Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage girls basketball team gears up for Napa with 1-1 week

The Vintage High girls basketball team strives to hold opponents to single-digit scoring in each quarter.
They achieved it in only one quarter of last Tuesday’s 59-52 nonleague loss to Rancho Cotate in Rohnert Park, holding the Cougars to 8 second-quarter points in trimming a 13-2 deficit to 21-12. But the next day, in a Vine Valley Athletic League game at Sonoma Valley, the Crushers reached their goal in each quarter and spoiled the Dragons’ Senior Night with a 33-24 victory.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
Against Rancho Cotate, Lizzie Qui had 13 points 7 rebounds 4 assists and 2 steals, Kate Kerr 11 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals, Liv Hedberg 10 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals, Katy Gibbs 5 points and 8 rebounds, Gianna McDaniel 5 points and 5 rebounds, and Sophie Lerner and Kayla Cleveland 4 points each. Sophia Notaro and Julia Gerenser played well defensively, head coach Joe Donohoe said.
At Sonoma Valley, sophomore Cleveland had a breakout game with a team-high 12 points along with 8 rebounds and 2 steals. Hedberg supplied 8 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals, Kerr 6 points and 7 rebounds, Qui 6 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, and Notaro 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals.
The Crushers (6-5, 6-4 VVAL) host crosstown rival Napa High at 7 p.m. Wednesday to close out the season.
Casa Grande 48, Justin-Siena 33
The Crushers (6-7, 5-5 VVAL) fell Friday night at Casa Grande despite trailing just 22-20 at halftime. The Gauchos used a full-court press to force Justin-Siena into turnovers and got hot from the field in a decisive third quarter.
Alyssa Curtola led the Braves with 10 points and 5 steals. Also contributing were Lexi Rosenbrand (7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals), Mary Heun (6 points, 3 rebounds), Cassie Richardson (3 points), Charmaine Griffin (3 points), Lili Galambos (2 points, 3 assists), Samai Wilson (2 points, 3 rebounds) and Bella Wright (5 rebounds).
“We definitely came away disappointed from this game,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “After a first half where we felt like we did a lot of things well, we just did not respond well in the second half. Their pressure and ability to make shots hurt us, and we could not recover.”
The Braves were to host Sonoma Valley in a Memorial Day game at 5 p.m. Monday in Clark Gym, on Senior Night for Isabelle Wells, Galambos, Rosenbrand and Wilson.
Varsity Wrestling
Justin-Siena visits American Canyon
The Braves traveled to American Canyon for their last VVAL dual meet of the COVID-19 era and had a very spirited roll with the Wolves last Tuesday, which was Senior Night for American Canyon’s Devin Garingarao and Thomas Manibusan.
Justin-Siena senior Jacob Guiducci capped an undefeated VVAL season with a hard-fought, 10-5 scrap over fellow multiple-North Coast Section Championships qualifier Garingaro. Had the VVAL not voted to scrap team and individual titles in all sports this school year, Guiducci would have been a four-time league champion. He won a Marin County Athletic League crown in 2018 and VVAL titles in 2019 and 2020.
“Jacob has been the tip of the spear for our program since he joined back in the MCAL days in 2017-18,” Braves head coach Jason Guiducci said. “He has given a Spartan-like effort from Day 1, floating across seven weight classes and always being receptive to being dropped where the action is by our staff. He is the definition of Justin-Siena's #AllHeart campaign. He has managed to pull off wrestling and running track concurrently with pretty consistent results. It has been a remarkable thing to witness.”
Yahaira “Ya-Ya” Martinez also drew raves, for snapping a tie with a 1-point escape for a 5-4 minor decision victory.
“Ya-Ya is such a gift to our program,” Coach Guiducci said. “She is one gritty competitor and is never out of the fight. Most impressive is that she is helping rally the other girls. Our girls program is rising and she is a big part of it.”
The Braves also received big pinfalls from Cooper Cohee, Brandon Guiducci and Joseph Rasler, while senior Anthony Fannin notched a win in exhibition action.
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Scoring like NBA teams, two Vine Valley Athletic League boys basketball squads guided by head coaches long familiar to Napa Valley fans battle…
After defeating Vine Valley Athletic League-leading Casa Grande in a nonleague baseball showdown, second-place Vintage only had one team stand…
The Vintage High boys lacrosse program wrapped up a strong first full season of existence with a Vine Valley Athletic League victory over host…
The Justin-Siena girls basketball team remained in third place in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 38-29 road win over Napa High
The Vintage High boys soccer team beat crosstown rival Napa High in a Big Game for the second time this season.