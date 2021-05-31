Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage girls basketball team gears up for Napa with 1-1 week

Justin-Siena senior Jacob Guiducci capped an undefeated VVAL season with a hard-fought, 10-5 scrap over fellow multiple-North Coast Section Championships qualifier Garingaro. Had the VVAL not voted to scrap team and individual titles in all sports this school year, Guiducci would have been a four-time league champion. He won a Marin County Athletic League crown in 2018 and VVAL titles in 2019 and 2020.

“Jacob has been the tip of the spear for our program since he joined back in the MCAL days in 2017-18,” Braves head coach Jason Guiducci said. “He has given a Spartan-like effort from Day 1, floating across seven weight classes and always being receptive to being dropped where the action is by our staff. He is the definition of Justin-Siena's #AllHeart campaign. He has managed to pull off wrestling and running track concurrently with pretty consistent results. It has been a remarkable thing to witness.”

Yahaira “Ya-Ya” Martinez also drew raves, for snapping a tie with a 1-point escape for a 5-4 minor decision victory.

“Ya-Ya is such a gift to our program,” Coach Guiducci said. “She is one gritty competitor and is never out of the fight. Most impressive is that she is helping rally the other girls. Our girls program is rising and she is a big part of it.”