In a battle of Vine Valley Athletic League softball co-leaders Tuesday, host Vintage tied American Canyon with a three-run homer from Morgan Groves in the sixth inning and won 4-3 on a walk-off RBI from Sierra Crocker in the seventh.
Winning pitcher Shelby Morse threw the last three innings to get the win, allowing one hit, one unearned run and a walk with four strikeouts. Raimy Gamsby pitched the first four frames and got a no-decision despite allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits, no walks and eight strikeouts.
Morse led Vintage at the plate with a 3-for-4 day, while Groves was 2-for-3 and Crocker 2-for-4. Ally Warren and Taylor Brandt each went 1-for-2, and Jordan Allen 1-for-4.
Sara Husted had an outstanding fielding day for Vintage, with five putouts and one assist.
Lisa Bolton pitched a complete game for American Canyon, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits, three walks and seven strikeouts. The Wolves’ hits came from Journey McCoy (2-for-4, double), Reagan Roldan-Jackson (1-for-4, RBI, run), Alexis Abalos (1-for-4, run), Yanesa Rosas (1-for-3, hit by pitch) and Bolton (1-for-4, RBI). Madelyn Chambers was also hit by a pitch and Alexia Juarez added a sacrifice bunt.
Cloverdale 17, St. Helena 0 (5 inn.)
Eagles’ junior starting pitcher Tehya Bird threw a perfect game against the Saints in a 17-0 win that lasted only five innings on Tuesday in NCL I action.
Bird struck out nine and faced the minimum 15 batters. It was her 10th win of the season as a pitcher and Cloverdale’s 11th as a team. They’re 5-0 in NCL I and sit atop the league standings. Bird also had a game-high four RBIs.
St. Helena stats were not available.
The Saints drop to 5-6 overall and 1-2 in the NCL I. They’re back in action on Friday when they travel to Willits (3-3, 1-2 NCL I).
Varsity Boys Tennis
Justin-Siena 7, American Canyon 0
The Braves improved to 6-4 overall and their third-place VVAL mark to 5-4 with Tuesday’s home win.
At first through fourth singles, respectively, Jakob Schultz downed Billy Biondini, 6-3, 6-1, Jose Chopitea beat Eduardo Perez, 6-1, 6-1, Nick Reyna downed Joseph Biondini, 6-2, 6-3, and Paul Kelly shut out Javier Vasquez, 6-0, 6-0.
The Braves’ first doubles team of Peter Bowman-Davis and Luc DeMartini shut out KJ Ferguson and Corkey Sandu, 6-0, 6-0, and American Canyon defaulted second and third doubles.
The latest VVAL standings have Vintage in first place at 9-0, followed by Sonoma Valley (7-2), Justin-Siena (5-4), Casa Grande (4-5), Petaluma (3-5), Napa (2-5) and American Canyon (0-9).
Varsity Baseball
Terra Linda 5, Justin-Siena 3
The Braves (6-7 overall) came up short in their effort to take down a former league foe on Tuesday. After capping a three-run first inning with a line-drive RBI single by senior John Horn (1-for-3), Justin-Siena appeared to be in control of the contest.
Freshman Nick Andrews made his first career start and went three scoreless innings before running into some trouble in the fourth. A one-out, two-run single ended a 12 2/3-inning scoreless streak for Andrews over five appearances. In the sixth, the Trojans tacked on two more runs off reliever Nolan Dunkle to take the lead.
Showing some fight in the final frame, the Braves started off with singles from Marcus Nunes (1-for-3) and Will Natuzzi (1-for-3) before recording an out. Noah Young (1-for-3, run, stolen base) walked, but the Terra Linda closer retired the next two batters to end the game.
Also with hits for Justin-Siena were Luigi Albano-Dito (1-for-3, run, stolen base, walk), Dunkle (1-for-3, run) and Tommy Lopez (1-for-3).
Andrews threw four innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits, no walks and two strikeouts. Dunkle went three frames and yielded two runs (one earned) on three hits, two walks, one hit batter and two strikeouts.
St. Helena 6, Cloverdale 4
The Saints broke a 4-4 tie in the fourth inning on a Stacy Nelson double then added an insurance run in the sixth to beat Cloverdale 6-4 at home on Tuesday to pick up their fourth straight win and move to 8-7 on the season and 4-1 in the North Central League I.
Nelson also went the distance on the mound, bouncing back from a four-run first inning, that included a home run, to hold the Eagles (6-5, 3-1 NCL I) hitless for the remainder of the game.
He struck out six and walked two over his seven innings of work. The sophomore is now 4-3 on the season with a 2.21 earned run average and has pitched five complete games.
On Tuesday, he was also 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and a team-high two RBIs.
Caleb Jeske went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored and Jonathan Gamble was also 1-for-2 with an RBI and two walks. Caleb Granados added a hit and a run scored.
The Saints will go for their fifth straight win on Friday when they play at Willits (0-7, 0-2 NCL I).
Varsity Badminton
Napa 9, Vintage 6
In Tuesday’s Big Game match, the visiting Grizzlies prevailed behind a sweep by their boys singles players – No. 1 Joe Lee, 21-12, 21-23, 22-20 over Carlos Cigarroa; No. 2 Miguel Leon, 21-13, 21-14 over Oliver Lustig; No. 3 Gilberto Cortes, 19-21, 21-15, 21-8 over Alexis Rodriguez; and No. 4 Charlie Blanchard, 21-3, 21-13 over Adash Bamane.
Winning in girls singles for Napa were No. 1 Chelsea Pascual, 21-13, 16-21, 21-12 over Mary Estrella; and No. 2 Elina Chapouris, 9-21, 21-14, 21-18 over Emma Hall; No. 1 girls doubles players Pascual and Chapouris, 21-15, 21-9 over Hall and Ixchel Sanchez; No. 1 boys doubles players Dylan Zampa and Manny Hernandez, 21-13, 22-20 over Bamane and Alfonso Beas; and No. 3 mixed doubles players Denisse Maciel and Giovanni Hernandez, 21-14, 21-16 over Lustig and Jackie Lopez.
Vintage’s girls singles wins came from No. 3 Sanchez over Bella Pineda, 21-11, 22-20, and No. 4 Stephanie Cigarroa over Michelle Aguayo, 21-14, 8-21, 21-14. Also winning were No. 2 girls doubles players Sarah Ledesma and Lastrella, 21-16, 21-11 over Pineda and Aguayo; No. 2 boys doubles players Nick Ball and Catcher Ruybal, 21-18, 21-17 over Lee and Leon; No. 1 mixed doubles players Carlos Cigarroa and Stephanie Cigarroa, 21-7, 21-5 over Samantha Shelton and Blanchard; and the No. 2 mixed duo of Ball and Ledesma, 21-18, 22-20 over Loraine Sepulona and Cody Jones.
JV Baseball
St. Helena 14, Cloverdale 3 (5 inn.)
The Saints fell behind 3-0 after the first inning but responded with a 10-run second inning to beat the Eagles in five innings on Tuesday.
Liam Gilson got the start on the mound, giving up two hits and three runs (none earned) while striking out six over three innings. He was more impressive at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two triples and three RBIs. His second triple scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to put the run-rule in effect and move the Saints to 6-7 on the season.
Spencer Printz struck out two and didn’t allow a baserunner in relief of Gilson over the final two innings on the mound to close out the game. Printz was also 2-for-2 with four runs scored and an RBI at the dish.
Also making offensive contributions were Jasper Henry (1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI), Emmet Brown (1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored), Brent Isdahl (1-for-2, double with two runs scored and two RBIs) and Mason Marquez (0-for-2 with two RBIs).