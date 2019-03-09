The Vintage High baseball team manufactured four runs out of just five hits, three walks and one Clayton Valley error in a 4-1 win over the Ugly Eagles in Concord on Friday.
The Crushers (3-2) scored a run in the fourth inning, gave up one in the fifth, and took control with a three-run sixth keyed by a double from Zach Joson (1 for 1, two RBIs) and singles from Troy Ghisletta (1 for 3, run) and Davide Migotto (1 for 4).
Jake Whipple (1 for 4, double) and Felix Ortiz (1 for 2) also had hits.
Starting pitcher Eli Wood got the win with a stellar five innings, allowing one unearned on two hits, two walks and six strikeouts. Owen Schnaible threw the last two frames for the save, scattering four hits, striking out three and walking zero.
Vintage hosts Maria Carrillo (0-2) at 4 p.m. Monday.
Rodriguez 9, Napa 3
The visiting Grizzlies (0-4) scored two runs in the top of the first inning and tied it 3-3 in the fourth, but Rodriguez answered with six in the bottom of the fourth on Friday in Cordelia.
Napa got hits from Trent Maher (2 for 3, double, RBI, run), Omar Gonzalez (2 for 3, run), Lucas Brandon (1 for 3, run) and Cole Kipsey (1 for 3). Travis Brayton added an RBI and Nick Raymond was hit by a pitch.
Maher got the loss on the mound, allowing five unearned runs on one hit and one walk in relief of starter Dylan Foster (three innings, three earned runs, four hits, five walks, four strikeouts).
Varsity Softball
Justin-Siena 18, Drake 11
The undefeated Braves racked up 21 hits, including seven doubles, as they rallied from a 9-3 second-inning deficit to win the slugfest on Friday in San Anselmo.
Justin-Siena (5-0) had pulled to within 9-7 before storming ahead 18-7 with a nine-run fifth.
Their hitters were Melissa Lozano (2 for 3, two RBIs, two runs, stolen base), Jocelyn Stojack (2 for 5, two runs), Clare Garcia (3 for 6, double, two RBIs, two runs), Clare Halsey (3 for 5, double, three RBIs, run), Izzy Poulsen (3 for 5, double, RBI, three runs), Eleanor Meyers (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, three runs), Victoria Politz (3 for 5, two RBIs, two runs), Michelle Lozano (2 for 5, two RBIs, run, stolen base) and Noelle Wright (1 for 2, RBI, run).
Halsey relieved Garcia in the second inning and shut down the Pirates’ attack. Halsey pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, eight strikeouts and two walks.
The Braves travel to Calistoga on Wednesday for a 3:30 p.m. game before hosting Cardinal Newman at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.