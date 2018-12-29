The Vintage High girls basketball team went 2-1 to finish third in its bracket of the West Coast Jamboree tournament, the Quartz Bracket at Alhambra High in Martinez.
The Crushers opened Thursday with a 47-24 win over Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies. Morgan Groves led the way with 14 points and six rebounds, Alyssa Andrews had 11 points and five rebounds, Nicole Gleeson added 11 points and four steals, Kate Ilsley had six points, and Maite Macias had three points.
Vintage dropped Friday’s semifinal to Turlock High, 44-34. In a game that was a defensive battle throughout, “foul trouble was the theme,” head coach Joe Donohoe said. Andrews had 15 points and five rebounds, Ilsley 10 points and eight rebounds, Gleeson six points, Victoria Solorio two points, and Dellaina Morse one point.
The Crushers bounced back with a 51-41 win over Alhambra in Saturday’s third-place game, behind 18 points from Andrews. Ilsley added 15 points and five rebounds, and Gleeson had 13 points, five rebounds and four steals. Morse chipped in two points and three rebounds, Maya Sapienza two points and five rebounds, and Solorio one point.
Gleeson and Sapienza were named to the All-Tournament team.
Andrews was the only player from the bracket to be chosen as a West Coast Jamboree scholarship finalist, giving the senior the opportunity to land a $2,500 scholarship.