Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage first in boys hoops again

Playing their last games in Vintage High boys basketball uniforms, Logan Nothmann had 24 points and Everett Mitchell, Owen Schnaible and Josh McCormick combined for another 21 as the Crushers completed a Big Game season sweep with a 78-65 victory over Napa High in Tuesday’s Senior Night game.
The four, along with Alex Dehzad and Sam Neal, were introduced with family members before the Vine Valley Athletic League and season finale. Neal and Dehzad were on the varsity last year but couldn’t return because basketball was moved to the spring this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicted with their baseball season. In fact, they were still in their baseball uniforms for the basketball ceremony after a 5-4 baseball victory over visiting American Canyon that afternoon.
“I had long conversations with both back in April when they were forced to choose,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said. “It was tough — especially talking with Alex, who got me a little choked up when he told me. I appreciate both Sam and Chooch and know it wasn’t easy deciding. I don’t fault either one. I was sorry they had to make a choice.”
Also introduced were Napa High seniors Keoni Cisco, Fernando Contreras, Jack Giguiere, Spencer Gorman, Brayden Greenlee, Aiden McDonald and Ryan O’Connor — along with DeAnna and Warren Bowers, whose son Brock might have returned to the Grizzlies had the pandemic not forced him to graduate early and begin his college football career with the University of Georgia.
Bowers’ parents were “personal guests” of Gongora.
“I thought it was the right thing to do to acknowledge Napa’s seniors, including Brock,” Gongora said. “I’ve coached a handful of those seniors over the years with Tony Prescott via the North Bay Basketball Academy. I thanked them for their competition over the years and wish them well in their future endeavors.”
After Nothmann flashed his big smile for photos during the pre-game festivities, the sharpshooter put on his game face and started shooting the lights out. In the last game of his and McCormick’s third varsity season, Nothmann’s first 15 points helped Vintage race to a 27-12 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Gongora said Napa struggled to get through Vintage’s halfcourt trap, a defense he hadn’t planned to use until the second half. He said Nothmann, a senior captain, “called ‘20 Gold’ after scoring the first bucket of the game the team followed his lead. The defensive pressure was constant. The Grizzles struggled to get into their offense.”
It was Jackson Corley’s turn to spark the Crushers in the second quarter, as the junior scored 13 of his 21 points to help Vintage take a 48-25 lead into intermission.
Greenlee, who led the VVAL with 21 points per game and was named Napa County Offensive Player of the Year as a junior, didn’t play in the first half.
“I wasn’t aware of the lineup change till literally tipoff,” Gongora said. “It didn’t impact or effect what we were doing. We focus on ourselves and our action more so than our opponent.”
Napa came out strong in the third quarter behind Greenlee, who would still lead the Grizzlies with 24 points in his half-game. The Grizzlies outscored the hosts 22-10 in the quarter to make it an 11-point game, but Vintage cruised to the 13-point win.
Also for the Crushers, Ben Jackson supplied 6 points, Cole Capitani 5 points and 7 rebounds, Nothmann 7 rebounds and 6 assists, and Mitchell and McCormick 5 rebounds apiece.
Vintage (13-2, 10-1 VVAL) finished first in the league for the second year in a row, after Greenlee had helped Napa win the title in the VVAL’s 2018-19 maiden season.
Tyler Oda and Gorman added 11 points each for Napa (2-9 VVAL), Andrew Remboldt and Cisco each scored 6, and freshman Miles MacPherson added 5 points. The Grizzlies were coached by Joel Garcia, who moved up after several years at the JV helm. Newly hired varsity head coach Alejandro Thomas stepped down to take another job during the five months the basketball season was delayed, according to Napa High Athletic Director Darci Ward.
“I respect Coach Garcia. Nothing was easy this COVID season,” Gongora said. “I know he came in very late into a tough situation. I look forward to seeing him grow as a coach and build something at Napa. I know Darci will support him and give him time to make a meaningful impact.”
That Napa and Vintage have kept VVAL boys basketball bragging rights in Napa County throughout the league’s three-year existence was not lost on Gongora.
“Thank you to the wonderful parents for their constant unwavering support,” said Gongora, a 1993 Napa High graduate. “When I was coaching at Vintage 17 years ago, it was the opposite — Napa blowing us out and beating us at all levels. It's nice to experience the other side with us sweeping them the last couple of years. Our program is in a great place with great supporters, great student athletes, great parents and great administration. It feels good to be a Crusher.”
“To win Big Game at home on Senior Night, I can’t think of a better way to say goodbye to these seniors who finished the season 13-2. Wow.”
Varsity Baseball
Vintage ties for 2nd in VVAL
The Crushers (12-4, 9-3 VVAL), after needing to win at Casa Grande on May 28 to pull into a tie with the Gauchos for first place in the VVAL and losing 4-3, came back with a 5-4 nailbiter over visiting American Canyon on Tuesday before falling 7-2 to Petaluma on Wednesday to finish in a second-place tie with the Trojans.
American Canyon (2-11, 1-8 VVAL) trailed 5-2 going into the top of the seventh inning when Ryan Mitchell (1 for 1, 2 hit by pitches, 2 runs) milked a full-count walk, Mason Brodit (1 for 3, RBI, hit by pitch, run) tripled him in, and George Konoval (1 for 1, RBI) singled in Brodit to make it a one-run game with one out.
But the Crushers ended the rally, and the game, with a 5-4-3 double play turned by Dylan Rody from Davide Migotto to Ian Avalos.
Vintage's 10 hits came from Sam Gomez (3 for 3, double, run), Avalos (2 for 3, 2 home runs, 3 RBIs, 2 runs), Alex Dehzad (2 for 3, walk, run), Migotto (1 for 3, double, RBI, run), Gavin Rabanal (1 for 3, walk) and Jorge Lopez-Rios (1 for 2, walk). Jackson Cole had an RBI and Boden Cooke a stolen base.
Erik Kvidahl got the win after pitching the first 4 2/3 innings and allowing 5 runs (2 earned) on 5 hits, 5 strikeouts and 2 walks. Lopez-Rios (strikeouts) pitched 1 1/3 frames and Connor Smith (2 hits, 2 earned runs, walk) got the save in the seventh.
On Wednesday, host Petaluma took a 4-0 lead in the first inning and gave up both Vintage runs in the fifth. The game got interesting with two out in the top of the seventh when the Crushers loaded the bases with two hit batters and a dropped third strike. Up came Avalos, who led the Crushers with 5 homers this season, but the senior lined out to the center fielder to end the game.
Vintage's six hits came from Sam Neal (1 for 2), Gomez (1 for 2, walk, run), Cooke (1 for 2, RBI), Lopez-Rios (1 for 3, run), Cole (1 for 2, stolen base) and Rabanal (1 for 3, hit by pitch). Dehzad was also hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Rody took the loss after yielding 7 earned runs on 12 hits, 3 strikeouts and 3 walks in 5 2/3 innings. Austin Whitehead struck out the last batter.
