Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage girls blank Napa in pool, 21-0

The Vintage High girls water polo team improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 21-0 shutout of visiting Napa High on Wednesday.
“The girls really came together as a team,” Crushers head coach Sarah Tinloy said. “Their communication and teamwork were fantastic. I could not be more proud of this team. It has been a long year, but they haven’t let their positive attitudes or dedication waiver.”
The Crushers led 8-0, 13-0 and 19-0 between quarters. Goalkeeper Savannah Davis recorded the rare shutout with 9 saves, an assist and 2 steals, coming out of the cage to get her heists.
Senior captain Erynn Robinson led Vintage in the field with 4 goals, 5 assists and 10 steals. Also quick on defense was sophomore Rachel Galvin, who earned 8 steals to go with 4 goals and 4 assists. Senior captain Pia Menzel also had 4 goals along with 2 assists, a steal, and a caused an ejection that gave her team a power play opportunity. Senior Lea Skille had 3 goals, 3 assists and 3 steals.
Also for the Crushers, Ashely Andrews added a goal, 2 assists and a steal. Presley Calkins scored twice, and Annika Meyering had a goal, an assist and a steal. Emma Enos scored her first varsity goal and earned a steal, and Juliet Lawrence scored a goal in her first varsity appearance.
Varsity Boys Basketball
American Canyon 53, Petaluma 44
Gabriel Patrick matched his season high with 24 points as the Wolves extended their winning streak to 4 games, 5 games in the VVAL, with Thursday night’s home win.
Second-place American Canyon (6-2, 5-1 VVAL) led after every quarter, but Wolves head coach Scott Hayburn said the third-place Trojans (3-2 VVAL) hung around with tough defense and gritty play. American Canyon led by only 5 points in the fourth quarter, when junior Jordan Nolan emerged from a shooting slump by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the Wolves’ lead to 11 midway through the quarter. Petaluma never got closer than 9 after that as the hosts took care of the ball, played tough defense, and hit clutch free throws down the stretch.
“This was a special win for our program,” Hayburn said. “Night in and night out, we’re proving we can win in a variety of styles. Tonight we had to find a way to get the job done even though shots were falling and Petaluma fought tooth and nail.”
The Wolves will host first-place Vintage at 7 p.m. Tuesday and try avenge their only loss.
Varsity Softball
Vintage 7, Petaluma 2
After dropping a first-place showdown at American Canyon on Tuesday, the Crushers won a fight over second place on Thursday battle of the VVAL’s second-place teams.
A four-run rally in the first inning, capped by a two-run single from Briana Perez (1 for 2, 2 RBIs, walk), gave starting pitcher Shelby Morse some good run support. She went 6 innings and allowed 2 earned runs on 2 hits, 7 strikeouts and 3 walks. Raimy Gamsby threw the last inning and yield 1 hit with 2 strikeouts.
Vintage’s other 5 hits came from Jordan Allen (1 for 4, run), Emily Vanderbilt (1 for 3), Brianna Allen (1 for 4, double, 3 RBIs, run), Kelsey Lauritsen (1 for 4, run) and Morse (1 for 3, walk).
Taylor Lauritsen and Bianca Avalos each scored twice, Avalos after a walk.
St. Helena 12, Cloverdale 3
The Saints broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the top of the second inning and pulled away with six in the fifth to win Wednesday’s nonleague game at Winters.
Carter Dahline pitched a complete game, allowing 2 earned runs on 9 hits, 12 strikeouts and 2 walks, and led the Saints (13-4) at the plate by going 3 for 5 with a double and 4 RBIs.
The Warriors also had 9 hits, but left 10 runners on base and committed 8 errors.
St. Helena’s other hits came from Aribella Farrell (2 for 5, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Skylar Freutel (1 for 4, 2 RBIs, run), Andrea Tobon (1 for 4, RBI, run), Sophia Cupp (1 for 4, triple, hit by pitch, 2 runs) and Alexandra Hill (1 for 4, run). Blythe Brakesman also scored a run.
Varsity Baseball
Cloverdale 4, St. Helena 3
After an RBI double by Justin Maldonado (2 for 3, RBI, run, stolen base) in the bottom of the seventh inning brought the Saints to within a run on Wednesday, three straight outs stranded him at second with the tying run. But St. Helena might not have been in that position had it not left the bases loaded in both the second and third innings.
The Saints out-hit the Eagles 8-3 but stranded a whopping 13 base runners on the day. It wasted a stellar pitching effort by Stacy Nelson III, who fired a 3-hitter with 9 strikeouts, 3 walks and 4 earned runs. The senior tried to help his cause by going 1 for 3 with a walk and run. Also providing offense were Liam Gilson (2 for 3, RBI, walk, stolen base), Miles Harvey (1 for 4, RBI, sacrifice bunt), Jasper Henry (1 for 4, walk, run, stolen base), Will Meyer (1 for 4), Brent Isdahl (2 walks) and Alejandro Guzman (walk, sacrifice bunt, stolen base).
JV Girls Water Polo
Vintage 13, Napa 6
Crushers goalie Parker McClintick earned 4 saves as her team more than doubled visiting Napa High’s scoring output Wednesday.
Juliet Lawrence led the Vintage defense with 12 steals and added 5 goals, a field block and 3 assists. Sydney Scheer tallied 6 steals, 2 goals and an assist, Kira Tavakoli had a goal and 2 steals, Marysol Aguayo had 3 goals and 2 assists, Isabelle Frye earned a steal, Guimar Arcos collected 4 steals, a goal and an assist, Valentina Arcos and Audrey U'Ren each had an assist, and Aya Hassen had a goal and assist.