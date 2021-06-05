Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage first in boys hoops again

“I wasn’t aware of the lineup change till literally tipoff,” Gongora said. “It didn’t impact or effect what we were doing. We focus on ourselves and our action more so than our opponent.”

Napa came out strong in the third quarter behind Greenlee, who would still lead the Grizzlies with 24 points in his half-game. The Grizzlies outscored the hosts 22-10 in the quarter to make it an 11-point game, but Vintage cruised to the 13-point win.

Also for the Crushers, Ben Jackson supplied 6 points, Cole Capitani 5 points and 7 rebounds, Nothmann 7 rebounds and 6 assists, and Mitchell and McCormick 5 rebounds apiece.

Vintage (13-2, 10-1 VVAL) finished first in the league for the second year in a row, after Greenlee had helped Napa win the title in the VVAL’s 2018-19 maiden season.

Tyler Oda and Gorman added 11 points each for Napa (2-9 VVAL), Andrew Remboldt and Cisco each scored 6, and freshman Miles MacPherson added 5 points. The Grizzlies were coached by Joel Garcia, who moved up after several years at the JV helm. Newly hired varsity head coach Alejandro Thomas stepped down to take another job during the five months the basketball season was delayed, according to Napa High Athletic Director Darci Ward.