The Vintage High girls basketball team bounced back Friday night with a 54-30 win over visiting Armijo after a season-opening loss to highly ranked Cardinal Newman earlier in the week.
The Crushers (1-1) were led by sophomore returner Eden Wood, who “set the tone early and continued throughout with tremendous effort on both ends of the floor,” head coach Joe Donohoe said, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals.
They were also paced by a pair of first-year varsity players, as sophomore Kate Kerr had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals, and freshman Lizzie Qui had 10 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 6 steals and 3 blocked shots in what Donohoe called an “outstanding varsity debut.”
Victoria Solorio added 6 points and 6 rebounds, Liv Hedberg 3 points, Olivia Kerr 2 points, Perla Bautista 2 points, Ellie Savage 1 point, and Maggie Anderson 2 steals.
“I was very pleased with the energy we played with tonight from tip to buzzer,” Donohoe added. “We're a very young group and I anticipate us improving nightly. I'm excited to see how this season will develop. We're working hard and that will continue at Novato on Tuesday night in our Foundation Game.”