 4 with a run scored, and Victor Vega had an RBI.
JV Baseball
American Canyon 5, Antioch 4
Cody West pitched a complete game to earn the nonleague win for the Wolves, giving up four earned runs on four hits, striking out one and walking one. Alex Saquelares led the offense by going 3 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored, Kyle Racel was 1 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Ryan Mitchell went 1 for 3 with a triple and run scored, Vinnie Espejo was 1 for 2 with a stolen base and run scored, and Justin West went 1 for 2.