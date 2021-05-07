Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage girls blank Napa in pool, 21-0

Varsity Baseball

Cloverdale 4, St. Helena 3

After an RBI double by Justin Maldonado (2 for 3, RBI, run, stolen base) in the bottom of the seventh inning brought the Saints to within a run on Wednesday, three straight outs stranded him at second with the tying run. But St. Helena might not have been in that position had it not left the bases loaded in both the second and third innings.

The Saints out-hit the Eagles 8-3 but stranded a whopping 13 base runners on the day. It wasted a stellar pitching effort by Stacy Nelson III, who fired a 3-hitter with 9 strikeouts, 3 walks and 4 earned runs. The senior tried to help his cause by going 1 for 3 with a walk and run. Also providing offense were Liam Gilson (2 for 3, RBI, walk, stolen base), Miles Harvey (1 for 4, RBI, sacrifice bunt), Jasper Henry (1 for 4, walk, run, stolen base), Will Meyer (1 for 4), Brent Isdahl (2 walks) and Alejandro Guzman (walk, sacrifice bunt, stolen base).

JV Girls Water Polo

Vintage 13, Napa 6

Crushers goalie Parker McClintick earned 4 saves as her team more than doubled visiting Napa High’s scoring output Wednesday.